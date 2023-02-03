Read full article on original website
Related
Columbia Missourian
Lawsuit over MoDOT pay plan could put roadblock into Missouri governor’s plan for I-70
Some or all of the $859 million Gov. Mike Parson wants to spend on Interstate 70 improvements could become hostage to legislative pressure on the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to drop a lawsuit over how much it pays employees. Filed in late 2021, the litigation in Cole County seeks...
Columbia Missourian
Bills hindering LGBTQ+ rights has a community ready to fight
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri’s 102nd General Assembly has been in session all of 34 days, but members of the LGBTQ+ community gathered at the Capitol Tuesday to say they think the focus of this legislature has become clear: creating bills hindering their community. In those 34 days, 27...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri governor denies clemency for man facing execution
ST. LOUIS — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Monday he will not grant clemency and halt the execution of Leonard “Raheem” Taylor, who faces lethal injection for the deaths his girlfriend and her three children. Taylor, 58, is scheduled to be put to death Tuesday evening at...
Columbia Missourian
Teach Black history — don't ban it
When republican President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month in 1976, he called on Americans to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans.”. He also acknowledged that Black Americans had shown “courage and perseverance” when our country had failed to live up to...
Comments / 0