On Feb. 2, the Hopkinton Independent reported on the Upper Charles Trail Committee (UCTC) meeting regarding discussion of two citizens’ petitions for Town Meeting articles. One article would reorganize the committee under the umbrella of the town’s Trails Coordination and Management Committee (TCMC), and the other would prohibit future spending on a trail along and crossing Hayden Rowe between Nos. 147 and 192. Regarding the petitions, the UCTC chair rhetorically asked, “What is the rush?” As one who signed the petitions, I ask, WHAT WAS THE RUSH to spend $140,000 of local and state taxpayers’ money for preliminary design of a trail around Marathon School and adjacent town land that will only lead to a route along and crossing Hayden Rowe. The School Committee had voted not to support the route around the school, and the Hayden Rowe route has met with overwhelming public resistance due to safety concerns and impact on private yards and driveways. The proposed articles now seem the only recourse to stop this runaway train.

HOPKINTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO