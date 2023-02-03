Read full article on original website
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
247Sports
College basketball rankings: Texas surges in AP Top 25; Tennessee, Gonzaga slide
Welcome to chaos. Voters in the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll have to sort out a jumbled mess after 15 (!) ranked teams went down. But it's February and Selection Sunday is right around the corner, so chaos is not only welcomed but encouraged. Both No. 1 Purdue and No. 2 Tennessee fell on the road in conference play to Indiana and Florida, respectively.
What they were saying about Arkansas' win at Kentucky
The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up a signature win on the road with their 88-73 victory against the Kentucky Wildcats inside Rupp Arena in Lexington (Ky.). The Hogs improved to 17-7 on the year and 6-5 in SEC play with their fifth straight conference win. The Razorbacks led 41-40 following a...
A Top 25 overall prospect says he will soon return to Ohio State for the third time
An elite defensive end/athlete from Georgia says he will soon return to Ohio State for the third time.
Ryan Day on possibility of C.J. Stroud returning to Ohio State for fourth season: 'I mean, I was hoping'
C.J. Stroud took nearly all the time available to him to make what was arguably the biggest decision of his life. The Ohio State quarterback announced on Jan. 16, the deadline for players that were eligible to make a decision on declaring for the NFL Draft, that he would not return to college and thanked all those who helped turn him into a high first-round pick.
247Sports
Dozier records strong performance in back-to-back games in G League
Former South Carolina men’s basketball player PJ Dozier has turned in back-to-back strong performances with the Iowa Wolves in the NBA G League. In the Wolves win over the Austin Spurs on Sunday, the former Gamecocks guard scored 30 points and then came back two days later and dropped a team-high 26 points against Mexico City Capitanes. In his time with the Wolves so far, Dozier is averaging 18.6 points per game, pulling 5.9 rebounds per game while also tallying 4.0 assists per contest.
College basketball's Top 10 National Player of the Year contenders
Stadium college basketball insider Jeff Goodman conducted a straw poll with 30 different voters chipping in who would be their top 10 National Player of the Year contenders. The voters had a runaway pick for Player of the Year, but the rest of the choices were anything but consensus. It...
Eric Musselman details Arkansas' continued evolution after big road win at Kentucky
The Razorbacks have now won five straight SEC games after a 1-5 start and won two straight road games after losing their first five.
By losing both coordinators, Mario Cristobal and Miami come out winners
Nearly a year after Mario Cristobal methodically and expertly built his first staff at Miami, he is back at square one. That's not a bad thing, either. The Hurricanes disappointed in Year 1 on the field and more frustrating was that growth seemed difficult under both offensive and defensive coordinators, particularly on offense. Cristobal fired offensive coordinator Josh Gattis after a dreadfully inconsistent performance just one year after the Michigan coordinator was lauded as the nation's best assistant coach as the winner of the Broyles Award.
Kentucky basketball: Media stunned by Wildcats' home loss to Arkansas
Arkansas absolutely blistered Kentucky's defense in an 88-73 Razorback victory at Rupp Arena Tuesday night. The Razorbacks shot 66.7% from 2, 44.4% from behind the 3-point arc and 83.3% from the free throw line, taking advantage of their chances to score in the paint and in transition, two areas the Wildcats likely wanted to slow down going in.
247Sports
Just released: Iowa State rises in new AP Poll
Iowa State men’s basketball put together a 1-1 week overall last week, but finished it with one of their best performances of the season. The Cyclones looked dominant for the majority of the week, ended up falling Monday after a late comeback from Texas Tech, but then defeated Kansas by double digits at home on Saturday.
247Sports
Who could be the next UCONN Husky to record a triple-double?
Last night in UCONN's 15-point Big East victory against Marquette, Tristen Newton recorded his second triple-double of the season. The Huskies starting point guard had an impressive stat line that included 12 points, 12 assists, and ten rebounds. With this performance, Newton is the first Husky to ever record two...
247Sports
Vanderbilt hits game-winning three to upset No. 6 Vols
NASHVILLE, TENN — Vanderbilt junior guard Tyrin Lawrence hit a wide open corner three as time expired to upset No. 6 Tennessee 66-65 on Wednesday night inside of Memorial Gymnasium. Olivier Nkamhoua hit a mid-range jumper with 50 seconds remaining to give the Vols a 65-63 lead, but after...
Four-star PG Travis Perry updates recruitment; talks record setting performance
Eddyville (Ky.) Lyon County point guard, Travis Perry has been setting his state on fire since his varsity debut as a seventh grader four years ago. Now, the 6-2, 170-pounder is considered one of the premier scorers and shooters in high school basketball, amassing offers from Cincinnati, Creighton, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Purdue, and Virginia among others. All the while, he's steadily moved up in the rankings. He now checks in as the no. 92 player overall and the no. 14 ranked point guard in the 247sports composite ranking.
