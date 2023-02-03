ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

utv44.com

Reality Check Update: Baldwin Co. gun range closes

Baldwin County, Ala. (WPMI) — A Baldwin County gun range owner says he's now forced to close after a judge ruled customers can't drive on the privately owned road to access the range. The owner of PigFarm Gun Range says that effectively leaves them land locked and out of options.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
OBA

Mardi Gras turns sinister with Slaughter Gras at OWA

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – OWA is opening its newest haunted house Slaughter Gras to put some fear and fright into the Mardi Gras season. Those brave enough to enter can face their fears this Mardi Gras season with four different scare zones all within one terrifying haunted attraction. The terror begins on February 10 and continues on weekends through March 5.
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Bullet hits Fairhope home, grazing dining room table

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – No one was injured Thursday afternoon when a bullet struck a family’s home east of Fairhope. The bullet, which pierced through a kitchen window, left a hole in the blinds before grazing the dining room table and landing several feet away. The homeowner told us her family spends a lot […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile police looking for runaway teenager

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said their investigators are looking for a runaway/missing teenager. Danasia McArthur, 13, was last seen on Jan. 29, in Mobile. She was last known to be wearing all-black clothing with a black and blonde wig. Officials said they believe she may be in the area […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Downtown business owners pleased with increased police presence

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — A successful, fun, and safe weekend in Downtown Mobile last weekend! More than a thousand people took to the streets enjoying several parades and a concert by R&B artist, Nelly. Safety was a major concern for many including downtown business owner following a mass shooting in Downtown Mobile. After the shooting police came up with a plan in a meeting with the Downtown Mobile Alliance and business owners. Tonight, those business owners are happy. The solutions seem to be working.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD officers surprise local 4-year-old on his birthday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One local boy got the surprise of a lifetime when some Mobile Police officers showed up to his birthday party to wish him a ‘happy birthday’. Amir Adams celebrated his fourth birthday this past Sunday. Adams already has big dreams and says he wants...
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD looking for suspect who robbed Longhorn Steakhouse

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are looking a suspect involved in a robbery at Longhorn Steakhouse Saturday night. Police said they responded to Longhorn Steakhouse at 6201 Airport Boulevard in reference to a robbery at approximately 10:49 p.m. on Saturday night. Authorities said they discovered a male subject...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile pool company owner accused of deceiving people out of almost half a million dollars has been indicted. Doug Wilson now faces 14 counts of theft by deception. His alleged victims claim he started on their pool projects and never finished. FOX 10 News went...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Family files wrongful death lawsuit against Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The family of Trehy Webster has filed a $5 million lawsuit against Mobile for his death, according to court documents. Webster died in February of 2021 when a SWAT team went into his home to arrest him and his brother for witness intimidation, according to police.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile man allegedly kidnapped girlfriend, arrested: Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend. MPD said officers were called to the 6000 block of Grelot Road, between Hillcrest Road and S University Boulevard, after receiving a report of a kidnapping. MPD said officers on the scene […]
MOBILE, AL

