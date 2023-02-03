Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — A successful, fun, and safe weekend in Downtown Mobile last weekend! More than a thousand people took to the streets enjoying several parades and a concert by R&B artist, Nelly. Safety was a major concern for many including downtown business owner following a mass shooting in Downtown Mobile. After the shooting police came up with a plan in a meeting with the Downtown Mobile Alliance and business owners. Tonight, those business owners are happy. The solutions seem to be working.

MOBILE, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO