Image Title (Photo: Jordan Prather, USA TODAY Sports)<figure class="aligncenter figure"><div id="embedVideoContainer_11560787" class="embedVideo viaAdd" data-values="id=cbaf6b53-1f7a-4426-a58d-d540bcd7d106&channel=college-basketball&key=11560787&pcid=cbaf6b53-1f7a-4426-a58d-d540bcd7d106"> </div></figure><p>It's been a rocky season for South Carolina's <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/GG-Jackson-46103379" target="_blank">GG Jackson</a></b>. And his already-unstable NBA Draft stock has only become more shaky in the last six days.</p><p>Over the weekend, South Carolina took on Arkansas at home. In a game where the last place team in the SEC and faced an unranked Razorbacks team, the former No. 1 prospect and 5 star recruit brought an unexpected amount of attention to the contest.</p><p>After scoring just nine points and committing three turnovers in a two point loss, Jackson took his frustrations to Instagram Live. As fans chimed in on the comments, the 18-year old began to spew remarks about his coach and team that certainly won't help his NBA Draft stock.</p><p>“Can you help me answer that question, Chris bro?" Jackson responded as someone chiming in about the game. "Why don’t I have the ball in my hands when it’s crunch time, bro? Ain’t I supposed to be this 'oh my God it’s <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/GG-Jackson-46103379" target="_blank"><b></b></a><b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/GG-Jackson-46103379" target="_blank">GG Jackson</a></b></b>!' I don’t see myself as that but ain’t I supposed to be quote-unquote 'that'? Just give me that motherf*****. S*** is crazy bro, for real."</p><p>Down by just one point with less than ten seconds remaining, South Carolina went to senior transfer <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Hayden-Brown-45573357" target="_blank"><b></b></a><b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Hayden-Brown-45573357" target="_blank">Hayden Brown</a></b></b> on a backdoor cut which got him a good look at the rim. But Brown missed the go-ahead shot leading to an Arkansas rebound.</p><p>"I am not even getting plays drawn up for me in the crunch time, bro," Jackson continued.</p><p>Normally, these frustrations would be understandable. But, frankly, there wasn't anything to complain about regarding the final possession. South Carolina got a good look at the rim but Brown just missed the shot. That's basketball.</p><p>Rather than supporting his teammate, Jackson took the opportunity to complain about not getting the shot. Also, the Gamecocks have lived up to expectations this season by ranking dead last in the SEC with just one conference win and just eight overall. A reality that Jackson and those around him chose.</p><p>Rewind to last summer, Jackson ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the 2023 class and was committed to play for North Carolina. But following some external pressures and forces, Jackson flipped to South Carolina. Jackson decided to enroll early so he could play a role in new coach Lamont Paris' rebuilding efforts.</p><p>One of the biggest question marks regarding Jackson in the year ahead of that move was how he would handle the adversity that was likely to come his way. Well, we are now getting the answer to that.</p><p>"Xavier, I don’t even know what I am going to do next year. But I am thinking about staying, bro," Jackson responded to 2023 five-star <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Xavier-Booker-46115303" target="_blank">Xavier Booker</a></b> who chimed in on the comments telling him to join him at Michigan State next season.</p><p>"I don’t know. I am about to come in the locker room how <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Lou-Williams-66033" target="_blank"><b></b></a><b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Lou-Williams-66033" target="_blank">Lou Williams</a></b></b> said Kobe did, ‘every time I come down the court I touch the f****** ball!’" Jackson added. "I can’t even transfer next year, if I stay. I already betrayed one school, bro. I can’t do it to another, bro.”</p><p>Jackson's public comments on social media regarding his team and coaching staff bring a negative light onto a program trying to undergo a rebuild that he signed up for. It's not constructive or conducive to winning. It adds distraction and likely tension to a locker room with enough barriers to climb.</p><p>Some excuse Jackson's comments as him being 'just a kid.' But here is the reality of the situation that every high profile college athlete needs to realize: The moment you go to college, you are a professional athlete in the NIL era. Some of these college athletes are making more than seven-figures in this new era. It's great for the athletes but along with that comes added responsibility (like everyone else who gets paid for their work).</p><p>Also, Jackson's comments aren't helpful to his already polarizing Draft stock. Dating back to last summer, NBA scouts and executives have had wide-ranging opinions on the former No. 1 player in the class of 2023.</p><p>On Team CP3 — paired alongside two Top-25 prospects in <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Aden-Holloway-46109844" target="_blank">Aden Holloway</a></b> and <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Robert-Dillingham-46103829" target="_blank">Robert Dillingham</a> </b>— Jackson and his team failed to advance past pool play at Nike's Peach Jam. His performance in front of NBA personnel left many wanting more and questioning his impact on winning. These questions haven't been answered this winter.</p><p>"He was like late-lottery going into the year and much of that was derived from the age, the size and what he could be," an NBA scout said of Jackson's stock entering the season. "At Peach Jam, he was kind of used as a five so it was a question of how skilled is he? Is he self aware? Can he play to a role? Can he make jump-shots? Did he want to guard? Can he guard?"</p><p>Setting the comments over the weekend aside, Jackson's play hasn't necessarily been super enticing to future employers who are going to be spending millions of dollars on who they Draft. This season, Jackson is averaging 16.1 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting just 39.4% from the field and 34.4% from three. All of these numbers have taken a dip since conference play began.</p><p>"Up and down, to say the least," the scout assessed of Jackson's performance this season. "The questions are still there as far as how easily does the game come to him? What is he? He's had like five rebounds or so in the last three combined games. Some of that is instincts, some of that is toughness and some of that is willingness to be that guy. There hasn't been a lot of clarity after three months of the season."</p><p>To add on top of that now, he has questions to answer regarding his maturity. Despite being only 18 years old, he's supposed to be the leader of this South Carolina team. Meanwhile, he is taking to social media to slam the team he chose to be a part of.</p><p>"Some of that is him being 18-years old and not having the proper support around him to tell him what is and isn't allowed," the scout said of Jackson's comments. "Some of it is also maturity. At the end of the day the kid is 18 years old and won't turn 19 until December and that is always a convenient excuse for him but you also are afraid if he is more immature than a typical 18-year old kid is."</p><p>The controversy at hand can be taken back to the topic of reclassifying and the importance of decision making in today's day and age.</p><p>Not saying it is or isn't the case with Jackson, but athletes face more pressure now than ever in their decision making process as hundreds of thousands of dollars (sometimes seven-figures) are being offered to sign and play for certain schools.</p><p>Sometimes, these players are forced to decide between going to a school where they fit but is offering less money or going to the school that handing out the biggest check. We have witnessed athletes choose the short-term promises over long-term benefits on several occasions.</p><p>It's hard to blame them, it will take most Americans years to make what some of these teenagers are being offered for one year of their lives. But it's also costing some of them on the backed end when it comes to long-term development and ultimate Draft stock.</p><p>Again, not necessarily saying this is the case with Jackson, just generally speaking.</p><p>Now, speaking directly of Jackson's situation. The thought of getting NBA money a year sooner is certainly a draw, but making decisions with the idea of reclassifying should be made even more delicately. The consequences — as we have witnessed in recent years — can be critical. The decision to 'get ahead' can actually set players back if they aren't mentally, skillfully and physically prepared.</p><p>In Jackson's case, his Draft stock entering the season was already unstable. And while he has produced, his lackluster numbers haven't been conducive to winning at South Carolina. Now he has further questions to answer regarding his maturity.</p><p>"Both," the scout answered whether Jackson had helped or hurt himself this season. "He ascended some earlier in the year but a lot of that was supported by the age but then the more you watch him, the more you get confused about his IQ for the game, what he lacks and what he can improve on. The game doesn't come easy for him, he shot-hunts, things are about him and now he is sinking for me a little bit."</p><p>After Jackson's comments over the weekend, he did not start for the Gamecocks when they took on Missouri on Tuesday night. In the loss, Jackson played 27 minutes scoring 23 points on an efficient 8-of-12 from the field. But he added just two-rebounds.</p><p>South Carolina is now 8-16 (1-10 in the SEC) and are on the road at Ole Miss on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.</p>

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 8 HOURS AGO