Arkansas State

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to deliver GOP State of the Union response

By Mary Ellen McIntire CQ-Roll Call
 6 days ago
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders attends the AutoZone Liberty Bowl game between Kansas and Arkansas at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Dec. 28 in Memphis, Tennessee. She's been chosen to give the Republican response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address. Justin Ford/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will give the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address next week.

“I am grateful for this opportunity to address the nation and contrast the GOP’s optimistic vision for the future against the failures of President Biden and the Democrats,” she said in a statement. “We are ready to begin a new chapter in the story of America – to be written by a new generation of leaders ready to defend our freedom against the radical left and expand access to quality education, jobs, and opportunity for all.”

