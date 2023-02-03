ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

Related
Lawsuit filed over development on protected land in Upper Pottsgrove Twp.

U. POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. - A lawsuit is challenging a Montgomery County municipality's plan to build on protected, open space. The suit, filed by two Upper Pottsgrove Township residents, says building the $5.5-million municipal complex violates the state's Open Space Law as well as the Dedicated or Donated Property Act.
Bethlehem Twp. zoners hear appeal for proposed Wawa complex

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Zoning Hearing Board held an appeal hearing involving a proposed commercial and residential complex during a special meeting Tuesday night at the municipal building. The proposal, offered by Wagner Enterprises, calls for a Wawa convenience and gas store; a Fidelity bank; and...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Public hearing in Reading to focus on funds to address homelessness

READING, Pa. - Officials in Reading will hold a public hearing Tuesday to present their plan for new COVID relief funding. The city plans to submit a request for $3.5 million for the Home American Rescue Plan program. The money would provide affordable housing, rental assistance, and other resources to...
READING, PA
Cold storage warehouse looks to expand Bethlehem facility

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board approved a height variance request for a warehouse expansion Wednesday night at city hall. The applicant, United States Cold Storage, plans a 99,267-square-foot cold storage warehouse expansion at 15 Emery St. in Lehigh Valley Industrial Park VII at the Bethlehem Commerce Center.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Reading councilmembers criticize stagnant downtown development

READING, Pa. – Reading City Council's strategic planning committee heard a brief report from the city administration Monday night regarding implementation of the Stantech Downtown Plus report. Jamal F. Abodalo, community development director, said the study was commissioned in 2021 to look at the area between City Park and...
READING, PA
Reading City Council fails to appoint councilperson to vacant seat

READING, Pa. – Reading City Council voted 5-1 Monday night to declare the District 5 council seat vacant, which means an appointment could be made through the Berks County Court of Common Pleas. The vote came after council failed to appoint one of five applicants, all of whom were...
READING, PA
Waiting lists for Berks public housing to open later this month

EXETER TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Housing Authority announced Monday that it will open its waiting lists for public housing later this month. Waiting lists for studio and 1-bedroom apartments, for applicants 62 and older or those who are disabled, will be open from February 21 at 9 a.m. to February 27 at 9 a.m.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Pocono Twp. amends zoning ordinance to set rules for warehouses

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. – The Pocono Township Board of Commissioners voted Monday night to adopt an amendment to the zoning ordinance to add clear definitions for truck terminals, distribution centers and warehouses. Township Solicitor Leo DeVito Jr. explained that the township was making a curative amendment to fix a deficiency...
TANNERSVILLE, PA
Bethlehem's Old Brewery Tavern is for sale with $975K price tag

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Old Brewery Tavern, once one of Bethlehem's popular downtown bars, is for sale. The asking price for the 138 W. Union Blvd. tavern is $975,000, and includes the liquor license, according to an ad from Long & Foster Real Estate. The OBT, as the tavern was...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Central Bucks school board hears allegations of antisemitism

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. – The community in the Central Bucks School District remains angry and divided over a policy approved last month that prohibits employees of the district from advocating for or displaying items that reflect partisan, political or social policy agendas. The anger and passion were evident Tuesday night...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
State Cafe and Grill in Easton to reopen Thursday

EASTON, Pa. - A beloved Easton eatery is reopening this week, after a fire shut it down for nearly ten months. The owner of the State Cafe and Grill is stocking up on locally-sourced ingredients. "People miss the coffee," said Bill Sneeringer, the owner of State Cafe and Grill. "They...
EASTON, PA
Emmaus bookstore opening second Lehigh County location

A popular Emmaus bookstore is starting another chapter with a second location in Lehigh County. Let's Play Books, established in 2013, is planning to open a second outpost this spring in Allentown's West End. Owner Kirsten Hess is keeping the new location's exact address under wraps for the time being,...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Longtime chef opening restaurant at former Berks dairy farm this weekend

OLEY TWP., Pa. — A destination for meatloaf, creamed chipped beef and other homestyle favorites is coming soon to a landmark property in Berks County. Redvo Restaurant, specializing in made-from-scratch American cuisine, is set to open Saturday, Feb. 11, at 6213 Oley Turnpike Road in Oley Township. The property...
BERKS COUNTY, PA

