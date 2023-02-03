ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Proposed bill aims to ban age-related questions on initial job applications

By Meghan Lopez
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bVVaS_0kapsKQa00

DENVER — Anytime you apply for a job, it's all about putting your best foot forward.

On applications, questions about your experience, education and skills help paint a picture of who you are for prospective employers. A question you might not put too much thought into — your age.

"I just needed a chance to get into the room to have a conversation about what I could do," said Lisa Jensen.

She says her age kept her from even getting an interview after she was laid off from her job of 23 years.

"I spent the next 14 months applying for over 70 jobs. I was very well-qualified for every job that I applied for," said Jensen.

Even state government jobs ask about age.

State Senator Jessie Danielson, D-Wheat Ridge, says Jensen is not alone in her experience. As Colorado's population ages, Danielson worries about what that will mean for workers.

"What we want to do is give these applicants a fair shot and an equal playing field," she said.

Danielson introduced Senate Bill 23-058 to ban employers from asking people about their age, date of birth or graduation dates on initial job applications.

"The employers will still receive these amazing applications, they just won't be able to see how old the applicant is on the front end," Danielson said.

If passed, Colorado would join California, Connecticut, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in making such a change, according to AARP.

But opponents of the bill say age discrimination doesn't exist, particularly now when there are twice as many open job positions as available workers.

"People are already having a difficult time just finding qualified people to fill these job vacancies. So the idea that somehow age is playing a significant factor into who is getting hired, it's just simply not the case," said Adam Burg, vice president of government affairs with the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce.

Burg says there are already federal anti-discrimination laws in place, and this will put an additional burden on businesses.

"Needing to train someone on more recently introduced technology in the workplace. Obviously, as you know that depending on age, it would impact your health care premiums, it could impact retirement benefits, those sorts of things," he said.

Burg also believes the bill could backfire and hurt younger applicants.

Applying for a job is a big moment. For would-be workers, it means putting your best foot forward. For employers, it means finding the right fit. The debate is whether these questions make a difference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JYgLc_0kapsKQa00
The Follow Up What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject (What is this follow-up idea about? Please be specific) Body Security Check

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lamarledger.com

Polis orders all-hands-on-deck response to Coloradans’ high heat bills

Gov. Jared Polis issued an all-hands-on-deck directive to state agencies Monday to find short- and long-term solutions to soaring heating bills that Coloradans say are forcing them to choose between keeping warm and keeping food on the table. In a news conference, Polis said he has directed the Colorado Public...
foodsafetynews.com

Frequent marijuana use by Colorado youths associated with psychotic disorders

Colorado became the first in the nation in 2012 to make the recreational use of marijuana legal. In the following year when recreational marijuana sales got underway, Colorado’s General Assembly mandated the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) to produce a report every two years by Jan. 31 on the health effects of marijuana use and trends in marijuana use among Coloradans.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Coalition of business, industry groups seek to stop 'Fair Workweek' bill

A coalition of business and industry groups is rallying behind efforts to stop a proposal to require businesses to pay employees for showing up — even when they did not do any work because there's not enough work that day. For workers, the situation could mean losing a day's pay — and supporters say that puts an "an untenable burden on families." But business leaders argue that the legislative measure...
COLORADO STATE
nbc11news.com

Tax benefits can potentially be sent directly to employees

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - With just a touch of a button, employers can now send a statement with tax benefit information to their employees. Colorado Democrats have proposed a bill centered around making tax benefit information more accessible to working Coloradans. Representative Mary Young said many Coloradans don’t access...
COLORADO STATE
lamarledger.com

Colorado politicians want more property tax relief as state forecasts 26.5% increase in assessed values

The question of how to blunt the edge of rising property taxes is again echoing in the halls of Colorado’s Capitol. The answer to that, however, is a work in progress. No proposal has been released by legislative leaders, though they say it’s a problem that’s top of mind this session — especially with looming spikes in tax bills and the ever-present possibility that activists could circumvent lawmakers in favor of the ballot box.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

How Many Inmates Are There In Colorado Prisons?

If people don't quit breaking the law, Colorado may run out of room to house convicted criminals. Most Colorado state prisons are operating very near their capacity level. According to a report from the Colorado Department of Corrections, at the end of January, there were only 867 vacant beds in Colorado's state prisons.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Dog ingests meth on hike

Courtney Fromm is previewing her story on a dog that is recovering after ingesting meth while at a park. Courtney Fromm is previewing her story on a dog that is recovering after ingesting meth while at a park. Polis pushes plan to reduce skyrocketing utility …. Gov. Jared Polis said...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado gas prices continue to rise while national prices decline

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As the rest of the country feels relief at the pump, Colorado's gas prices continue to rise. According to GasBuddy, the average gasoline price in Colorado Springs rose 13.4 cents within the last week, averaging $3.97/g Monday. Data from GasBuddy shows current gas prices are the highest for February 6 The post Colorado gas prices continue to rise while national prices decline appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy