Apartment Erupts In Fire, Smoke In Santa Clarita

A fire, dubbed the Rainbow Fire, broke out in an apartment building in Canyon Country on Thursday evening.

UPDATE 5: 58 p.m.: Knockdown of the fire.

At around 5:30 p.m. Thursday first responders received reports of an apartment on fire showing heavy smoke and flames on the 26500 block of Rainbow Glen Road, according to Supervisor Ed Pickett with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“We have a two story building showing heavy smoke and fire on one side of the building,” said Pickett.

The incident was dubbed the Rainbow Fire by first responders.

Upon arrival firefighters began fighting the fire in offensive mode, and at around 5:39 p.m. initial reports indicated that “good progress was being made.”

As of 5:40 p.m. knockdown was declared for the first floor of the apartment according to intial reports.

Ed. Note: This is a breaking news story; more information will be added as it becomes available.

