ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 2

Related
delawarepublic.org

Lawmaker proposes narrower approach to scaling back realty transfer tax

A state lawmaker is revisiting a push to scale back Delaware’s realty transfer tax, albeit using a more limited approach. Delaware’s four percent realty transfer has been scrutinized by lawmakers and Delaware’s Board of Realtor. for the past half-decade. It is significantly higher than neighboring states after...
DELAWARE STATE
Edy Zoo

New Delaware landlord obligations and tenant remedies act enacted

DOVER, DE. - The state of Delaware has recently passed a new act to amend Title 25 of the Delaware Code relating to landlord obligations and tenant remedies. The act, enacted by the General Assembly of the State of Delaware, aims to provide tenants with an additional mechanism to encourage the repair of dangerous defects in residential dwelling units. The defects targeted by this act are those that materially interfere with the health or safety of tenants or the use and enjoyment of the premises.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

Shot fired during Delaware high school basketball game: police

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (CBS) -- Authorities are investigating a shooting incident that happened during a high school basketball game in Delaware on Monday night.Police say the shooting happened at Appoquinimink High School in Middletown in a game vs. Tri-State Christian Academy, Maryland. According to police, nobody was injured in the shooting.Police say a gun was recovered and there were some injuries related to a fight, but nobody was struck by gunfire.It happened in a hallway next to the gym during the game. Patrons are working to clear the area. Nobody was taken into custody.The incident is under investigation by Delaware State Troopers. 
MIDDLETOWN, DE
delawarepublic.org

Lack of prosecutors in Wisconsin county delays trials

The lack of prosecutors in one Wisconsin county has delayed trials, a situation faced in many U.S. courts as older lawyers retire and younger ones opt for higher-paying jobs. Sarah Lehr of Wisconsin Public Radio reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit...
WISCONSIN STATE
WTAJ

Governor Shapiro orders thousands of state employees to work in-person

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a spokesperson with Governor Josh Shapiro’s administration, 2,300 state employees will soon be required to commute to the office and work in person. A large portion of state employees have been working hybrid since the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed work from home. Now, those same employees will be required […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
delawarepublic.org

DNREC signs agreement with Department of Agriculture to cooperate on wetland preservation

DNREC and Delaware’s Department of Agriculture formalize a partnership this week to map, collect data on and collaborate to preserve wetlands across the state. The two agencies have worked together on wetland conservation and restoration efforts for well over a decade, but DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin says he and his counterparts at the Department of Agriculture are putting this partnership in writing to ensure it continues through future administrations.
DELAWARE STATE
local21news.com

Maryland woman arrested for three PA bank robberies, $15,000 found at home

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Maryland woman has been taken into custody and had her house searched after a string of robberies in South Central Pennsylvania. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Tiffany Martin, 47, of Hagerstown, Maryland robbed two Franklin County banks. The first robbery took...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Must-Try Chinese Restaurants in Delaware

In Hockessin, DE, Crownery Chinese Restaurant serves traditional and contemporary Asian cuisine. The menu includes Peking duck, egg rolls, and General Tao chicken. Authentic Chinese food relies on abundant leafy vegetables, fresh seafood, and poultry. The Crownery in Hockessin specializes in authentic Chinese cuisine with hearty, fresh vegetables and protein. It's a far cry from the American-style Chinese dishes you'll find in a mall food court.
HOCKESSIN, DE
Cape Gazette

DelDOT provides updates on eastern Sussex projects

The Delaware Department of Transportation will be spending $250 million on projects over the next six years in just the Five Points area alone. In total, DelDOT plans to spend $1.37 billion across Sussex County during the same time frame. “Significant investment to really try and catch up, and to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WDEL 1150AM

One big consolation, but Powerball jackpot eludes Delaware

One Delaware ticket is worth a healthy consolation, but the $747 million jackpot winner did not come from the First State. Powerball officials announced the combination of 5-11-22-23-69, with the Powerball of 7 was solid in Washington State. A $50,000 ticket was sold in Delaware, when someone matched four of...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Dewey Winter Gala heats up the Hyatt

The 2023 Dewey Beach Wild Arctic Winter Gala was held at the Lighthouse Cove Event Center in Dewey Beach Jan. 28. The lavish evening was the annual party to benefit Dewey Business Partnership. Music, food, libations and fun were the order of the evening, as 750 partygoers enjoyed the grand...

Comments / 0

Community Policy