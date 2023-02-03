Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee officer killed; Terrell Thompson probation for hit-and-runs
Many viewers have reached out to the FOX6 Newsroom over the phone or online with one common question. Why was 19-year-old Terrell Thompson given probation for a 2021 hit-and-run case?
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee officer killed in shootout chasing robbery suspect on probation
Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving, 37, died after he was shot near 14th and Cleveland on the city's south side early Tuesday. Police said it happened during a struggle with a robbery suspect who had just been placed on probation Monday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings Tuesday wound 4, including 2 boys
MILWAUKEE - Four Milwaukee residents – including two teenage boys – were shot and wounded in four separate shootings Tuesday, Feb. 7. All four shootings were non-fatal and came after an early morning exchange of gunfire in which Officer Peter Jerving and suspect Terrell Thompson died. Holton and...
Robbery suspect, Milwaukee police officer killed in struggle, shooting during pursuit: officials
"The violence needs to stop," the Milwaukee police chief said during an emotional press conference.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police officer shot, killed on south side; suspect dead
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee police officer is dead after being shot near 14th and Cleveland on the city's south side early Tuesday, Feb. 7. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, officers assign to District 4 responded to the area near 14th and Cleveland. A person wanted in connection with a robbery that happened near Teutonia and Good Hope Road late Monday was reported in the area. FOX6 News has identified the suspect as Terrell Thompson.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man fired shots at another driver during road rage incident on I-94 in Cook County: police
SKOKIE, Ill. - A Racine man is accused of firing shots at another car during a road rage incident Sunday. Dylan Creekpaum, 27, was charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of cannabis. At about 12:02 p.m. on Feb. 5, Illinois State Police Troop 3...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
17th and Grant shooting: Milwaukee woman hurt, 28-year-old man arrested
MILWAUKEE - Police arrested a 28-year-old Milwaukee man after shots were fired near 17th and Grant on the city's south side on Monday afternoon, Feb. 6. Officials say the man was handling a firearm when it discharged – striking a 25-year-old Milwaukee woman. The victim arrived at a hospital...
WISN
Teen accused of stealing SUV with 8-year-old boy sleeping in back seat
MILWAUKEE — A 17-year-old boy is accused of stealing a SUV with an 8-year-old sleeping in the back seat. A criminal complaint says it happened Wednesday near 42nd Street and Fairmount Avenue while the car owner was shopping. According to the complaint, a woman called police after finding a...
Grandview High School closed due to investigation into officer killed
Grandview High School will be closed Tuesday due to the investigation into a police officer's death.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Officer Jerving's Western States co-workers say 'he grew up here'
At Western States in Butler, Milwaukee Officer Peter Jerving was known as "Pete." His two "mother hen" co-workers would regularly check in with him after he became a police officer. When they heard of a shooting Tuesday, they sent a text and never heard back.
Lansing Daily
Dad of 3 Dies on First Date After Teens Crash Car Into Vehicle: Police
A Wisconsin father-of-three died on a first date after a group of teenagers allegedly crashed a stolen car into a vehicle, according to police. Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) officers had been in pursuit of the car that had reportedly been involved in an armed robbery at about 7:22 p.m. on Sunday, January 22. During the pursuit, the
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jen's Sweet Treats to hold fundraiser for fallen MPD officer
CUDAHY - Jen's Sweet Treats will donate 100 percent of proceeds on Thursday, Feb. 16 to the family of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving. Jen's Sweet Treats is located on Packard Avenue near Layton Avenue in Cudahy. A dozen count cupcake boxes can be preordered for $42. Milwaukee Police...
18-year-old Milwaukee man shot and killed near 17th and Rogers
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) responded to the area of 17th and Rogers on Monday. It happened around 5:30 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot, killed on south side: 'Complete shock'
MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man's family is looking for answers after he was shot and killed on the city's south side Monday, Feb. 6. Teryton Bonner was shot at a gas station near 17th and Rogers around 5 p.m. "I hope they find who did this," said Junell Bannister,...
Argument at Wisconsin salon escalates into gunfire; one man in custody
A Kenosha man has been arrested days after he allegedly opened fire inside of a southeast Wisconsin beauty salon. It happened Friday afternoon, when Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies responded to LG Beauty Salon in Somers for reports of shots fired.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fire extinguisher scam, Union Grove woman charged
CALEDONIA, Wis. - A Union Grove woman is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors for allegedly posing as a fire department employee and trying to sell phony fire extinguisher tags. Earlene Moore, 52, is accused of pulling the stunt at two different Caledonia businesses. Victims previously described the scam...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police officer killed; reaction to sacrifice
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin and Milwaukee officials are sharing their emotional responses to the shooting death of a police officer on the city's south side early Tuesday, Feb. 7. Their statements are listed as follows:. Common Council President José G. Pérez:. "I am angered and deeply saddened by the...
WISN
Man caught inside stranger's car not charged
MILWAUKEE — A neighbor last month looked out from the Shorecrest Apartments on Summit Avenue to see two people breaking into a car and trying to steal it. The police arrived in minutes, but even caught in the act, one of them wasn't charged. "This is a huge deal...
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Man Sentenced To Prison For Shooting At Snowballers
A Milwaukee man is going to prison for a decade-and-a-half for shooting at kids who were throwing snowballs. Police say William Carson started shooting at the kids who threw snowballs at his car back in 2020. No one was hit, and no one was hurt. Milwaukee Police say Carson was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Car slams into Milwaukee house, driver dead, 2nd arrested
MILWAUKEE - A man, 23, was killed when his vehicle went into a house near 60th and Melvina in Milwaukee Sunday morning, Feb. 5. A woman who said she shares a child with the driver identified him as Latrone White, Jr. She said he leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter and a Godson.
