Fort Worth man shot, injuries ‘non-life-threatening,’ officials say
A Fort Worth man was shot Thursday at a gas station, according to officials.
The Fort Worth Police Department was dispatched to a gas station at 4421 Wabash Ave. around 5 p.m. Thursday after a caller reported her boyfriend was shot.
Officers confirmed a man was shot, but said he suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital by MedStar.
People at the scene were being uncooperative with officers, police said.
The name and age of the man is unknown.
Comments / 2