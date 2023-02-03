ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Suspected downed Chinese spy balloon could have been carrying hundreds of pounds of equipment, expert says

The suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina over the weekend has been an object of mystery and intrigue for the better part of a week. As U.S. Navy vessels collect the debris from the balloon that was ordered down by President Joe Biden, intelligence officials are working to reverse-engineer the wreckage to discover its contents.
China accuses US of 'overreacting' after jets shoot down suspected spy balloon

China has expressed its "strong dissatisfaction and protest" against Washington's decision to shoot down its balloon, accusing it of "overreacting" and "seriously violating international practice." US military fighter jets on Saturday shot down the balloon over the Atlantic Ocean in a mission President Joe Biden hailed as a success. The...
7.8 magnitude earthquake kills at least 560 people in Turkey, Syria

ANKARA, Turkey -- A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, toppling buildings and killing at least 568 people. With hundreds injured, the toll was expected to rise as rescue workers searched the rubble in cities and towns across the area. On both sides of...

