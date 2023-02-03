Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Lawsuit filed over development on protected land in Upper Pottsgrove Twp.
U. POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. - A lawsuit is challenging a Montgomery County municipality's plan to build on protected, open space. The suit, filed by two Upper Pottsgrove Township residents, says building the $5.5-million municipal complex violates the state's Open Space Law as well as the Dedicated or Donated Property Act.
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County Commissioner John Cusick to run for Republican nomination for controller
Northampton County Commissioner John Cusick will run for the Republican nomination for County Controller in the May primary election. Cusick is a former County Council president. He is not seeking re-election to council in favor of running for controller, the independently elected fiscal watchdog of county funds. He cited several...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Twp. zoners hear appeal for proposed Wawa complex
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Zoning Hearing Board held an appeal hearing involving a proposed commercial and residential complex during a special meeting Tuesday night at the municipal building. The proposal, offered by Wagner Enterprises, calls for a Wawa convenience and gas store; a Fidelity bank; and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Public hearing in Reading to focus on funds to address homelessness
READING, Pa. - Officials in Reading will hold a public hearing Tuesday to present their plan for new COVID relief funding. The city plans to submit a request for $3.5 million for the Home American Rescue Plan program. The money would provide affordable housing, rental assistance, and other resources to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Cold storage warehouse looks to expand Bethlehem facility
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board approved a height variance request for a warehouse expansion Wednesday night at city hall. The applicant, United States Cold Storage, plans a 99,267-square-foot cold storage warehouse expansion at 15 Emery St. in Lehigh Valley Industrial Park VII at the Bethlehem Commerce Center.
WFMZ-TV Online
'What’s next for downtown Reading?' City, businesses want more vacant properties filled
READING, Pa. - Penn Street in downtown Reading, what do you think about it?. "We need to be able to set some definite timelines on different components of Penn Street,” said city council member Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz. Is it an issue of the vibe of some of the businesses that...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading councilmembers criticize stagnant downtown development
READING, Pa. – Reading City Council's strategic planning committee heard a brief report from the city administration Monday night regarding implementation of the Stantech Downtown Plus report. Jamal F. Abodalo, community development director, said the study was commissioned in 2021 to look at the area between City Park and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem planners to review 317 apartments on Allentown border, revised Martin Tower project
Bethlehem's Planning Commission will review Thursday a 317-unit apartment complex that crosses the city's border into Allentown and could bring in hundreds of new residents. The proposed Hanover Apartments would be in both cities, with four apartment buildings of four or five stories each. The development would go on vacant land at 2300 Hanover Ave.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading City Council fails to appoint councilperson to vacant seat
READING, Pa. – Reading City Council voted 5-1 Monday night to declare the District 5 council seat vacant, which means an appointment could be made through the Berks County Court of Common Pleas. The vote came after council failed to appoint one of five applicants, all of whom were...
WFMZ-TV Online
Dorney Park plan for new attraction to go before South Whitehall planners
SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom will present its plan on Feb. 16 for a new attraction on the site of the former Stinger roller coaster at the theme park in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County. The attraction will be 161.67 feet long, according to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Waiting lists for Berks public housing to open later this month
EXETER TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Housing Authority announced Monday that it will open its waiting lists for public housing later this month. Waiting lists for studio and 1-bedroom apartments, for applicants 62 and older or those who are disabled, will be open from February 21 at 9 a.m. to February 27 at 9 a.m.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pocono Twp. amends zoning ordinance to set rules for warehouses
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. – The Pocono Township Board of Commissioners voted Monday night to adopt an amendment to the zoning ordinance to add clear definitions for truck terminals, distribution centers and warehouses. Township Solicitor Leo DeVito Jr. explained that the township was making a curative amendment to fix a deficiency...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem's Old Brewery Tavern is for sale with $975K price tag
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Old Brewery Tavern, once one of Bethlehem's popular downtown bars, is for sale. The asking price for the 138 W. Union Blvd. tavern is $975,000, and includes the liquor license, according to an ad from Long & Foster Real Estate. The OBT, as the tavern was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Firefighters set to plea to Tobyhanna Twp. supervisors to allow company to answer calls
TOBYHANNA TWP., Pa. - Firefighters in the Poconos are pleading with Tobyhanna Township supervisors. They say firefighter injuries from over the weekend could have been prevented if the township would let its own volunteer department return to service. "Saturday, there were two house fires," said Ed Tutrone, the president of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Shenandoah Valley School District holds virtual learning day after threat
SHENANDOAH, Pa. - A Schuylkill County school district kept kids out of school after a potential threat to the district. The superintendent for the Shenandoah Valley School District says the district had a virtual learning day Wednesday out of an abundance of caution. He says there was a potential threat...
WFMZ-TV Online
Central Bucks school board hears allegations of antisemitism
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. – The community in the Central Bucks School District remains angry and divided over a policy approved last month that prohibits employees of the district from advocating for or displaying items that reflect partisan, political or social policy agendas. The anger and passion were evident Tuesday night...
WFMZ-TV Online
State Cafe and Grill in Easton to reopen Thursday
EASTON, Pa. - A beloved Easton eatery is reopening this week, after a fire shut it down for nearly ten months. The owner of the State Cafe and Grill is stocking up on locally-sourced ingredients. "People miss the coffee," said Bill Sneeringer, the owner of State Cafe and Grill. "They...
WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus bookstore opening second Lehigh County location
A popular Emmaus bookstore is starting another chapter with a second location in Lehigh County. Let's Play Books, established in 2013, is planning to open a second outpost this spring in Allentown's West End. Owner Kirsten Hess is keeping the new location's exact address under wraps for the time being,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Son of firefighter who died after fighting fire in West Penn Twp. invited to State of the Union Address
WASHINGTON - A man whose father died after fighting a three-alarm house fire in Schuylkill County in December will be attending President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address Tuesday night. U.S. Rep. Susan Wild invited Nick Gruber, son of New Tripoli Volunteer Firefighter Marvin Gruber, and Nick’s wife Natalie,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Longtime chef opening restaurant at former Berks dairy farm this weekend
OLEY TWP., Pa. — A destination for meatloaf, creamed chipped beef and other homestyle favorites is coming soon to a landmark property in Berks County. Redvo Restaurant, specializing in made-from-scratch American cuisine, is set to open Saturday, Feb. 11, at 6213 Oley Turnpike Road in Oley Township. The property...
