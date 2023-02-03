Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blue box with baby's ashes washes ashore after botched burial at seaTracey FollyDaphne, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
A Group of Five Guys Employees Refused to Serve Police Officers, Sparking ControversyIngram AtkinsonDaphne, AL
5 Popular Beaches in Alabama and Fun Things to Do ThereJameson StewardAlabama State
Reality Check Update: Baldwin Co. gun range closes
Baldwin County, Ala. (WPMI) — A Baldwin County gun range owner says he's now forced to close after a judge ruled customers can't drive on the privately owned road to access the range. The owner of PigFarm Gun Range says that effectively leaves them land locked and out of options.
WPMI
Fairhope couple gets new home thanks to Panini Pete's PR Foundation
Fairhope, Ala. (WPMI) — A life changing event Monday for a Fairhope couple; Johnny and Crystal Stewart received the keys to their new home. The couple lived on property in a house that was in such bad shape it had to be demolished. But thanks to Panini Pete and...
Mardi Gras turns sinister with Slaughter Gras at OWA
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – OWA is opening its newest haunted house Slaughter Gras to put some fear and fright into the Mardi Gras season. Those brave enough to enter can face their fears this Mardi Gras season with four different scare zones all within one terrifying haunted attraction. The terror begins on February 10 and continues on weekends through March 5.
Bullet hits Fairhope home, grazing dining room table
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – No one was injured Thursday afternoon when a bullet struck a family’s home east of Fairhope. The bullet, which pierced through a kitchen window, left a hole in the blinds before grazing the dining room table and landing several feet away. The homeowner told us her family spends a lot […]
Strand Theatre returning to glory days after community effort to save Atmore landmark
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A big effort in a small town is bringing an Alabama theatre back to life. The Strand Theatre is set to reopen soon after being closed for a decade. The theatre has had quite a history in Atmore. It was once the center of entertainment. Later it was an eyesore. Today, it’s […]
WPMI
Standing room only as only two Prichard Water Board members attend meeting
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — It was standing room only as two members of the Prichard Water Board held an informal meeting Tuesday morning. It was supposed to be a meeting including all board members, but only JohnJohnson and Cherry Doyle were there. Several customers showed up, wanting answers. Johnson...
Escambia County woman out $23K after contractor stopped showing up
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — 69-year-old Betty Grimsley says her home on Garfield Drive in Escambia County is unlivable. Grimsley says she wired a $23,203 deposit to Robert Stromas IV to begin the remodel on her house. The work began in July of 2022, but Grimsley says Stromas stopped showing up to the job site […]
Mobile police looking for runaway teenager
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said their investigators are looking for a runaway/missing teenager. Danasia McArthur, 13, was last seen on Jan. 29, in Mobile. She was last known to be wearing all-black clothing with a black and blonde wig. Officials said they believe she may be in the area […]
WPMI
Downtown business owners pleased with increased police presence
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — A successful, fun, and safe weekend in Downtown Mobile last weekend! More than a thousand people took to the streets enjoying several parades and a concert by R&B artist, Nelly. Safety was a major concern for many including downtown business owner following a mass shooting in Downtown Mobile. After the shooting police came up with a plan in a meeting with the Downtown Mobile Alliance and business owners. Tonight, those business owners are happy. The solutions seem to be working.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD officers surprise local 4-year-old on his birthday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One local boy got the surprise of a lifetime when some Mobile Police officers showed up to his birthday party to wish him a ‘happy birthday’. Amir Adams celebrated his fourth birthday this past Sunday. Adams already has big dreams and says he wants...
Family and friends host ride in honor of motorcyclist who died on I-10 in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends hope other witnesses come forward in the death of a man on a motorcycle. 29-year-old Christopher Means died on I-10 when police say he lost control of his motorcycle Monday morning and was hit by other vehicles on the road. A line of motorcycles filed out of a […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD looking for suspect who robbed Longhorn Steakhouse
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are looking a suspect involved in a robbery at Longhorn Steakhouse Saturday night. Police said they responded to Longhorn Steakhouse at 6201 Airport Boulevard in reference to a robbery at approximately 10:49 p.m. on Saturday night. Authorities said they discovered a male subject...
Man impersonates Baldwin County Investigator, arrested after found with knives, gun: Police
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bay Minette Police Department said they arrested a man Saturday night who impersonated a Baldwin County Investigator and was found with knives and a gun, according to a release from the BMPD. David Starke was arrested for impersonating a police officer. Police said Starke told officers he was investigating […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile pool company owner accused of deceiving people out of almost half a million dollars has been indicted. Doug Wilson now faces 14 counts of theft by deception. His alleged victims claim he started on their pool projects and never finished. FOX 10 News went...
WALA-TV FOX10
Family files wrongful death lawsuit against Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The family of Trehy Webster has filed a $5 million lawsuit against Mobile for his death, according to court documents. Webster died in February of 2021 when a SWAT team went into his home to arrest him and his brother for witness intimidation, according to police.
Father of 7-month-old shot to death at south Alabama beauty supply shop
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has released details of a Friday shooting that left one man charged with murder and a mother seeking help raising money for her son’s funeral. According to the MCSO, the incident took place Friday evening in Semmes, where Semmes police and sheriff’s deputies...
3 boats deemed complete loss after fire at Escambia Co. marina
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Three boats in an Escambia County marina were deemed a complete loss early Monday morning, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue. At 1:04 a.m., ECFR said 11 of their units and one unit from the Pace Fire District responded to a marine fire with exposure at the 10000th block of […]
Mobile man allegedly kidnapped girlfriend, arrested: Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend. MPD said officers were called to the 6000 block of Grelot Road, between Hillcrest Road and S University Boulevard, after receiving a report of a kidnapping. MPD said officers on the scene […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Gunmen ‘took the life of a completely innocent’ Mobile resident, prosecutors argue
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Myles Amari Caples wanted to “show the streets who was boss” and fired multiple times at a Chevrolet Caprice as he and a co-defendant sped by on Raven Drive, a prosecutor told jurors Monday. During the gunfire, Justin Mooney suffered a fatal gunshot to...
