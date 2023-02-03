Read full article on original website
Nearly a dozen warming centers open in Bangor amid historic cold temps
BANGOR, Maine — As temperatures drop well below zero degrees this weekend throughout Maine, it poses a serious threat to anyone staying outdoors longer than five or ten minutes. Organizations like the Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor is just one of nearly a dozen locations in the Queen City...
Water damage closes Boothbay Region Elementary School
BOOTHBAY, Maine — A sprinkler system break in the Boothbay Region Elementary School caused major damage to the building, forcing the school to close for the upcoming week. In a message to families, Principal Shawna Kurr said crews are assessing the damage and there is no timeline on when staff or students can return.
Lewiston DHHS office closes due to water, electrical damage
LEWISTON, Maine — The Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday morning its district office on Main Street in Lewiston is temporarily closed due to water and electrical damage from extreme cold weather this past weekend. In a news release, DHHS spokesperson Jackie Farwell said the office...
Sub-zero temps, high winds creating scattered power outages
MAINE, USA — As temperatures plunge to well below zero, some Mainers are left without power due to high winds and severe cold. According to a Tweet from Central Maine Power, "Sub-zero temps and winds are impacting electrical equipment, causing scattered outages." The power company predicts the outages could...
Lewiston museum gets new name, new direction
PORTLAND, Maine — Lewiston's Museum L-A, founded in 1996 and open to the public since 2004, is beginning a fresh chapter. For starters, it has a new name. It will now be known as the Maine Museum of Innovation, Learning + Labor, or Maine MILL for short. Its mission...
Bangor woman reported missing has been safely located
BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor Police Department has safely located a Bangor woman who had been reported as missing. Lorna Bishop-Zezima, 28, of Bangor had last been seen on Feb. 3 when she was reportedly discharged from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. Her family had not heard from her in over a week, according to a news release from police.
Two men from England plead guilty to interference on flight diverted to Bangor
BANGOR, Maine — Two men pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of interference and assault in connection with an international flight that was diverted to the Bangor International Airport in January. Two men from Manchester, England pleaded guilty on Thursday in Bangor at the U.S. District Court on charges stemming...
Rockland police arrest juvenile on theft, assault charges
ROCKLAND, Maine — A juvenile is facing charges of theft and assault, among other charges, after allegedly taking a woman's cellphone on Sunday in Rockland. Around 2 a.m., Rockland Police responded to the South End and found an intoxicated juvenile in a "verbal domestic dispute," according to a news release issued on Facebook by the Rockland Police Department.
Two women arrested in Bangor in case involving 1.4 pounds suspected fentanyl
BANGOR, Maine — Two Massachusetts women were arrested Thursday night in Bangor in connection with a drug case, authorities say. Krismely Guzman, 24, and Eri Geilys Polanco Canceres, 22, both of Lawrence, Massachusetts, were arrested, according to a news release from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency. The MDEA was...
Belgrade man faces 8-year sentence for bank robbery
PORTLAND, Maine — A Belgrade man was sentenced in a Portland court Monday for robbing a bank in Manchester, Maine back in 2016. Clinton Damboise, 47, received a sentence of 98 months in prison with three years of supervised release, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said.
Man who pleaded guilty to killing girlfriend in Waterville sentenced to 42 years
AUGUSTA, Maine — A man who pleaded guilty to killing his longtime girlfriend last year faces 42 years in prison. Justice William Stokes sentenced Nicholas Lovejoy for charges related to the death of Melissa Sousa, who was killed in the Waterville home where she and Lovejoy lived in 2019.
