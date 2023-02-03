ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth man shot, injuries ‘non-life-threatening,’ officials say

By Nicole Lopez
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

A Fort Worth man was shot Thursday at a gas station, according to officials.

The Fort Worth Police Department was dispatched to a gas station at 4421 Wabash Ave. around 5 p.m. Thursday after a caller reported her boyfriend was shot.

Officers confirmed a man was shot, but said he suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital by MedStar.

People at the scene were being uncooperative with officers, police said.

The name and age of the man is unknown.