Quiet Part Out Loud: UNC Leaves Wake Forest Loss in Turmoil
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — By the end of his postgame session with reporters after Tuesday night’s appalling loss, coach Hubert Davis would go on to admit that his North Carolina team has played with a perplexing joylessness and confirm that the Tar Heels’ chemistry as a group hasn’t been in an optimal place.
247Sports
Jennie Baranczyk, Skylar Vann react to last night's epic comeback win at Baylor
NORMAN, Okla. — With 26 seconds left, the Sooners trailed by five points and had a less than 1% chance of winning, per ESPN’s win probability tracker. A Nevaeh Tot layup and Taylor Robertson 3-pointer later, and all of a 12-point deficit in the final five minutes was erased. Five minutes of overtime later, so were the Baylor Bears’ hopes of fending off the Sooners, as the visiting Crimson and Cream clad kept their second-place standing in the Big 12 intact with a thrilling 98-92 victory Tuesday evening inside the Ferrell Center.
Gauging former No. 1 recruit GG Jackson's NBA Draft stock after social media outburst amid up-an-down season
Image Title (Photo: Jordan Prather, USA TODAY Sports)<figure class="aligncenter figure"><div id="embedVideoContainer_11560787" class="embedVideo viaAdd" data-values="id=cbaf6b53-1f7a-4426-a58d-d540bcd7d106&channel=college-basketball&key=11560787&pcid=cbaf6b53-1f7a-4426-a58d-d540bcd7d106"> </div></figure><p>It's been a rocky season for South Carolina's <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/GG-Jackson-46103379" target="_blank">GG Jackson</a></b>. And his already-unstable NBA Draft stock has only become more shaky in the last six days.</p><p>Over the weekend, South Carolina took on Arkansas at home. In a game where the last place team in the SEC and faced an unranked Razorbacks team, the former No. 1 prospect and 5 star recruit brought an unexpected amount of attention to the contest.</p><p>After scoring just nine points and committing three turnovers in a two point loss, Jackson took his frustrations to Instagram Live. As fans chimed in on the comments, the 18-year old began to spew remarks about his coach and team that certainly won't help his NBA Draft stock.</p><p>“Can you help me answer that question, Chris bro?" Jackson responded as someone chiming in about the game. "Why don’t I have the ball in my hands when it’s crunch time, bro? Ain’t I supposed to be this 'oh my God it’s <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/GG-Jackson-46103379" target="_blank"><b></b></a><b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/GG-Jackson-46103379" target="_blank">GG Jackson</a></b></b>!' I don’t see myself as that but ain’t I supposed to be quote-unquote 'that'? Just give me that motherf*****. S*** is crazy bro, for real."</p><p>Down by just one point with less than ten seconds remaining, South Carolina went to senior transfer <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Hayden-Brown-45573357" target="_blank"><b></b></a><b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Hayden-Brown-45573357" target="_blank">Hayden Brown</a></b></b> on a backdoor cut which got him a good look at the rim. But Brown missed the go-ahead shot leading to an Arkansas rebound.</p><p>"I am not even getting plays drawn up for me in the crunch time, bro," Jackson continued.</p><p>Normally, these frustrations would be understandable. But, frankly, there wasn't anything to complain about regarding the final possession. South Carolina got a good look at the rim but Brown just missed the shot. That's basketball.</p><p>Rather than supporting his teammate, Jackson took the opportunity to complain about not getting the shot. Also, the Gamecocks have lived up to expectations this season by ranking dead last in the SEC with just one conference win and just eight overall. A reality that Jackson and those around him chose.</p><p>Rewind to last summer, Jackson ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the 2023 class and was committed to play for North Carolina. But following some external pressures and forces, Jackson flipped to South Carolina. Jackson decided to enroll early so he could play a role in new coach Lamont Paris' rebuilding efforts.</p><p>One of the biggest question marks regarding Jackson in the year ahead of that move was how he would handle the adversity that was likely to come his way. Well, we are now getting the answer to that.</p><p>"Xavier, I don’t even know what I am going to do next year. But I am thinking about staying, bro," Jackson responded to 2023 five-star <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Xavier-Booker-46115303" target="_blank">Xavier Booker</a></b> who chimed in on the comments telling him to join him at Michigan State next season.</p><p>"I don’t know. I am about to come in the locker room how <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Lou-Williams-66033" target="_blank"><b></b></a><b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Lou-Williams-66033" target="_blank">Lou Williams</a></b></b> said Kobe did, ‘every time I come down the court I touch the f****** ball!’" Jackson added. "I can’t even transfer next year, if I stay. I already betrayed one school, bro. I can’t do it to another, bro.”</p><p>Jackson's public comments on social media regarding his team and coaching staff bring a negative light onto a program trying to undergo a rebuild that he signed up for. It's not constructive or conducive to winning. It adds distraction and likely tension to a locker room with enough barriers to climb.</p><p>Some excuse Jackson's comments as him being 'just a kid.' But here is the reality of the situation that every high profile college athlete needs to realize: The moment you go to college, you are a professional athlete in the NIL era. Some of these college athletes are making more than seven-figures in this new era. It's great for the athletes but along with that comes added responsibility (like everyone else who gets paid for their work).</p><p>Also, Jackson's comments aren't helpful to his already polarizing Draft stock. Dating back to last summer, NBA scouts and executives have had wide-ranging opinions on the former No. 1 player in the class of 2023.</p><p>On Team CP3 — paired alongside two Top-25 prospects in <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Aden-Holloway-46109844" target="_blank">Aden Holloway</a></b> and <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Robert-Dillingham-46103829" target="_blank">Robert Dillingham</a> </b>— Jackson and his team failed to advance past pool play at Nike's Peach Jam. His performance in front of NBA personnel left many wanting more and questioning his impact on winning. These questions haven't been answered this winter.</p><p>"He was like late-lottery going into the year and much of that was derived from the age, the size and what he could be," an NBA scout said of Jackson's stock entering the season. "At Peach Jam, he was kind of used as a five so it was a question of how skilled is he? Is he self aware? Can he play to a role? Can he make jump-shots? Did he want to guard? Can he guard?"</p><p>Setting the comments over the weekend aside, Jackson's play hasn't necessarily been super enticing to future employers who are going to be spending millions of dollars on who they Draft. This season, Jackson is averaging 16.1 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting just 39.4% from the field and 34.4% from three. All of these numbers have taken a dip since conference play began.</p><p>"Up and down, to say the least," the scout assessed of Jackson's performance this season. "The questions are still there as far as how easily does the game come to him? What is he? He's had like five rebounds or so in the last three combined games. Some of that is instincts, some of that is toughness and some of that is willingness to be that guy. There hasn't been a lot of clarity after three months of the season."</p><p>To add on top of that now, he has questions to answer regarding his maturity. Despite being only 18 years old, he's supposed to be the leader of this South Carolina team. Meanwhile, he is taking to social media to slam the team he chose to be a part of.</p><p>"Some of that is him being 18-years old and not having the proper support around him to tell him what is and isn't allowed," the scout said of Jackson's comments. "Some of it is also maturity. At the end of the day the kid is 18 years old and won't turn 19 until December and that is always a convenient excuse for him but you also are afraid if he is more immature than a typical 18-year old kid is."</p><p>The controversy at hand can be taken back to the topic of reclassifying and the importance of decision making in today's day and age.</p><p>Not saying it is or isn't the case with Jackson, but athletes face more pressure now than ever in their decision making process as hundreds of thousands of dollars (sometimes seven-figures) are being offered to sign and play for certain schools.</p><p>Sometimes, these players are forced to decide between going to a school where they fit but is offering less money or going to the school that handing out the biggest check. We have witnessed athletes choose the short-term promises over long-term benefits on several occasions.</p><p>It's hard to blame them, it will take most Americans years to make what some of these teenagers are being offered for one year of their lives. But it's also costing some of them on the backed end when it comes to long-term development and ultimate Draft stock.</p><p>Again, not necessarily saying this is the case with Jackson, just generally speaking.</p><p>Now, speaking directly of Jackson's situation. The thought of getting NBA money a year sooner is certainly a draw, but making decisions with the idea of reclassifying should be made even more delicately. The consequences — as we have witnessed in recent years — can be critical. The decision to 'get ahead' can actually set players back if they aren't mentally, skillfully and physically prepared.</p><p>In Jackson's case, his Draft stock entering the season was already unstable. And while he has produced, his lackluster numbers haven't been conducive to winning at South Carolina. Now he has further questions to answer regarding his maturity.</p><p>"Both," the scout answered whether Jackson had helped or hurt himself this season. "He ascended some earlier in the year but a lot of that was supported by the age but then the more you watch him, the more you get confused about his IQ for the game, what he lacks and what he can improve on. The game doesn't come easy for him, he shot-hunts, things are about him and now he is sinking for me a little bit."</p><p>After Jackson's comments over the weekend, he did not start for the Gamecocks when they took on Missouri on Tuesday night. In the loss, Jackson played 27 minutes scoring 23 points on an efficient 8-of-12 from the field. But he added just two-rebounds.</p><p>South Carolina is now 8-16 (1-10 in the SEC) and are on the road at Ole Miss on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.</p>
247Sports
