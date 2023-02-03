Read full article on original website
hopkintonindependent.com
Nancy Handlin, 75
Nancy Jean Handlin, 75, of Ashland and formerly of New Jersey, passed away Feb. 6 after a brief battle with cancer. Born in Ridgewood, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Helen (Chapman) and James Matthews. She was the wife of 54 years to the late Robert M. Handlin.
hopkintonindependent.com
Wendell Wetherby, 84
Wendell “Roy” Wetherby, 84, of Milford and formerly of Hopkinton, passed away at the Blaire House in Milford on Feb. 4. Born in Montgomery, Vermont, he was the son of the late Pearl (Bressette) and Homer Wetherby. He was the husband of 21 years to Sandra (McGilvray) Wetherby of Milford.
hopkintonindependent.com
Frances Fazzuoli, 92, former longtime resident
Frances M. (Salvo) Fazzuoli, 92, formerly of Eastview Road in Hopkinton, died peacefully at Notre Dame Long Term Care in Worcester on Feb. 1. She was the loving and devoted wife of Renzo J. Fazzuoli. Frances was born in New Haven, Connecticut, on April 28, 1930, to Frank Salvo and...
hopkintonindependent.com
Hopkinton Today: Wednesday, Feb. 8
Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. A divided Select Board on Tuesday agreed to approve a graduation car parade for Hopkinton...
hopkintonindependent.com
Select Board roundup: HHS car parade OK’d for final year
A divided Select Board on Tuesday agreed to approve a graduation car parade for Hopkinton High School’s Class of 2023, but with the understanding that this will be the final year for the event. A vote simply to approve the parade failed, 3-2, leading to a second motion to...
hopkintonindependent.com
Select Board struggles with RECC decision, considers Town Meeting vote
With one week remaining before the Select Board is to take a formal position on whether or not to sign an inter-municipal agreement with three neighboring towns to form a regional emergency dispatch center, local emergency personnel continued to push the board to oppose the plan. Dispatcher Shannon Casey, speaking...
hopkintonindependent.com
Hopkinton Today: Monday, Feb. 6
Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. The School Committee on Thursday voted to have a Grades 2-3-4 configuration for the proposed...
hopkintonindependent.com
Photo contest winner, Feb. 8 edition
The Hopkinton Independent presents “A Slice of Hopkinton” photo contest, sponsored by Bill’s Pizzeria. Readers are encouraged to submit photos of people, places or things in Hopkinton. The Independent staff will select one winner for each issue. The winner will have their submitted photo published in the paper and will receive a $25 gift certificate to Bill’s Pizzeria.
hopkintonindependent.com
HHS girls swimming shows improvement
The Hopkinton High School girls swimming and diving team has been able to improve throughout the winter despite facing a number of challenges. The Hillers have a relatively small roster, with only 13 swimmers. And their lone diver, Eve Weatherhead, had to scramble to find a place to train when the Keefe Tech pool closed.
hopkintonindependent.com
Strong performances fuel Hillers boys swimming
Despite having a roster with only 10 athletes, the Hopkinton High School boys swimming team put together some memorable moments this winter, with four swimmers earning spots at the sectional and state meets. “Having such a small team does make it hard to fill the lanes at our meets, but...
hopkintonindependent.com
ESBC reviews site options as it heads toward selection next week
A traffic consultant told the Elementary School Building Committee on Tuesday that building a three-grade school on Hayden Rowe Street was doable and would not significantly impact traffic there. However, he said it likely would add an additional 150-200 cars during peak times. Elementary School Building Committee Chair Jon Graziano...
hopkintonindependent.com
Local students take home state writing, arts awards
Hopkinton High School and Hopkinton Middle School students took home a number of awards in the Scholastic Arts Awards and Scholastic Writing Awards competitions. On the writing side, HHS students won four gold keys, 11 silver keys and 11 honorable mentions. Sophomore Jessica Fan received a gold key for poetry...
hopkintonindependent.com
Letter to the Editor: UCTC needs better oversight
On Feb. 2, the Hopkinton Independent reported on the Upper Charles Trail Committee (UCTC) meeting regarding discussion of two citizens’ petitions for Town Meeting articles. One article would reorganize the committee under the umbrella of the town’s Trails Coordination and Management Committee (TCMC), and the other would prohibit future spending on a trail along and crossing Hayden Rowe between Nos. 147 and 192. Regarding the petitions, the UCTC chair rhetorically asked, “What is the rush?” As one who signed the petitions, I ask, WHAT WAS THE RUSH to spend $140,000 of local and state taxpayers’ money for preliminary design of a trail around Marathon School and adjacent town land that will only lead to a route along and crossing Hayden Rowe. The School Committee had voted not to support the route around the school, and the Hayden Rowe route has met with overwhelming public resistance due to safety concerns and impact on private yards and driveways. The proposed articles now seem the only recourse to stop this runaway train.
hopkintonindependent.com
Business Profile: Financial advisor Christopher Stevenson designs client-centric strategies
Prior to becoming a financial advisor with Edward Jones, Christopher Stevenson worked in small business retirement plan sales for a large company. He hoped to work for himself one day but didn’t expect what the catalyst would be for such a career change. “My father, right before I came...
hopkintonindependent.com
Captains lead deep HHS wrestling team
In most seasons, Hopkinton High School wrestling coach Tim Nelson has about 25 athletes to work with in filling out his lineup. This year, around 50 individuals tried out for the team, and of that group, more than 40 stuck with the program. The larger roster produced double-digit victories during...
hopkintonindependent.com
HALT accepts applications for scholarship
The Hopkinton Area Land Trust (HALT) is offering a scholarship of up to $1,000 to a graduating high school student or students from Hopkinton whose intent is to major in conservation, ecology, natural resources/wildlife management or the environmental sciences. Application deadline is in early April, and the winner(s) will be...
