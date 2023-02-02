Read full article on original website
Hear what retired lt. general thinks China learned with suspected spy balloon
Retired Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling says he believes it is more likely China was trying to learn how the US would respond to the spy balloon rather than collect real intelligence from the endeavor.
Retired colonel has a theory about why suspected Chinese spy balloon is over Montana
Col. Cedric Leighton, CNN military analyst and retired US Air Force colonel, tells CNN's Erin Burnett why he believes a suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted flying over Billings, Montana.
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
China's spy balloon was a test the US 'played right into,' says former Special Ops Analyst
Former Special Operations Intel Analyst Brett Velicovich and Gatestone Institute Senior Fellow Gordon Chang react to the shooting down of the Chinese spy balloon.
China’s Spy Balloon Over Montana Is Part Of A Larger, More Troubling Pattern
KFBB-TV captureThe Pentagon says Chinese balloons have flown over the U.S. multiple times before and other peculiar incidents point to a much wider issue.
Here's how spy balloons work
Officials are still tracking a suspected Chinese spy balloon as it travels across the US. CNN's Brian Todd reports on how spy balloons work and how they are equipped.
Shooting Down Chinese Spy Balloon a Lot Harder Than it Seems
High-altitude balloons are "inherently survivable" according to U.S. military research, and controlling a crash may be proving a key sticking point.
TMZ.com
U.S. Shoots Down Chinese Balloon, Dramatic Video of Blow-Up Moment
5:13 PM PT -- China has condemned the downing of their air balloon, calling it an "excessive overreaction," while also expressing "strong dissatisfaction" for the move. 1:16 PM PT -- Biden just addressed the balloon operation, saying he ordered the Pentagon to shoot it down as soon as possible -- noting he had given that order on Wednesday. He told reporters that he was informed that the safest way to do it would be to wait until it was above open waters.
BBC
China urges calm over 'spy' balloon in US airspace
China has urged "cool-headed" handling of a dispute over a giant Chinese balloon heading for the eastern US. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier called off a visit to Beijing, saying the "surveillance" balloon's presence was "an irresponsible act". Later the US reported a second Chinese balloon floating over...
Navy divers recovering Chinese balloon debris off Atlantic coast for investigation
Navy divers are now performing the “fairly easy” task of recovering the remnants of the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the Atlantic, as the entire Senate is set to be briefed on China next week. The balloon was shot down by a F22 fighter jet over Myrtle Beach, SC, and landed in just 47 feet of water, which should make its recovery relatively easy, US officials said. Cops in Horry County, where the balloon was shot down near, warned residents that “members of the US Military are coordinating to collect debris; however, fragments may make it to the coastline.” Recovery ships are...
Chinese spy balloon raises alarm bells over China buying up US land
A Chinese spy balloon floating over the U.S. has raised alarm bells among experts and lawmakers over China's ongoing efforts to buy land across the U.S.
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
Washington Examiner
Spy balloon dubbed a ‘wake up call’ to China’s war plans
The Chinese spy balloon that disrupted commercial airspace around Billings, Montana, and then floated across the country this weekend, is a “wake up call” to the communist country’s larger threat of war, according to military experts who have been charting Beijing’s expansion for decades. On background,...
Pentagon reveals details on how Chinese spy balloon was taken down with single shot
The U.S. military says a single sidewinder missile from an F-22 Raptor shot down a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina at 2:39 p.m. on Saturday.
China Offers Explanation for Spy Balloon
U.S. officials said on Thursday that a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was detected over Montana.
Video of Alleged Sky 'Explosion' in Billings Unleashes Wild Conspiracies
A purported "explosion" over Montana is unrelated to the Chinese spy balloon currently over the U.S., which was spawned conspiracy theories of its own.
China urges restraint as U.S. military searches for balloon remnants
BEIJING/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Beijing on Monday urged Washington to show restraint as the U.S. military searched for remnants of what it believes was a Chinese surveillance balloon it shot down over the Atlantic but which China says was a civilian craft that accidentally drifted astray.
Why the US hasn't shot down the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, according to officials
As the US and its Canadian partners continue to monitor a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon floating above the northern United States, one question stands out among the rest: Why hasn't it been shot down?
China Speaks Out About Montana Spy Balloon
The Chinese foreign ministry said it is "assessing the situation" and that "both sides are calm and cautious."
