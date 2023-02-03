ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
Columbia Missourian

Bills hindering LGBTQ+ rights has a community ready to fight

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri’s 102nd General Assembly has been in session all of 34 days, but members of the LGBTQ+ community gathered at the Capitol Tuesday to say they think the focus of this legislature has become clear: creating bills hindering their community. In those 34 days, 27...
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

Missouri governor denies clemency for man facing execution

ST. LOUIS — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Monday he will not grant clemency and halt the execution of Leonard “Raheem” Taylor, who faces lethal injection for the deaths his girlfriend and her three children. Taylor, 58, is scheduled to be put to death Tuesday evening at...
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

Teach Black history — don't ban it

When republican President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month in 1976, he called on Americans to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans.”. He also acknowledged that Black Americans had shown “courage and perseverance” when our country had failed to live up to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy