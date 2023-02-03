It was a simple accident. That’s how authorities describe a crash in Brentwood involving actor and former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and a female bicyclist. It happened Sunday at San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, near the farmers’ market. The woman — who was not seriously hurt — apparently made a left turn in front of Schwarzenegger’s vehicle and he didn’t have time to stop. The TMZ website said the woman complained of pain, and Schwarzenegger took her to an emergency room and also took her bike to a local bike shop to have it repaired.

