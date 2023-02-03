Effective: 2023-02-07 10:06:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-11 20:01:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Chickasawhay At Leakesville affecting George, Wayne and Greene Counties. For the Chickasawhay River...including Waynesboro, Leakesville Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chickasawhay At Leakesville. * WHEN...Until Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 22 feet, flooding of lowlands continues and some roads in low lying areas become cut off by high water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 24.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon and continue falling to 19.2 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet.

GEORGE COUNTY, MS ・ 2 HOURS AGO