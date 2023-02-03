Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-07 10:06:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-11 20:01:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Chickasawhay At Leakesville affecting George, Wayne and Greene Counties. For the Chickasawhay River...including Waynesboro, Leakesville Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chickasawhay At Leakesville. * WHEN...Until Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 22 feet, flooding of lowlands continues and some roads in low lying areas become cut off by high water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 24.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon and continue falling to 19.2 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Mobile by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-07 10:18:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-10 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Mobile The National Weather Service in Mobile AL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Alabama Bayou Sara At Saraland affecting Mobile County. For the Bayou Sara...including Saraland...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Sara At Saraland. * WHEN...From this morning to Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Flooding of streets begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 4.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday morning and continue falling to 3.7 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-10 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
