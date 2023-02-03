ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Click10.com

Fourth arrest made in Miami-Dade illegal street racing operation

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police have been working to nab those responsible for organizing illegal street races and “takeovers” throughout the county, and have made their fourth arrest in their operation, authorities announced Tuesday. Kai Campbell, who turns 24 on Thursday, faces 19 counts of facilitating...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Investigators work to identify human remains, possibly connected to missing South Florida Lyft driver

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators are working to identify human remains found close to where a Palm Beach Gardens man went missing last week. Authorities in Central Florida have a warrant charging Matthew Flores with the second-degree murder of a man in Wauchula. He could face more charges in the disappearance of e 74-year-old Gary Levin.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

Missing man last seen at mental health clinic in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 23-year-old man who they said was reported missing this week. According to authorities, Kenel Metayer was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Monday at Fort Lauderdale Behavioral Health. Man caught on camera robbing Oakland...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
Click10.com

Paramedic testifies about finding patients dead inside Hollywood nursing home

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – We are now seeing surveillance video inside the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills that shows paramedics responding to treat patients in the facility after power went out following Hurricane Irma in 2017. State prosecutors say the facility’s administrator, Jorge Carballo, should have done more to help...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

WATCH LIVE: Trial begins in murder of rapper XXXTentacion

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The trial of three men accused in the fatal shooting of rapper XXXTentacion is set to begin at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday. Detectives arrested Trayvon Newsome, 24, Dedrick Williams, 26, Robert Allen, 26, and Michael Boatwright, 28, for the murder, but...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Student shot outside Miami Norland Senior High in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police in Miami Gardens are investigating a shooting that occurred near a couple schools. A large law enforcement presence responded to Miami Norland Senior High School and Miami Norland Middle School on Monday afternoon. Sources within the Miami Gardens Police Department told Local 10 News...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

Fire sparks next to Coca-Cola factory in Broward County

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Firefighters rushed to a blaze Monday that broke out just outside the Coca-Cola warehouse in Pembroke Park. Officials said the fire sparked next to the plant in a building that houses machinery. The flames were quickly extinguished once firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported. Investigators...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

2 in custody, gun recovered after car burglary in Miami

MIAMI – Two people were taken into custody early Tuesday morning after they were seen breaking into a car in Miami, authorities confirmed. The burglary occurred just after 1 a.m. in the area of Northeast 69th Street and Biscayne Boulevard. According to police, one of the suspects was armed.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy