ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Apartment Erupts In Fire, Smoke In Santa Clarita

By Linsey Towles
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dgxk1_0kapwvmx00

A fire, dubbed the Rainbow Fire, broke out in an apartment building in Canyon Country on Thursday evening.

UPDATE 5: 58 p.m.: Knockdown of the fire.

At around 5:30 p.m. Thursday first responders received reports of an apartment on fire showing heavy smoke and flames on the 26500 block of Rainbow Glen Road, according to Supervisor Ed Pickett with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“We have a two story building showing heavy smoke and fire on one side of the building,” said Pickett.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rgq1S_0kapwvmx00

The incident was dubbed the Rainbow Fire by first responders.

Upon arrival firefighters began fighting the fire in offensive mode, and at around 5:39 p.m. initial reports indicated that “good progress was being made.”

As of 5:40 p.m. knockdown was declared for the first floor of the apartment according to intial reports.

Ed. Note: This is a breaking news story; more information will be added as it becomes available.

Do you have a news tip? Call us at (661) 298-1220, or send an email to news@hometownstation.com. Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox. Report a typo or error, email Corrections@hometownstation.com

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fFmZ6_0kapwvmx00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Child Airlifted In Santa Clarita After Medical Emergency

A child was airlifted to the hospital Monday afternoon after suffering from a medical emergency in Santa Clarita.  At around 3:15 p.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a child suffering from a medical emergency on the 24000 block of Fuschia Court, according to Supervisor Giovanni Sanchez with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.  According ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Several homes evacuated after landslide in Santa Clarita Valley

At least five homes in a housing development in Santa Clarita’s Canyon Country neighborhood were evacuated and have been yellow-tagged after a hillside came crumbling down over the weekend. Large boulders came crashing down onto the sidewalk, breaking the concrete in the Skyline community. Some backyards collapsed and fences have fallen down the hill in […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Suspects At Large After Valencia Gas Station Shooting

Deputies are investigating after a Valencia gas station shooting sent one person to the hospital early Saturday morning.  Around 3 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on McBean Parkway, after a Valencia gas station shooting victim drove himself to the emergency room, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Man Arrested After Punching Self In Newhall

A man was arrested after repeatedly punching himself in a Newhall bakery Monday morning. Around 8 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to Jazmin’s Bakery on Main Street in Newhall regarding a business disturbance, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “A male adult inside the business was punching himself and disturbing ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
thetouristchecklist.com

15 Best Restaurants in Newhall, CA

Newhall is the oldest urban community in the city of Santa Clarita, CA. It has a population of about 34,000 residents. This old town is one of the five towns that make up Santa Clarita, in Los Angeles County, California. Other towns include Canyon County, Saugus, and Valencia. Santa Clarita is part of Los Angeles County in the State of California.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Firefighters knock down chimney fire in Newhall

Firefighters extinguished a structure fire in the early hours of Saturday morning in Newhall before any spread, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. According to Bernard Peters, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, fire received a call in regards to a structure fire at 1:01 a.m. at 23221 Haskell Vista Lane.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Power Outage Affecting Parts Of Santa Clarita Until Tonight

A power outage affecting Santa Clarita is expected to continue until late tonight. At around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, a power outage began affecting parts Valencia. “There’s a widespread outage due to an equipment problem,” said Southern California Edison. “Initial repairs have been completed.” The utility said service should be back to most customers by 11:30 ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger hits bicyclist in West LA: officials

LOS ANGELES - Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a car crash in West Los Angeles that left a bicyclist hospitalized Sunday, officials said. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in Antelope Valley

PALMDALE, Calif. – A 69-year-old motorcycle rider was identified Monday as the victim of a crash on Bouquet Canyon Road in Palmdale. Gordon Moore was a Lancaster resident, according to the coroner’s office. The crash was reported at 4:14 p.m. Saturday on Bouquet Canyon Road just south of...
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in crash with cyclist in Brentwood: TMZ

Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a crash with a cyclist in West Los Angeles Sunday, according to reports by TMZ. Police confirmed to KTLA that a cyclist was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of San Vicente Blvd. and Burlingame Avenue in the Brentwood neighborhood around 10:30 a.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kvta.com

Commercial Structure Fire In Ventura Sunday Morning

Firefighters battled what they said was a fire in a commercial building in the 800 block of West Main Street in Ventura. When they arrived at the location around 11:30 AM Sunday they found smoke and flames coming from a single story commercial building. Firefighters say the effort to control...
VENTURA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Los Angeles County, CA
1K+
Followers
792
Post
444K+
Views
ABOUT

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220 is like no other radio station. We are hyperlocal. We focus on the 300,000+ residents who live in Santa Clarita and deliver breaking news, traffic updates, sports, features and more that matter to our fellow residents.

 https://www.hometownstation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy