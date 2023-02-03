Read full article on original website
Officials Taking Preemptive Steps to Prevent `Super Bloom’ Chaos in Elsinore
Officials in Lake Elsinore will join law enforcement personnel Tuesday to detail plans for mitigating traffic nightmares and other challenges stemming from attention to the rich poppy bloom that has begun in the hills of Walker Canyon — a sight unseen for four years. Lake Elsinore Mayor Natasha Johnson,...
UC Riverside professor discusses what valley residents need to know about earthquakes and ‘the Big One’
As people throughout the world continue to mourn the thousands of Turkish and Syrian lives lost in a 7.8 magnitude earthquake, local residents are wondering how California officials are prepping for the possibility of a similar disaster striking closer to home. California has experienced quakes of 7.8 magnitude and greater and scientists have spent years developing simulations The post UC Riverside professor discusses what valley residents need to know about earthquakes and ‘the Big One’ appeared first on KESQ.
Back—With More Dates! The Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival Celebrates 75 years—and Its First Iteration Since 2020
The Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival is a Coachella Valley staple—but the pandemic forced it to take an unplanned hiatus. COVID-19 meant no fair at all in 2021, and in 2022, another event, Thrillville, took over the Riverside County Fairgrounds during the usual February time slot. Finally,...
Poppy season crackdown: Lake Elsinore adding restrictions to turn away poppy bloom crowds
Lake Elsinore officials are restricting parking and blocking off the entrance to Walker Canyon to prevent huge crowds and traffic messes as California poppies start to sprout up across the hills.
Palm Springs Aerial Tramway to Operate on Holiday Hours Presidents Day Weekend
The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will operate on a modified schedule during the Presidents Day holiday weekend, operators announced Monday. From Saturday Feb. 18 through Monday Feb. 20, the first tram up will be at 8 a.m. and the last tram down will be at 9:30 p.m., officials said. Tram cars depart at least every 30 minutes.
Riverside, CA real estate market update
In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2023 and February 2023 real estate market for Riverside, California, which is located in Riverside County.
Sold-Out Crowd at Greek Theatre Pays Tribute to Late Mountain Lion P-22
P-22 — the late, beloved and resilient L.A. mountain lion who famously crossed two major freeways and became known as “The Hollywood Cat” — got another star turn Saturday when the National Wildlife Federation’s #SaveLACougars campaign hosted a sold-out celebration of his life at the Greek Theatre.
Newport Beach Woman, Los Angeles Man Win Surf City Marathon
Michelle Jacobsen of Newport Beach was the women’s winner of Sunday’s 27th Surf City Marathon in Huntington Beach while Jason Yang of Los Angeles was the men’s winner by more than 12 minutes. Heather Gilliland of Cardiff-by-the-Sea was the women’s leader for most of the race, until...
California Police Discover Underground Gang Hideout With Shooting Range, Several Thousand Rounds of Ammo
Police in Southern California have released images of a covert underground “hiding area” they say was discovered beneath a house linked to a gang member. According to the Fontana Police Department in San Bernardino County, the secretive area also contained a section that was being used as a shooting range. It was uncovered by experts from … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Driver killed in I-10 rollover crash in Desert Hot Springs identified
Cal Fire reported a person died in a rollover crash on the I-10 freeway east of Indian Canyon Drive. The Riverside County Coroner's Office identified the driver Monday morning as Anthony Juarez, 31, of Cathedral City. Officials said the crash was reported at 10:48 p.m. Sunday. Juarez was the only occupant of the vehicle. California The post Driver killed in I-10 rollover crash in Desert Hot Springs identified appeared first on KESQ.
Southern California museums offering free general admission on Sunday
More than 30 museums in Southern California will offer free general admission on Feb. 5. The initiative is a part of the SoCal Museum organization’s “Museums Free For All” event. The free general admission does not cover parking fees or specially ticketed exhibits, SoCal Museums said in a news release. The event will also take […]
CHP: Motorcyclist Killed On Highway 74 Lost Control On Curve, Hit Hillside
A 60-year-old motorcyclist killed in a crash on the Ortega (74) Highway just west of Lake Elsinore lost control of his bike at a bend in the road, plowing into a hillside, authorities said Monday. The fatality occurred about 12:15 p.m. Saturday on the eastbound 74, near Monte Vista Road,...
Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange County
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then...
8 Riverside Area Apartments Under $800 a Month
Riverside, CA. - The Inland Empire continues to attract residents from neighboring regions of Southern California that are seeking a lower cost of living. However, with a metro population of more than 4.6 million people, renting an apartment in the region is becoming much more expensive. For example, the average apartment in Riverside now rents for more than $2,100 a month.
Deputy-involved shooting in Moreno Valley
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is at the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Moreno Valley. MORENO VALLEY: Deputy Involved Shooting in the 25400 block of Filaree Ave. Please avoid the area at this time.— Riverside County Sheriff (@RSO) February 6, 2023 Details remain limited as of 2:00 p.m. Monday. We'll have the latest updates The post Deputy-involved shooting in Moreno Valley appeared first on KESQ.
48-year-old Morongo Valley woman reported missing
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept. is asking for the community's help in finding a woman who went missing in the Morongo Basin area over the weekend. Jessica Almendarez, 48, was reported missing on Sunday, Feb 5. Authorities said that at around 11 p.m., Almendarez left her residence on foot. She lives in the 48900 The post 48-year-old Morongo Valley woman reported missing appeared first on KESQ.
Silver Alert Issued for Woman Last Seen in Riverside
A three-county Silver Alert was issued Monday for a 78-year old woman last seen in Riverside. Florence Alipio was last seen at approximately 4:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued alerts for Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties on behalf of the Riverside Police Department. Alipio...
Verdict reached in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial
A jury has reached a verdict in the quadruple murder retrial for Jose Larin Garcia, an official with Riverside County District Attorney's office confirmed Monday. He's accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended with a deadlocked jury. In the first trial, the jury deliberated for a total of The post Verdict reached in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial appeared first on KESQ.
Best Cruises from Los Angeles, California in 2023
Looking to take a cruise out of Los Angeles but you’re not sure where you want to go yet?. Los Angeles World Cruise Center in San Pedro offers cruises to destinations all over the world. We looked at all the cruises sailing out of LA and Long Beach in 2023 and broke down what we thought were the best cruises from Los Angeles in 6 categories.
