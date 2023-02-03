ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 43

Police: York County man beat a 3-month-old baby nearly to death late last year

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man has been accused of beating a 3-month-old baby nearly to death late last year, according to Newberry Township Police. Stephon Colon III, 25, of Fairview Township, has been charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault and reckless endangerment, according to the criminal complaint affidavit filed by investigators last month.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

One injured in Lancaster County shooting

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One person was injured following a Lancaster County shooting on Monday night. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the shooting occurred along Garfield Road in Manheim Township. The first call to police came in at 9:30 p.m. Officers tell FOX43 there is one reported injury...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

State Police searching for truck, gas thieves

JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for two suspects allegedly involved in the theft of a truck and gas in Juniata County. State Police say a male suspect entered someone's garage in the 300 block of Stuffer Road in Turbett Township and drove away in the victim's 2004 single-cab Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck.
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

State Police respond to Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9 p.m.: According to Franklin County 911 Dispatch, Route 30 has been reopened. No closures along the route are currently noted on 511PA. PSP is handling the investigation. Previously: Pennsylvania State Police are currently responding to a Franklin County crash. According to Trooper Megan...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Chambersburg man arrested for raping 12-year-old

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police department announced the arrest of a man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl. According to the victim, Delke Eustache, 18, of Chambersburg, raped her three times since her 12th birthday. A social worker from Florida allegedly contacted Chambersburg police on Jan. 24...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
FOX 43

One dead after York County fire

YORK, Pa. — Update, 8 a.m.: Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that the homeowner, a 92-year-old woman, died in the fire. Her identity is not being released at this time. The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation, but fire officials determined the home to be a total loss due to the extensive damage caused by the fire.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police arrest Maryland woman accused of robbing 3 Pennsylvania banks

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the arrest of a woman accused of robbing three separate Pennsylvania banks. Troopers identified Tiffany Martin, 47, of Hagerstown, Maryland, as the suspect in robberies at a Community State Bank in St. Thomas Township, Franklin County; another Community State Bank in Peters Township, Franklin County; and an F&M Trust Bank in Dublin Township, Fulton County.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

One injured in York County truck fire

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a vehicle fire in York County Thursday afternoon. According to Ted Czech with York County Emergency Services, crews responded to Tiger Trash, located along the 200 block of Steamboat Boulevard in East Manchester Township for the fuel tank fire. At this...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Firefighter shortage a 'disaster' across Pennsylvania

YORK, Pa. — Firefighters in south-central Pennsylvania are sounding the alarm. "It's not a crisis, it's a disaster," York City Fire Chief William H. Sleeger said. "There's nobody stepping up like that to fulfill the volunteer ranks.”. Sleeger started as a volunteer when volunteers made up the majority of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Adams County farm introduces 'Goat Cuddles and Cocoa'

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and one south central Pennsylvania business is getting in the spirit. Creekside Farm and Market in Adams County hosted "Goat Cuddles and Cocoa" in preparation for the holiday. Families got the chance to interact and play with goats...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy