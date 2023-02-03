ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Water damage closes Boothbay Region Elementary School

BOOTHBAY, Maine — A sprinkler system break in the Boothbay Region Elementary School caused major damage to the building, forcing the school to close for the upcoming week. In a message to families, Principal Shawna Kurr said crews are assessing the damage and there is no timeline on when staff or students can return.
BOOTHBAY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Lewiston museum gets new name, new direction

PORTLAND, Maine — Lewiston's Museum L-A, founded in 1996 and open to the public since 2004, is beginning a fresh chapter. For starters, it has a new name. It will now be known as the Maine Museum of Innovation, Learning + Labor, or Maine MILL for short. Its mission...
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bangor woman reported missing has been safely located

BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor Police Department has safely located a Bangor woman who had been reported as missing. Lorna Bishop-Zezima, 28, of Bangor had last been seen on Feb. 3 when she was reportedly discharged from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. Her family had not heard from her in over a week, according to a news release from police.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Rockland police arrest juvenile on theft, assault charges

ROCKLAND, Maine — A juvenile is facing charges of theft and assault, among other charges, after allegedly taking a woman's cellphone on Sunday in Rockland. Around 2 a.m., Rockland Police responded to the South End and found an intoxicated juvenile in a "verbal domestic dispute," according to a news release issued on Facebook by the Rockland Police Department.
ROCKLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Belgrade man faces 8-year sentence for bank robbery

PORTLAND, Maine — A Belgrade man was sentenced in a Portland court Monday for robbing a bank in Manchester, Maine back in 2016. Clinton Damboise, 47, received a sentence of 98 months in prison with three years of supervised release, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said.
MANCHESTER, ME
