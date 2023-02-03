Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mynewsla.com
Officials Taking Preemptive Steps to Prevent `Super Bloom’ Chaos in Elsinore
Officials in Lake Elsinore will join law enforcement personnel Tuesday to detail plans for mitigating traffic nightmares and other challenges stemming from attention to the rich poppy bloom that has begun in the hills of Walker Canyon — a sight unseen for four years. Lake Elsinore Mayor Natasha Johnson,...
mynewsla.com
Palm Springs Aerial Tramway to Operate on Holiday Hours Presidents Day Weekend
The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will operate on a modified schedule during the Presidents Day holiday weekend, operators announced Monday. From Saturday Feb. 18 through Monday Feb. 20, the first tram up will be at 8 a.m. and the last tram down will be at 9:30 p.m., officials said. Tram cars depart at least every 30 minutes.
mynewsla.com
CHP: Motorcyclist Killed On Highway 74 Lost Control On Curve, Hit Hillside
A 60-year-old motorcyclist killed in a crash on the Ortega (74) Highway just west of Lake Elsinore lost control of his bike at a bend in the road, plowing into a hillside, authorities said Monday. The fatality occurred about 12:15 p.m. Saturday on the eastbound 74, near Monte Vista Road,...
mynewsla.com
Blaze Damages Rooms in Abandoned Banning Motel
A fire erupted Monday in an abandoned motel near downtown Banning, damaging two rooms before crews got it under control. The non-injury blaze was reported just before 4 a.m. in the 1200 block of West Ramsey Street, near 12th Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Multiple engine crews...
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed as She Tried to Cross Road in Laguna Beach
A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then taken to a hospital, where...
mynewsla.com
Mobile Home Fire Spreads to Several Palm Trees, Firefighters Battle Flames
Fire consumed a mobile home in Thermal Monday, and the flames spread to several palm trees. Fire crews responded at around 11:40 a.m. to the 88700 block of Avenue 70 in Thermal to a report of the single-wide mobile home on fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Arriving crews found the home fully engulfed in flames. There was no immediate word on injuries.
mynewsla.com
Homeless Pedestrian Killed on 10 Freeway in La Puente
A homeless man was killed by a vehicle Saturday on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in La Puente. He was identified as 25-year-old Trevor Welch, according to the coroner’s office, which confirmed his homelessness. California Highway Patrol officers were called at 4:28 a.m. to the Francisquito Avenue off-ramp of...
mynewsla.com
Two People Detained After Parking Lot Shooting in Palm Desert
Two people from Desert Hot Springs were detained after a shooting in the parking lot of The Shops in Palm Desert, authorities said Saturday. The Riverside County Sheriff Department’s Palm Desert station alerted the public at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday of the shooting at the south parking lot of the mall in the 72-800 block of Highway 111.
mynewsla.com
Sheriff Seeks Public’s Help to Find Man Missing From Wildomar in Riverside County
Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who went missing after going for a hike in Wildomar. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Lake Elsinore station responded to the 21000 block of Grand Avenue on Friday to a report of a lost hiker.
mynewsla.com
Silver Alert Issued for Woman Last Seen in Riverside
A three-county Silver Alert was issued Monday for a 78-year old woman last seen in Riverside. Florence Alipio was last seen at approximately 4:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued alerts for Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties on behalf of the Riverside Police Department. Alipio...
mynewsla.com
Woman Accused In Fatal Desert Hot Springs Collision Pleads Not Guilty
A 25-year-old woman accused of driving under the influence in a Desert Hot Springs crash that killed a motorcyclist pleaded not guilty to DUI gross vehicular manslaughter Monday, according to court records. Mia Janae Perry of Rialto was arrested Oct. 21, 2021, after the late-night collision, according to the Desert...
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Palmdale Crash ID’d
A 69-year-old motorcycle rider was identified Monday as the victim of a crash on Bouquet Canyon Road in Palmdale. Gordon Moore was a Lancaster resident, according to the coroner’s office. The crash was reported at 4:14 p.m. Saturday on Bouquet Canyon Road just south of Elizabeth Lake Road, according...
mynewsla.com
One Person Critically Injured in Crash Between Metro Train and Vehicle
One person was critically injured when a Metro Gold Line train crashed into a vehicle in Highland Park Sunday. The crash happened at 202 N. Avenue 59 around 5 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said. There were no other victims and no victims on the...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID 90-Year-Old Motorist Killed in Crash in Long Beach
Authorities Tuesday identified a 90-year-old woman who was fatally injured when the car she was driving crashed in a Long Beach parking lot, damaging four other vehicles and injuring two pedestrians. Officers were dispatched at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday to Spring Street and Palo Verde Avenue, the Long Beach Police...
mynewsla.com
Ex-Con Pleads Not Guilty in Long Beach Killing
An ex-con pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and other counts stemming from a man’s shooting death in Long Beach less than a week before Christmas. Seth Gomes, 33, was charged Jan. 11 with one count each of murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID One of Two Women Killed in Downtown Los Angeles
Authorities Monday identified one of two women who were killed in downtown Los Angeles over the weekend, and detectives continued their investigation into the crimes. Officers dispatched at 1:51 a.m. Sunday to the 300 block of South Main Street found a woman in her 30s suffering from stab wounds, and she died at the scene, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Woman Injured in Plunge Down Mulholland Drive Cliff
A 35-year-old woman suffered serious injuries Saturday when her car plunged 100 feet down a cliff from Mulholland Drive in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles. A Los Angeles Fire Department helicopter hoisted the woman from the crash site and flew her to a hospital for treatment, according to the LAFD’s Margaret Stewart.
mynewsla.com
Newport Beach Woman, Los Angeles Man Win Surf City Marathon
Michelle Jacobsen of Newport Beach was the women’s winner of Sunday’s 27th Surf City Marathon in Huntington Beach while Jason Yang of Los Angeles was the men’s winner by more than 12 minutes. Heather Gilliland of Cardiff-by-the-Sea was the women’s leader for most of the race, until...
mynewsla.com
Cold Temps, Snow Expected in Los Angeles County Mountains
A cold front is expected to move over the Los Angeles and Ventura County mountains early this week, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory. The advisory is in effect into Monday morning until 10 for the north slopes of the mountains in both counties. Overnight temperatures are expected to drop below freezing levels and into the 20s in the mountains and the Antelope Valley Monday night.
mynewsla.com
Inmate Found Dead in Downtown Riverside Jail
A 26-year-old inmate died at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside, but there were no indications of foul play, authorities said Monday. The detainee, whose identity was not immediately released, was found comatose in a cell within Housing Unit 4-B of the downtown jail shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
