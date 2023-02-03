Read full article on original website
Related
Route 405 Closed in Watsontown Borough and Turbot Township, Northumberland County
Both lanes of Route 405 (Dickson Avenue) are closed between Route 44 (Main Street) in Watsontown Borough and Route 1007 (Susquehanna Trail) in Turbot Township, Northumberland County, due to a vehicle crash. According to PennDOT, a detour using Route 44 and Susquehanna Trail is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution. You can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.
Car falls on man, killing him in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after an accident in Schuylkill County. The coroner was called to a home on Raven Run Road in West Mahanoy Township Monday evening. Officials say the man was working on his car when it fell, killing him. The man's death in...
skooknews.com
Property Owner Shoots Burglar Overnight in Port Carbon
The owner of a property shot a burglar overnight in Port Carbon. The incident happened just before 2:00am at 222 2nd Street, in Port Carbon. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, the Troop L Major Case Team is investigating a burglary that occurred at the non-occupied home.
Car falls on Pa. man, killing him: report
A 59-year-old man died after an accident involving a vehicle in Schuylkill County, according to a report from WNEP. The coroner was called to a home on Raven Run Road in West Mahanoy Township Monday evening, where, according to authorities, the man was working on his car when it fell on top of him and killed him, the news outlet reported.
skooknews.com
State Police Investigating Hit and Run in Ringtown
The Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville are investigating a hit and run that occurred in Ringtown late last month. According to Troopers, the incident occurred on Thursday, January 26th, 2023, around 7:30pm on West Main Street. Troopers say and unknown vehicle side swiped a parked Mitsubishi Outlander and continued west...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Obituaries for February 8th, 2023
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ---------------------------------------------------- Daniel F. Lattanzi, 96, died peacefully on February 5, 2023, in Ypsilanti, MI. Born on April 25, 1926, he was the son of the late Daniel Lattanzi and the late Mary Wuckich. Raised in Brockton, PA, he attended Blythe Township High School...
Card skimming device found at supermarket in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Wilkes-Barre police say they found a credit card skimming device at Bravo Supermarket on South Main Street on Monday. Police are searching for the men involved and say anyone who made purchases at the store should monitor their accounts. Anyone with any information is asked to...
skooknews.com
Woman Dies from Injuries Sustained in Schuylkill County Crash
A woman died from her injuries that she suffered in a Schuylkill County crash on Saturday. Around 1:15pm, Saturday, emergency personnel were called to the intersection of a motor vehicle accident with entrapment at the intersection of Route 61 and Route 895 in West Brunswick Township near Auburn. Early reports...
skooknews.com
Coroner Called to Incident near Shenandoah
The Schuylkill County Coroner's Office was called to an incident early Monday evening in West Mahanoy Township. Just after 6:00pm, Monday, emergency personnel from West Mahanoy Township and Mahanoy City were called to 121 Raven Run Road in Lost Creek for an incident involving a male trapped underneath a vehicle in a garage.
One hospitalized after crash in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A person was airlifted after a crash Saturday in Schuylkill County. It happened around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of 895 and Route 61 in Deer Lake. Officials say three cars were involved and one of the drivers was trapped. That driver was flown to...
WFMZ-TV Online
One person injured in three-car crash in West Brunswick Township
WEST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. - One person was seriously injured in a three-car crash in Schuylkill County. The wreck happened Saturday afternoon at Routes 895 and 61 in West Brunswick Township. One of the drivers was flown to the hospital. No one else was hurt. The road was shut down,...
skooknews.com
Music Equipment Stolen during Burglary near New Ringgold
The Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville are investigating a theft near New Ringgold. According to Troopers, between January 25th, 2023, and January 29th, 2023, someone burglarized a home on Wild Turkey Lane in East Brunswick Township. The victim told police that someone entered a garage and stole various music equipment.
skooknews.com
Man Found Guilty on All Charges for Murder in Mahanoy City
The verdict is on for the murder of a Hazleton man in Mahanoy City in October of 2021. The trial of Santanio Pierre Malone began Monday for the murder of Juan Carolos Romero, 33, of Hazleton, on October 21, 2021, outside the Rmusic21 Lounge also known as the Hookah Lounge, located in the 100 block of East Centre Street in Mahanoy City.
Home destroyed by fire in Monroe County
BLAKESLEE, Pa. — A fire gutted a home Saturday in Monroe County. Crews were called to a home along the 100 block of Route 940 in Blakeslee just after 1 p.m. When crews arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the roof of the home. Two firefighters...
wkok.com
Five People in Sunbury Arrested in Stolen Vehicle Case
SUNBURY – Sunbury police have arrested five people as part of a stolen vehicle case. According to court documents, arrested were 36-year-old Jonathan Boardman of Northumberland and 42-year-old Adam Heim of Sunbury. There arrests came after Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County police located the stolen vehicle near Harrisburg. Police determined the vehicle had been stolen from a Sunbury business in late January.
Crews battle house fire in Duryea
DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A State Police Fire Marshal has determined the cause of a late afternoon fire in Duryea. Three people were inside the home on Marcy Street but got out safely. According to the fire chief, the fire started in the basement and quickly spread to the first and second floors. No […]
Daily Local News
Two hurt in fiery two-vehicle collision on Route 30 Bypass in Valley Township
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Two people were injured early Friday morning on a fiery crash on the Route 30 Bypass in Valley Township. The Westwood Fire Company responded to the serious vehicle accident, located on the westbound Route 30 Bypass at mile marker 273 in Valley Township. Two vehicles were involved, and one vehicle was involved with flames. Bystanders rescued a trapped occupant prior to arrival of rescue units.
$5 million scratch off sold in Monroe County
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A scratch-off lottery ticket worth a whopping $5 million was sold to a lucky customer in Monroe County. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the ticket was sold at a Weis Market on North 9th Street in Stroudsburg. The winning ticket was a “$5 Million Money Maker”, a $50 game that […]
skooknews.com
$40,000 Worth of Fentanyl and Cocaine Seized Tuesday Morning in Brandonville
A Brandonville man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after law enforcement raided his home Tuesday morning. On February 7, 2023, members of the Pennsylvania State Police and Schuylkill County District Attorney’s Office, Drug Task Force conducted a joint investigation which resulted in the execution of a Court Authorized Search and Seizure Warrant on a residence located within Union Township, Schuylkill County.
Fire consumes motel near Mechanicsburg: photos, video
A fire at Motel 6 in the 300 block of the Cumberland Parkway in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County, Pa., has drawn several fire companies Friday night. No information about the origin or extent of the fire was immediately available. Media reports, citing dispatchers, say everyone safely escaped the fire, which is near another hotel, restaurants and shops between Route 15 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Comments / 0