Notary charged in beating case that landed 2 Hialeah cops, businessman in jail
MIAMI – Authorities charged a fourth man they say was connected to the attempted coverup of the beating of a handcuffed homeless man by a pair of since-fired Hialeah police officers. On Jan. 26, prosecutors announced the arrests of officers Rafael Quinones Otano, 27, and Lorenzo Orfila, 22, along...
Fourth arrest made in Miami-Dade illegal street racing operation
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police have been working to nab those responsible for organizing illegal street races and “takeovers” throughout the county, and have made their fourth arrest in their operation, authorities announced Tuesday. Kai Campbell, who turns 24 on Thursday, faces 19 counts of facilitating...
Investigators work to identify human remains, possibly connected to missing South Florida Lyft driver
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators are working to identify human remains found close to where a Palm Beach Gardens man went missing last week. Authorities in Central Florida have a warrant charging Matthew Flores with the second-degree murder of a man in Wauchula. He could face more charges in the disappearance of e 74-year-old Gary Levin.
Reward offered for information about fatal northwest Miami-Dade shooting
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in a fatal shooting that occurred early Monday morning in northwest Miami-Dade. According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the area of Northwest 81st Terrace and 25th...
Former Plantation mayor violated several finance laws during 2018 campaign, inspector general says
PLANTATION, Fla. – Broward’s inspector general announced Tuesday that a former Plantation mayor broke the law with a range of violations from hiding public records to falsifying campaign finance documents during her 2018 campaign. Former City of Plantation Mayor Lynn Stoner “has entered a consent final order with...
Cartwright out: Superintendent, Broward school board agree to separation deal
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright agreed to a separation deal with the school board Tuesday, making it her final day with the district. Cartwright’s attorneys negotiated a more than $365,000 separation agreement with the board last week after the board voted to terminate...
Missing man last seen at mental health clinic in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 23-year-old man who they said was reported missing this week. According to authorities, Kenel Metayer was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Monday at Fort Lauderdale Behavioral Health. Man caught on camera robbing Oakland...
Paramedic testifies about finding patients dead inside Hollywood nursing home
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – We are now seeing surveillance video inside the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills that shows paramedics responding to treat patients in the facility after power went out following Hurricane Irma in 2017. State prosecutors say the facility’s administrator, Jorge Carballo, should have done more to help...
IRS: Florida Taxpayer Assistance Centers to open Saturday in Miami-Dade, Broward counties
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Internal Revenue Service announced Tuesday that Florida Taxpayer Assistance Centers (TAC) will be open on Saturday in Miami-Dade, Broward and Orange counties for customers who are unable to visit during the week. The special Saturday hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and...
‘Hurts my heart’: Neighbors react to video of Hollywood man dragged in elevator after cops shot him
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Neighbors are reacting to graphic video obtained by Local 10 News Friday showing Hollywood police dragging a 69-year-old condominium owner into an elevator after shooting him. David Cottes later died from his wounds and exactly what happened remains a mystery to family members. On Feb. 26,...
Hialeah man arrested in connection to deadly FHP shootout near Tampa
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – A Hialeah man has been arrested after a wild chase that ended with a Florida Highway Patrol trooper being shot. The FHP said it all started early Saturday morning when a trooper came upon two men apparently stealing from a pickup truck on I-75. FHP...
WATCH LIVE: Former administrator on trial following 12 deaths at Hollywood Hills nursing home
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The manslaughter trial for the former administrator of the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills began on Monday. Although 12 patients died at the Broward County nursing home following Hurricane Irma in 2017, Jorge Carballo was charged with nine counts of aggravated manslaughter of an elderly person or disabled person.
Detectives locate body in Okeechobee County, possibly connected to missing South Florida Lyft driver
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Okeechobee County made a deadly discovery, finding human remains in a wooded area. Detectives believe the remains found Saturday morning may belong to a missing Palm Beach County Lyft driver who disappeared last week. County officials made the discovery in a wooded part...
WATCH LIVE: Trial begins in murder of rapper XXXTentacion
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The trial of three men accused in the fatal shooting of rapper XXXTentacion is set to begin at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday. Detectives arrested Trayvon Newsome, 24, Dedrick Williams, 26, Robert Allen, 26, and Michael Boatwright, 28, for the murder, but...
Police: ‘I will make sure you don’t live,’ nurse tells Miami cop after nightclub arrest
MIAMI – A nurse who was arrested early Monday morning told a Miami police officer that she would make sure he didn’t live if he ever ended up at the medical facility where she works, authorities said. According to her arrest report, officers initially responded to Miami nightclub...
2 suspects arrested after stealing vehicles during wild pursuit in Hialeah, Doral, police say
DORAL, Fla. – Two suspects were arrested Monday after crashing a stolen truck in Hialeah and a woman’s SUV in Doral Monday afternoon, police say. According to Doral police, an automated license plate reader picked up the stolen blue Ford F-250 as it drove on Northwest 87th Avenue from 12th Street.
Miami man wins case against neighbor who he claimed was harassing him
MIAMI – A Miami man has won his legal fight against a neighbor who he said had been harassing him and making racist comments toward him. Alexander Tatum finally got his day in court this past week after Local 10 News first aired his story last May. “Peace of...
Student shot outside Miami Norland Senior High in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police in Miami Gardens are investigating a shooting that occurred near a couple schools. A large law enforcement presence responded to Miami Norland Senior High School and Miami Norland Middle School on Monday afternoon. Sources within the Miami Gardens Police Department told Local 10 News...
Fire sparks next to Coca-Cola factory in Broward County
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Firefighters rushed to a blaze Monday that broke out just outside the Coca-Cola warehouse in Pembroke Park. Officials said the fire sparked next to the plant in a building that houses machinery. The flames were quickly extinguished once firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported. Investigators...
2 in custody, gun recovered after car burglary in Miami
MIAMI – Two people were taken into custody early Tuesday morning after they were seen breaking into a car in Miami, authorities confirmed. The burglary occurred just after 1 a.m. in the area of Northeast 69th Street and Biscayne Boulevard. According to police, one of the suspects was armed.
