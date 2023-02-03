Read full article on original website
WBKO
Biden aims to deliver reassurance in State of Union address
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ready to offer a reassuring assessment of the nation’s condition rather than roll out flashy policy proposals as he delivers his second State of the Union address on Tuesday night seeking to overcome pessimism in the country and concerns about his own leadership.
Kentucky Rep. James Comer to lead House hearing this week about Hunter Biden's laptop
WASHINGTON – Kentucky Rep. James Comer will lead the charge, in his new role as the head of an influential congressional committee, when the curtain goes up this week on House Republican investigations into President Joe Biden and his family − starting with a hearing Wednesday about how Twitter blocked messages about Hunter Biden’s laptop.
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
abovethelaw.com
Court Dropkicks Yet Another Garbage Trump Defamation Suit. Don't Worry, There's More Where That Came From.
All these cases have now been dismissed, with Judge Rudolph Contreras finally booting the Post suit on Friday. That case dragged on for close to three years — not because it was better grounded in fact and law than the other two, but because it was filed in federal court in DC and wound up before then-Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, before getting bounced to Judge Florence Pan, and finally winding up in front of Judge Contreras. Justice Brown Jackson is now on the Supreme Court, of course, after a brief stint at the DC Circuit, where Judge Pan now sits. But in the meantime, the case dragged on for so long that Harder wandered off and got replaced by Harmeet Dhillon, the California lawyer who just mounted an unsuccessful challenge to Ronna Romney McDaniel for control of the RNC.
WBKO
Kentucky Congressman discuss concerns ahead of President Biden's address
Two Barren County women arraigned in court for murder. The latest news and weather. Warren County will see some upgrades for their voting experience. The latest news and weather.
Kentucky Assocation of School Administrators to testify at House committee on policy issues
Kentucky Association of School Administrators’ Coalition to Sustain the Education Profession will testify before the House Education Committee on Tuesday. The session will take place at 10 a.m. EST in Room 154 of the Capitol Annex. Made up of 150 thought leaders representing business, education, government, local communities, and...
WBKO
Leitchfield republican senator aims to abolish Kentucky’s death penalty
LEITCHFIELD/FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Part two of Kentucky’s legislative session reconvenes on Tuesday, Feb. 7 and one senator hopes the bill he’s sponsoring regarding the death penalty will push through both chambers this time. Senate Bill 45 is sponsored by Republican Senator Stephen Meredith of Leitchfield. The legislation...
Kentucky communities aim to rebuild sustainably after floods intensify housing crisis
This story was written as part of Southerly’s Community Reporting Fellowship. Amanda Johnson never went to sleep the night of July 27, 2022. The electricity at her rented house, on Haddock Fork in the community of Chavies northwest of Hazard, Ken., went out around 10 p.m. By then, flood water was in her home, pooling around her feet. She retreated with her seven-year-old son, Emmett, and dogs to the hot attic. The rising water smelled of sewage.
Kelly Craft vows to 'dismantle' Department of Education as governor
Kelly Craft told an audience last week that one of her first acts in office if she is elected as governor this year will be to "dismantle" the Kentucky Department of Education. The audio of Craft, who is running in a crowded field of candidates in the Republican primary, was provided by American...
Schools should be guided by their communities, not Ky’s political parties | Opinion
OpEd: Say no to partisan city councils and boards of education and in doing so we will say yes to supporting the continued work of the real problem solvers in our public life. Plus, it’s probably unconstitutional.
