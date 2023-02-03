ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Florida police arrest man accused of stealing van with man in wheelchair inside

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WbYO7_0kapuRZh00

A New Hampshire man is accused of stealing a van with a nonverbal man in a wheelchair inside the vehicle before ditching it in a South Florida city, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

John Peloquin, 46, was arrested Tuesday on charges including grand theft of a vehicle and abuse of a disabled adult, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department .

According to Assistant Chief Richard Del Toro, Peloquin allegedly took a Dodge Caravan that a worker at a group home left running as the employee, later identified as 65-year-old Ernso Oge, went into a liquor store on Monday, TCPalm.com reported.

The 55-year-old nonverbal man, who uses a wheelchair, was inside the van when it was stolen, according to the website.

Investigators circulated an image of the Dodge Caravan, according to TCPalm.com .

At around 4 p.m. EST, a witness noticed the van in the area, adding that the man was still in the back seat of the running vehicle, WPEC-TV reported. The man was unharmed but Peloquin was not in the van, according to the television station.

Del Toro said a detective found Peloquin on Facebook and sent him a private message, according to TCPalm.com .

“At first the suspect pretended not to know what was going on, what incident he was talking about, wanting to know if the detective was a police officer,” Del Toro told reporters, adding that the detective sent a photo of himself in uniform and told the man that “this isn’t a game, we need to talk about what happened.”

Detectives said Peloquin allegedly stole the vehicle in an attempt to return to a church in New Hampshire, WPTV reported.

“He stole the vehicle to drive to this church, and while driving to the church, he realized there’s somebody in the back here, and ‘This isn’t working out the way I thought’,” Del Toro told reporters.

Del Toro said the detectives met with Peloquin in Port Salerno, where he was taken into custody, according to WPEC .

Oge was arrested on a charge related to abuse of an elderly or disabled adult without great harm, TCPalm.com reported.

“(Oge) was responsible for a disabled adult, left the gentleman in the vehicle running unattended,” Del Toro told reporters. “Going into a liquor store is not what I would consider a stop that has to happen.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Florida man arrested after allegedly opening fire on a group of horse trainers

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Florida man has been arrested in Houston County, Alabama after investigators say he opened fire on a group of horse trainers Saturday, February 4, 2023. A well-known Lillian veterinarian was wounded during the gunfire. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said the suspect ran across the state line into Alabama where he was caught a short time later.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
CBS Miami

Florida teen pleads guilty to fatally stabbing classmate 114 times

ST. AUGUSTINE - A Florida teenager faces a possible life sentence after he pleaded guilty Monday to fatally stabbing a 13-year-old classmate 114 times and leaving her body in a wooded area near their homes in 2021. The plea came as jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday morning in the first-degree murder trial of Aiden Fucci, who was 14 when Tristyn Bailey was killed, prosecutors said. "I just want to say I plead guilty and I'm sorry for the Bailey family and my family," Fucci, 16, told the judge in St. Augustine on Monday morning. The judge accepted the guilty...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
CBS Minnesota

SPPD: 1 arrested, 2 shot following drive-by shooting, stolen vehicle chase

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul are investigating after a drive-by shooting and a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle overnight.According to police, two 22-year-old men were shot just before 1 a.m. Sunday on the 500 block of Snelling Avenue North. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say initial information indicates that the victims were shot by a person in a white Toyota 4Runner. Soon after the shooting, a vehicle matching the description was located near Selby Avenue and Lexington Parkway by a State Trooper. The driver of the suspect vehicle fled and the trooper did not pursue. St. Paul police located the vehicle again and began a pursuit due to the possible involvement in the shooting. Ramsey County deputies also joined the pursuit. The pursuit ended when a deputy performed a PIT maneuver on the vehicle. A 23-year-old woman was arrested for pending charges of fleeing police in a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property. The vehicle was determined to be stolen from Brooklyn Park. Police are investigating if the stolen vehicle was the same vehicle used in the drive-by shooting. 
SAINT PAUL, MN
103.3 WKFR

Man Wearing Underwear as a Mask During Robbery Arrested in Ohio

A Kentucky man is facing prison time after allegedly committing multiple serious crimes in Ohio while wearing underwear on his head. Stout, Ohio is a tiny town across the Ohio River from Kentucky. When I say tiny town, I'm talking about a community of fewer than 100 people. To say they're not accustomed to major crimes like armed robbery and kidnapping would be an understatement. So, when a 30-year-old man from Paducah, Kentucky allegedly robbed a grocery store at gunpoint with underwear on his head, the good people of Stout were in shock. However, it was more than armed robbery according to NBC4i.com,
PADUCAH, KY
WGAU

Kidnapped children from Missouri found at Florida supermarket one year later: Police

Two Missouri children were found inside a supermarket in Florida nearly a year after they were abducted, according to law enforcement officials. Brooke Gilley and Adrian Gilley were found on Wednesday at a Florida Winn-Dixie with their non-custodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley, the High Springs Police Department said on Thursday. Gilley, 36, was arrested for kidnapping on a warrant out of Clay County, Missouri, according to police. She was discovered with the children after police checked the tags on her vehicle and found she was a fugitive. High Springs Police Department did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
wgan.com

Maine man sentenced for disability insurance scheme

A former Yarmouth man has been sentenced to three years behind bars for lying to receive disability insurance benefits. According to court documents, 53-year-old John Cavanaugh Jr. applied for disability insurance benefits for his son from the social security administration in November of 2016. Cavanaugh said his son and son’s...
YARMOUTH, ME
Calcasieu Parish News

30-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Colliding with 18-Wheeler on I-40

30-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Colliding with 18-Wheeler on I-40 Stonewall – Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on I-49, north of LA Hwy 3276, on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m., according to Louisiana State Police (LSP). Diamond Foster, 30, of Mansfield Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
MANSFIELD, LA
alachuachronicle.com

Children abducted from Missouri in 2022 located in High Springs

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – On February 1, 2023, High Springs Police Department located two abducted Missouri children and their abductor after a routine vehicle tag check indicated the vehicle owner was a fugitive. Officers located the trio shopping in Winn Dixie, after disguising their identities. The non-custodial mother, Kristi...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
WKRG News 5

CPD: Fugitive arrested in Texas, extradited to Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man wanted on home invasion charges from a Columbus incident was arrested in Dallas, Texas. Curtis Williams, 33, was taken into custody on charges unrelating to the home invasion. The Columbus Police Department was notified of his arrest due to the following warrants: These warrants stem from March 31, 2022, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Patrol Pulls Semi Off The Road, Trailer Was “Nearly In Pieces”

(Altoona, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol stops a semi truck driver in central Iowa and removes their truck from service. The State Patrol says troopers pulled the driver over near Altoona early Sunday morning, saying the trailer was nearly in pieces. The State Patrol says the driver was traveling from Omaha to Chicago and isn’t sure why the trailer was so damaged. Pictures of the truck are posted on the Iowa State Patrol Twitter page.
ALTOONA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy