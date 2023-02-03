Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Nike Is Bringing Back the LeBron 4 "Graffiti" for a Wider Release
Back in 2006, and LeBron James hosted a special pop-up activation in SoHo, New York for the release of a limited-edition sneaker: the Nike LeBron 4 “Graffiti.” Only 250 pairs were released to the public, making it one of The King’s most exclusive launches at the time. However, the Swoosh’s basketball team has elected to reissue the kicks at a larger scale during the 2023 holiday season.
Buy This Ready-To-Race Audi R18 TDI and Pretend You’re a Le Mans Hero
Art and RevsFully functioning, turbo diesel powered, non-hybrid, and Le Mans winning pedigree. This 2011 Audi R18 TDI Ultra might be the ultimate track day toy.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 “Safari” Release Date Revealed
Another Jordan Luka 1 is almost here. Luka Doncic has his very own signature sneaker, dubbed the Jordan Luka 1. As soon as Doncic stepped into the NBA, it was only going to be a matter of time before he got his own shoe. After all, he came in playing some phenomenal basketball. Subsequently, Doncic has only gotten better after each passing year. He is very clearly one of the top five players in the entire NBA, and that likely won’t change. He continues to school his opponents, and the fans absolutely love what he brings to the table.
Carscoops
What If The Ferrari Purosangue Had Been Made In The ’80s?
This story contains Carscoops’ renderings that are neither related to nor endorsed by Ferrari. Much to the delight of a large number of rich customers, and to the chagrin of quite a few enthusiasts, Ferrari has finally unveiled its take on an SUV with the creation of the Purosangue. But if we have to have a Ferrari SUV, was this really the best time for the automaker to introduce it?
Truth About Cars
Ferrari Roma Tumbles Down Elevator Shaft at California Dealer
We’re guessing a trip to the dealership for service is a routine affair for most people, but sometimes things go sideways. There are all sorts of stories of cars being dropped off lifts and about dealer employees taking nice cars for joyrides. One thing we haven’t seen, at least until now, is a car falling down an elevator shaft. Oh, and this car happens to be a Ferrari Roma, which can cost more than $300,000 in some cases.
Carscoops
GM Partners With Netflix To Put More EVs In The Shows You Binge
Get ready to see more electric vehicles from General Motors on your screens, as the automaker has announced that it will partner with Netflix on a new product placement deal. Love is Blind, Queer Eye, and Unstable, among others. The shows will feature vehicles like the Chevrolet Bolt EUV, the GMC Hummer EV, and the Cadillac Lyriq.
Carscoops
WRC Legend Walter Röhrl Tries Porsche 911 Dakar, Says Real Paris-Dakar Race Was Too Insane To Enter
If you’ve ever watched archive footage of rally legend Walter Röhrl demolishing a WRC stage or pounding around the Nürburgring Nordschleife in seven minutes, you’ll know the guy has trouser globes the size of beach balls. But there’s one thing he claims no amount of money could convince him to do: enter the original Paris-Dakar Rally.
Carscoops
The New BMW X7 M60i Can’t Compete With A Lamborghini Urus – Or Can It?
We’re living in crazy times and this is no more evident than when analyzing SUVs like the Lamborghini Urus and BMW X7 M60i. For quite a few years now, the Urus has generally been considered the king of super SUVs, driven by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that’s good for 641 hp and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. Not only does it have an extraordinary amount of power but it also looks more like a supercar than a traditional SUV. It’s little surprise then that the Urus accounts for more than 60 per cent of Lamborghini total sales.
Watch the Tesla Cybertruck Use 4-Wheel Steering to Make a Super-Tight Turn
As the Tesla Cybertruck nears production we’re finally coming to a better understanding of what it will be able to do. Late Friday, a video was posted to Twitter showing the eagerly anticipated electric pickup truck’s four-wheel steering in action. The clip, which has already been viewed over seven million times as of this writing, shows just how agile the hulking EV will be. We’ve known that the Cybertruck would have four-wheel steering for more than a year now, but the video posted by Twitter user @Tokyotesla1 offers the best look yet at the feature. In the footage, which appears to have...
