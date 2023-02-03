Read full article on original website
Tomas Gonzaga signs NLI with Berea College
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green senior midfielder Tomas Gonzaga signed his national Letter of Intent to continue his academic and athletic career at Berea College. “I worked really hard and I think that showed this season,” Gonzaga said. “I’m really happy that things turned out the way they did.”
WKU Tennis Team Wins at Belmont
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Tennis team continued its 2023 season on Sunday with a 5-2 win against Belmont. The Lady Toppers improve to 5-3 on the year, while the Bruins fall to 2-3. The Lady Toppers won the doubles point for the third consecutive match. The Bruins struck first, winning the court one match, 6-1, but the Lady Toppers responded winning on courts two and three. At No. 3, Sayda Hernandez and Mariana Zegada earned their first win as a duo, while only dropping one game, 6-1. Shortly after, Sofia Blanco and Rachel Hermanova secured the doubles point on court two, winning 6-4. The two improve to, a team-best, 5-1 in doubles on the year.
Isenbarger’s school record leads the way for WKU at Bellarmine Classic
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the second-consecutive meet, Katie Isenbarger claimed victory in the women’s high jump and set a school record in the process while leading the way for WKU Friday at the Bellarmine Classic. Isenbarger cleared 1.84m in the high jump to win the event for...
Poppy’s Field Trip visits Memorial Elementary
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Matt Stephens takes us to Memorial Elementary for this edition of Poppy’s Field Trip. And Friday, on AM Kentucky, we’ll open the polls for you to vote on the next school to be featured on Poppy’s Field Trip.
Career 25 point night for Dontaie Allen leads to a 74-69 win for WKU
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A huge second half from the Hilltoppers and a career high 25 points for Dontaie Allen leads WKU to a 74-69 win over UTEP. “It feels great,” said Allen on the victory. “It’s a testament to everybody staying together, especially down the stretch. Everybody reiterates staying together, staying positive, it’s going to be okay. It’s lovely to come out like that.”
Blazers Prevail in Hotly-Contested Rematch With Christian County
While 8th-District seeding may have already been settled before University Heights and Christian County took the floor on Friday night in front of a packed house, the rematch between the teams had the intensity of a postseason contest. The Blazers started strong and kept their poise after things got heated...
Lady Toppers overcome 19-point deficit to defeat UTEP 77-75
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball (13-9, 10-3 C-USA) came back from a 19-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win, 77-75, at UTEP (14-7, 7-5 C-USA). The Lady Toppers held the Miners without a field goal in the fourth quarter, outscoring UTEP 27-6 in the frame.
Christian County High Students Learn Valuable Job Skills
Some Christian County High School juniors and seniors sharpened their employability skills at a special workshop last week. Victoria Mohon, the school’s Agriculture Teacher and FFA Advisor, organized the event. She told the News Edge it taught students grooming and dress for the workplace, building character, and conflict resolution.
After enslavement: Christian County stories of survival
This is the first installment in a four-part Hoptown Chronicle series for Black History Month. A few years ago, a research nugget in Jack Glazier’s book on race relations in Christian County — “Been Coming Through Some Hard Times” — introduced me to a series written by Charles Meacham and published in the Kentucky New Era. Meacham, a former Hopkinsville mayor and newspaper publisher, titled the series “Slavery Survivors,” and he sought to tell the stories of people living in Christian County who had been enslaved. It had been 70 years since the end of the Civil War. Meacham found and told the stories of 25 people.
Kentucky Community Mental Health Centers to Consolidate
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Four non‐profit mental health agencies are creating a new partnership that will allow them to improve clinical programs, create new alliances and protect safety net services critical to rural Kentucky communities. LifeSkills, Inc. in Bowling Green, Communicare, Inc. in Elizabethtown, Four Rivers Behavioral Health...
Logan County and Butler County Fiscal Court receives money from KY Transportation Cabinet
The Shake Rag Historic District gets recognized for impact on African American history. The latest news and weather. Sports Connection 2-5-23: Nathan Isenberg and Dominic Davis. Updated: 21 hours ago. Sports Connection 2-5-23: Nathan Isenberg and Dominic Davis. Isaiah Martin and Devin Geer sig NLI to Bethel University. Updated: 22...
Bowling competition raises money for Junior Achievement
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - You can not spell Bowling Green without bowling!. This morning at Southern Lanes, community members gathered to raise money for the non-profit organization, Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky. Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky teaches entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and career and work readiness to...
Warren RECC responding to Bowling Green power outage impacting 15,000 members
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren RECC is responding to a power outage impacting 15,000 members. Crews said the members are served the East Bowling Green substation and working to restore power now.
Chandler Memory Care celebrating second Be Our Valentine event with residents
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Chandler Memory Care on Campbell Lane is celebrating Valentine’s Day with their residents and is inviting the public to as well. The second annual Be Our Valentine celebration has already started and anyone wanting to send a valentines to any, or all of the residents, are invited to do so.
Shake Rag District Historic is a reminder of accomplishments from the local Black community
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Located along the north end of State Street in Bowling Green, The Shake Rag Historic District was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in September 2000. “The Shake Rag district was actually Bowling Green’s first nationally registered district to be recognized for its...
Greenwood Mall | Shopping mall in Bowling Green, Kentucky
Greenwood Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Opened in phases between 1979 and 1980, the mall comprises 100 stores, including three anchor stores: Belk,[2] Dillard's, and J. C. Penney. It also includes a food court, Giorgio's Menswear, an Old Navy and the first Dunham's Sports in the state of Kentucky.
Franklin Drive-In closes after more than 50 years
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The last cars have driven out of the Franklin Drive-In. After 33 years in the Price family, the Franklin Drive-In has been sold and will no longer operate as a drive-in. The owners posted to Facebook saying in part, “This was a difficult decision for...
Bowling Green man charged after shots fired at Buchanon Park
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been arrested after the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky State Police responded to a shots fired call at Buchanon Park Monday night. Dannie House, 44, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and second-degree assault. Police responded to...
Two minors shot in Hopkinsville, Kentucky
Hopkinsville Police are continuing to investigate after two minors showed up to hospitals with gunshot wounds. Hopkinsville Police are continuing to investigate after two minors showed up to hospitals with gunshot wounds. Racist message reported on campus. MTSU students are speaking out after a racist message was found beneath of...
Allen County set to vote on wet/dry issue in forthcoming primary election
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Allen County voters will decide in May whether they will maintain their status as a dry county or make the change to begin allowing the sale of alcohol. Petitions that have circulated throughout the county have collected more than the required 1,549 signatures, bringing the...
