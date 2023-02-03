Groundhog Day 2023: Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow
By Rob Tornoe The Philadelphia Inquirer
Denton Record-Chronicle
6 days ago
PHILADELPHIA — Temperatures are forecast to plunge across the Philadelphia region over the next few days, and Punxsutawney Phil expects more of the same for the next six weeks.
The nation’s most popular marmot saw his shadow Thursday morning after leaving his burrow at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney. That means the country can expect below-average temperatures for the next six weeks, if you subscribe to the legend of Phil’s weather-predicting abilities.
