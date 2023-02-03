ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former HISD elementary teacher under investigation after multiple allegations of molestation

ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sRDWS_0kapuQgy00

A former teacher at Sutton Elementary in Houston is at the center of a criminal investigation where he is accused of molesting several of his former students.

The teacher resigned from the HISD elementary school in July of 2022. However, the investigation did not get underway until this fall, when the first of several children made an outcry.

"It's just been very tough because we have had no support from the school, from anybody," said one mother of an elementary school student. "Just her talking to detectives, to CPS, it's brought a lot of stress, mental and emotional, to her and to myself."

The mother says her daughter, along with multiple other young girls, were touched and molested by their former teacher in his classroom over the past several years.

She only learned about it in December.

RELATED: Former HISD teacher gets 10-year probation for molesting kindergarten student

"So, he would set her in his lap during class and put her hand under her shirt and rub her back," she described, her voice quivering with emotions. "This happened during the entire school year. And he would peek inside her pants to see if she is OK."

According to the mother, the first child said something in October, and since then, multiple children have come forward. The Department of Family Protective Services has interviewed more than a dozen children since the first allegation, the mother said.

On Thursday, DFPS released the following statement:

"Child Protective Services is working with law enforcement to investigate allegations of sexual abuse at Sutton Elementary. Once our investigation is complete, results will be sent to Sutton Elementary, Houston ISD and the Texas Education Agency," Melissa Lanford, DFPS spokesperson, said.

"We've been trying to meet with the principal. We finally had a meeting," said the mother, who said the school held a brief meeting on Monday and sent a vague letter home to parents.

RELATED: 2nd grade teacher charged with aggravated sexual assault of child

ABC13 obtained a copy of the letter, which says:

Please be advised that allegations of inappropriate conduct were reported to administration following a resignation of a former employee. The person is no longer employed by HISD, and a thorough investigation is being conducted by the HISD Police Department.

Due to the pending investigation and student privacy rights, HISD cannot provide additional information at this time. Please know that HISD and Sutton Elementary value your students and their safety.

We will ensure classroom instruction continues without interruption.

We appreciate your continued support.

Sincerely,

Beatrice Akala, Ed.D. Principal

Sutton Elementary.

ABC13 is not identifying the former teacher yet because he has not been charged.

We have confirmed that he is currently a graduate student in the Houston area, working on another degree.

Pa'trise Williams
4d ago

When will there be protection against the teachers , not allowing them to go from school to other school in order to keep these school reputations. 😡😡😡😡😡🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️💵💵💵🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🙏🙏

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
