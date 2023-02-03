ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nowell, No. 12 Kansas State finish fast, top No. 17 TCU

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP)Markquis Nowell scored 18 points and No. 12 Kansas State finished strong, snapping a two-game skid by beating No. 17 TCU 82-61 on Tuesday night. The Wildcats outscored TCU 17-2 to end the game. ”Coach got on our butts,” Nowell said about the sudden surge. ”We just locked...
Austin police arrest Texas senator on DWI charge, records show

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Texas senator from Georgetown was arrested by the Austin Police Department and charged with driving while intoxicated early Tuesday morning. Online jail records show Charles Jeffrey Schwertner, 52, was booked into the Travis County Jail just after 2 a.m. Tuesday. According to APD, officers conducted...
