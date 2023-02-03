MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP)Markquis Nowell scored 18 points and No. 12 Kansas State finished strong, snapping a two-game skid by beating No. 17 TCU 82-61 on Tuesday night. The Wildcats outscored TCU 17-2 to end the game. ”Coach got on our butts,” Nowell said about the sudden surge. ”We just locked...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO