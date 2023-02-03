ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, LA

NOLA.com

Ship captain in Gulf of Mexico airlifted to New Orleans by Coast Guard

A captain of a ship off Louisiana's coast was airlifted to New Orleans on Monday after a medical emergency, Coast Guard officials said. The vessel, the Peridot, was in the Gulf of Mexico about four miles offshore of Southwest Pass. The crew called for help around 12:30 p.m. and said their captain was having chest pain and was dizzy, officials said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Madisonville's maritime museum gets new name, renewed lease on life

Bill Shakespeare had young Juliet ask that question of her Romeo some 425 years ago, but it’s a timeless query, really, and certainly relevant today. Take, for instance, the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Maritime Museum, the little museum with the really long name that opened on the banks of the Tchefuncte River a few decades ago. Since then, volunteers and staffers have poured heart and soul into the place, promoting museum programs, acting as tour guides, organizing fundraisers, even cleaning up after a few hurricanes.
MADISONVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

2023 Mardi Gras parade throws are special keepsakes that will grab revelers (and vice versa)

Dan Kelly is having a happier Mardi Gras this year. Kelly, owner of Beads by the Dozen and president of Endymion, endured two years of supply chain issues related to the COVID pandemic. But this year, mountains of coveted Mardi Gras throws have arrived safely in New Orleans, ready to be loaded onto floats and showered over revelers in the streets of New Orleans.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

NOPD talks about killing near Walmart in Gentilly

New Orleans police are searching for a suspect who gunned down a man at a bus stop in Gentilly then ran into a nearby Walmart on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, which occurred about 11:25 a.m. in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway, according to New Orleans Police Deputy Superintendent Hans Ganthier.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Arrest made, victim identified in Gentilly Walmart bus stop killing, New Orleans police say

New Orleans police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon in the Gentilly bus shop killing that led to the lockdown of a nearby Walmart. Gregory Woods, 20, was arrested in New Orleans East at about 3 p.m. and booked with second-degree murder, after an almost 24-hour search by the Violent Offender Warrant Squad. Police had obtained a warrant for Woods on Tuesday at 7 p.m., less than eight hours after the killing.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Covington Carnival ball celebrates 'Four Seasons'

The Mystic Krewe of Covington gathered to celebrate "The Four Seasons" at its 71st tableau and ball at the Covington Loins Club earlier in the Carnival season. Members danced into the ballroom to traditional Carnival music. Then the captain appeared from a cloud of red smoke and sounded his golden whistle to mark the beginning of the tableau.
COVINGTON, LA

