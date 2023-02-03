BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor Police Department has safely located a Bangor woman who had been reported as missing. Lorna Bishop-Zezima, 28, of Bangor had last been seen on Feb. 3 when she was reportedly discharged from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. Her family had not heard from her in over a week, according to a news release from police.

