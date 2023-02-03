Read full article on original website
Interim NOPD chief Michelle Woodfork aims to bring in civilian hires, prepares for Carnival
After a year of frosty relations between her predecessor and the City Council, interim New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Michelle Woodfork received a warmer welcome Tuesday as she presented plans to reverse the surge in violent crime and hire more civilians to bolster a depleted force. Woodfork was able to...
Commercial fishers rail against Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion plan at hearing
Opponents of the state's controversial plans to construct two large sediment diversions to rebuild coastal land used a Wednesday night public hearing to rail against the upcoming projects, warning of harm to commercial fishing in the area. Representatives of commercial oyster growers, fishers and a variety of community groups objected...
Archdiocese of New Orleans bankruptcy nears key mediation as lawyers push for higher fees
A federal judge this week said she wants to see the Archdiocese of New Orleans bankruptcy proceedings wrapped up later this year, signaling that clergy sexual abuse victims, church creditors and the New Orleans faithful may soon learn the final financial cost of the abuse crisis to the local Roman Catholic church.
Four more Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond stores makes the closure list; see the list
Bed Bath & Beyond will close another four of its Louisiana stores, bringing the total of six closures by the end of this year. The troubled retailer added stores in Mandeville, Lake Charles, Houma and Monroe to the list of closures after earlier listing the Bossier City and Alexandria stores for closure in 2022.
Ship captain in Gulf of Mexico airlifted to New Orleans by Coast Guard
A captain of a ship off Louisiana's coast was airlifted to New Orleans on Monday after a medical emergency, Coast Guard officials said. The vessel, the Peridot, was in the Gulf of Mexico about four miles offshore of Southwest Pass. The crew called for help around 12:30 p.m. and said their captain was having chest pain and was dizzy, officials said.
Popular Louisiana campground cuts ties with Yogi Bear after nearly 50 years
The Yogi Bear-themed campground in Tangipahoa Parish has cut ties with the cartoon character after nearly 50 years. The attraction, originally called Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resort, in Robert has been rebranded to Tangi Pines Family Campground, according to Maurice LeBlanc Jr., who owns the campground with his wife, Me-Me.
Madisonville's maritime museum gets new name, renewed lease on life
Bill Shakespeare had young Juliet ask that question of her Romeo some 425 years ago, but it’s a timeless query, really, and certainly relevant today. Take, for instance, the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Maritime Museum, the little museum with the really long name that opened on the banks of the Tchefuncte River a few decades ago. Since then, volunteers and staffers have poured heart and soul into the place, promoting museum programs, acting as tour guides, organizing fundraisers, even cleaning up after a few hurricanes.
Are you a Kia owner in New Orleans? Here's how to get a wheel lock to deter trending auto thefts
The New Orleans Police Department has received a new batch of steering wheel locks they hope will help tamp down on a recent surge in auto thefts targeting Kia vehicles. Kia America Inc. provided the department with 300 wheel locks which will be offered on a first come, first served basis to Orleans Parish residents who own or lease a Kia vehicle.
2023 Mardi Gras parade throws are special keepsakes that will grab revelers (and vice versa)
Dan Kelly is having a happier Mardi Gras this year. Kelly, owner of Beads by the Dozen and president of Endymion, endured two years of supply chain issues related to the COVID pandemic. But this year, mountains of coveted Mardi Gras throws have arrived safely in New Orleans, ready to be loaded onto floats and showered over revelers in the streets of New Orleans.
Man shot dead near Walmart in Gentilly neighborhood of New Orleans
A man was killed in a shooting near a Walmart in New Orleans' Gentilly neighborhood on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. He was shot dead in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway about 11:30 a.m. The first calls reporting the homicide were reported about 11:25 a.m. Here's what one worker...
In a financial bind, Lycée Français considers cutting yellow buses for 6th graders and above
Hoping to improve the school’s financial position, Lycée Français de la Nouvelle-Orléans is considering cutting yellow bus service for students in 6th grade and above, instead offering older students RTA bus passes. The change was first proposed at a Lycée Français board meeting last month, where...
NOPD talks about killing near Walmart in Gentilly
New Orleans police are searching for a suspect who gunned down a man at a bus stop in Gentilly then ran into a nearby Walmart on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, which occurred about 11:25 a.m. in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway, according to New Orleans Police Deputy Superintendent Hans Ganthier.
Authorities sound alarm about deadly mix of horse sedative 'tranq' and street drugs
Authorities in Louisiana are concerned about an alarming new trend: the mixing of a large-animal sedative known as "tranq" with dangerous street drugs. Heroin and fentanyl use is already notoriously deadly. But the effects of xylazine, which is commonly used for pain relief in horses and cattle, can't be reversed by Narcan, an opioid overdose medication.
The Carnival Glory is leaving New Orleans for good. Here's the plan for the cruise ship.
Carnival Cruise Line is changing its ships that sail from New Orleans, starting next year. The Carnival Glory will be leaving New Orleans for good, spokesperson Matt Lupoli said Monday. It will be replaced by the Carnival Liberty, which he said is the same class ship with similar capacity. The...
Woman with blowtorch crashes bus into fence of Covington school after police chase
A woman driving a repurposed school bus led St. Tammany Parish sheriff's deputies on a chase Tuesday morning before crashing into the fence of a Catholic school in Covington, authorities said. Natalie Jade Jarvis, 37, of Florida, was arrested and will face various charges, according to the St. Tammany Sheriff's...
'Unacceptable': Jefferson Parish council members grill Entergy over broken street lights
Calling the situation "unacceptable," Jefferson Parish Council members criticized Entergy Louisiana on Wednesday for allowing too many streetlights in their districts to go unrepaired. Council member Deano Bonano invited an Entergy representative to address the council, saying he has counted 73 lights out his district, which covers both sides of...
Arrest made, victim identified in Gentilly Walmart bus stop killing, New Orleans police say
New Orleans police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon in the Gentilly bus shop killing that led to the lockdown of a nearby Walmart. Gregory Woods, 20, was arrested in New Orleans East at about 3 p.m. and booked with second-degree murder, after an almost 24-hour search by the Violent Offender Warrant Squad. Police had obtained a warrant for Woods on Tuesday at 7 p.m., less than eight hours after the killing.
Covington Carnival ball celebrates 'Four Seasons'
The Mystic Krewe of Covington gathered to celebrate "The Four Seasons" at its 71st tableau and ball at the Covington Loins Club earlier in the Carnival season. Members danced into the ballroom to traditional Carnival music. Then the captain appeared from a cloud of red smoke and sounded his golden whistle to mark the beginning of the tableau.
Carnival Liberty will sail from New Orleans in 2024: How it compares with Glory, Valor
The Carnival Liberty will begin sailing from New Orleans in spring 2024, officials confirmed Monday. The ship replaces the Carnival Glory, which will be based in Port Canaveral, Florida, starting next year, spokesman Matt Lupoli said. Liberty is currently sailing from Port Canaveral so the ships essentially will be switching homeports.
