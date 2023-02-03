Read full article on original website
Harrisburg woman charged with attempted homicide following weekend stabbing
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg woman is facing an attempted homicide charge following a weekend stabbing. According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, Daneiska Cruz-Ravelo, 23, has been charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, false imprisonment and unlawful restraint. Officers responded to a home along...
Police: York County man beat a 3-month-old baby nearly to death late last year
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man has been accused of beating a 3-month-old baby nearly to death late last year, according to Newberry Township Police. Stephon Colon III, 25, of Fairview Township, has been charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault and reckless endangerment, according to the criminal complaint affidavit filed by investigators last month.
One injured in Lancaster County shooting
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One person was injured following a Lancaster County shooting on Monday night. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the shooting occurred along Garfield Road in Manheim Township. The first call to police came in at 9:30 p.m. Officers tell FOX43 there is one reported injury...
State Police searching for truck, gas thieves
JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for two suspects allegedly involved in the theft of a truck and gas in Juniata County. State Police say a male suspect entered someone's garage in the 300 block of Stuffer Road in Turbett Township and drove away in the victim's 2004 single-cab Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck.
State Police respond to Franklin County crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9 p.m.: According to Franklin County 911 Dispatch, Route 30 has been reopened. No closures along the route are currently noted on 511PA. PSP is handling the investigation. Previously: Pennsylvania State Police are currently responding to a Franklin County crash. According to Trooper Megan...
Undetonated WWII explosive device found in Cumberland Co. home
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — An undetonated explosive device was found in a New Cumberland home over the weekend. New Cumberland Borough Police were called to the 500 block of Brandt St. around 9 a.m. Sunday. They found an undetonated explosive device that appeared to be from the World War II era.
Three gun arrests made in Lancaster County over 14-hour timeframe
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Over the span of 14 hours, three arrests were made related to weapons violations. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, on Feb. 1 at 11:40 p.m., an officer attempted to stop Justin Cabrera, 19, from Lancaster Township, in the area of Dauphin St. and S. Lime St.
Chambersburg man arrested for raping 12-year-old
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police department announced the arrest of a man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl. According to the victim, Delke Eustache, 18, of Chambersburg, raped her three times since her 12th birthday. A social worker from Florida allegedly contacted Chambersburg police on Jan. 24...
Mifflin County man will pay over $200,000 in restitution for decade-long wire fraud scheme
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Mifflin County man has agreed to pay over 260,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to wire fraud. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Daniel P. Sickels, 48, from Lewistown, pleaded guilty to the wire fraud charges on Thursday, Feb. 2.
Lancaster County man charged with son's homicide following deadly DUI crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County police have filed charges following a deadly crash on Dec. 3, 2022. West Hempfield Township Police and the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office filed charges Wednesday, Feb. 1 against Larry K. Rapp, 63. Rapp has been charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI,...
One dead after York County fire
YORK, Pa. — Update, 8 a.m.: Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that the homeowner, a 92-year-old woman, died in the fire. Her identity is not being released at this time. The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation, but fire officials determined the home to be a total loss due to the extensive damage caused by the fire.
Police arrest Maryland woman accused of robbing 3 Pennsylvania banks
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the arrest of a woman accused of robbing three separate Pennsylvania banks. Troopers identified Tiffany Martin, 47, of Hagerstown, Maryland, as the suspect in robberies at a Community State Bank in St. Thomas Township, Franklin County; another Community State Bank in Peters Township, Franklin County; and an F&M Trust Bank in Dublin Township, Fulton County.
Lebanon County collecting residents' tires free of charge
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Lebanon County residents who need to get rid of tires are in luck. The Lebanon County Conservation District's annual tire collection event will be held on April 26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lebanon Expo Center. County residents can dispose of up...
Harrisburg Magisterial District Judge Sonya McKnight ordered to serve an additional 10 days of unpaid suspension
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg Magisterial District Judge has been ordered to serve 10 additional days of unpaid suspension this month -- nearly a year and a half after she was acquitted of criminal charges accusing her of obstructing a traffic stop involving her son. In a ruling issued...
One injured in York County truck fire
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a vehicle fire in York County Thursday afternoon. According to Ted Czech with York County Emergency Services, crews responded to Tiger Trash, located along the 200 block of Steamboat Boulevard in East Manchester Township for the fuel tank fire. At this...
Newville Borough discovers financial discrepancies; District Attorney investigating
NEWVILLE, Pa. — The Newville Borough Council and District Attorney's Office are investigating financial discrepancies between the Borough's bank accounts and the financial reports provided to them, according to a statement posted on their website. On Jan. 31, the Borough Council announced that they had discovered the discrepancies in...
Officials investigating York row home fire that left multiple people displaced
YORK, Pa. — Fire officials say 12 people were displaced after their home caught fire Saturday afternoon. Firefighters were called to the scene of a row home fire on the 600 block of West Princess Street around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 4. York City Department of Fire, Chief William...
Firefighter shortage a 'disaster' across Pennsylvania
YORK, Pa. — Firefighters in south-central Pennsylvania are sounding the alarm. "It's not a crisis, it's a disaster," York City Fire Chief William H. Sleeger said. "There's nobody stepping up like that to fulfill the volunteer ranks.”. Sleeger started as a volunteer when volunteers made up the majority of...
Adams County farm introduces 'Goat Cuddles and Cocoa'
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and one south central Pennsylvania business is getting in the spirit. Creekside Farm and Market in Adams County hosted "Goat Cuddles and Cocoa" in preparation for the holiday. Families got the chance to interact and play with goats...
Dryer fire briefly interrupts Lancaster County Career and Technology Center
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A quickly contained fire briefly interrupted students and staff at Lancaster County Career and Technology Center earlier today. Officials with the school say the fire broke out in a dryer and was quickly contained. The fire began with a lot of smoke, which may have led to some students and feeling sick.
