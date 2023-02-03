ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY

Veterinarian shortage puts pet appointments on hold

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Veterinary clinics across the Inland Northwest are full, with appointments and surgeries booked out weeks and even months in advance. It's a strain that pet owners are experiencing nationwide, and there's a combination of reasons why.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Crews move Camp Hope fencing 45 feet inward

SPOKANE, Wash. — WSDOT says contractor crews began moving the fencing surrounding Camp Hope on Tuesday. Crews have been preparing for weeks to move people who live at Camp Hope from the southern fence line near Second Avenue more north within the camp.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Spokane woman faces $100,000 fine for failing to file taxes

SPOKANE, Wash. - 54-year-old Rhonda Ackerman pleaded guilty to two counts of willfully failing to file tax returns. She faces up to one year in prison, and a $100,000 fine, followed by one year of supervised release. According to court documents, Ackerman failed to file federal income tax returns from...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

La Niña will end this spring, is El Niño next?

SPOKANE, Wash. -- After three years, La Niña is forecast to fade away for good in 2023. The cool phase of the ENSO climate cycle began in late 2020 and has continued almost uninterrupted since then. The United States Climate Prediction Center says there's an 8 out of 10...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Spokane Valley deputies rescue dog that fell in icy lake

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A dog is alive and well thanks to efforts from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office and Spokane Valley Fire Department. Spokane Valley deputies and the Emergency Operations Team responded Saturday night to Shelley Lake where a dog had fallen through the ice.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY

Spokane Police gives tips on how to avoid online scammers

SPOKANE, Wash. — Online scamming is a complex crime, and knowing how to identify and avoid a scammer is important, especially with modern-day technology. You've probably received a call that was labeled "Scam Likely" on your smartphone, or had an email in your inbox that tries to get you to click a link. These are becoming very frequent, and the best course of action you can do is to avoid them altogether.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

See what's on the menu for Inlander Restaurant Week this year

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Inland Restaurant Week is still a couple of weeks away, but you can check out all the participating restaurants right now!. The 2023 event guide is now live on the Inlander Restaurant Week website where you can check out what three-course meal each restaurant is serving.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

SPD investigating potential threats made inside Central Library

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police arrested a man at the Central Library after they say he called 911 saying he had a gun and made threats towards the people inside. SPD says the suspect called 911 Tuesday night and told them he had a handgun and was making vague threats.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Police say convicted killer committed more assault crimes

SPOKANE, Wash. -- He killed someone and went to jail for nearly a decade. Now, he's back in jail, accused of two new attacks. In the three months Avondre Graham has been free to the streets of Spokane, police say he beat up his girlfriend and is now being accused of attacking a stranger in downtown Spokane on January 27. He was under Department of Corrections supervision at the time.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Gonzaga's Julian Strawther named to Erving Top 10 list

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga forward Julian Strawther has been named as a top-10 candidate for the 2023 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award. Strawther is the second-leading scorer for the Bulldogs, averaging 14.4 points per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from behind the arc.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy