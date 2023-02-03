ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Cleveland officers discover man disemboweled in Ohio City

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 32-year-old man is hospitalized following a Friday morning incident in which he was disemboweled. According to police, the incident took place ahead of 2:40 a.m. in the area of West 29th Street and Clinton Avenue in Ohio City. Officers found a man...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Chill out at the Medina Ice Festival Feb. 17-20

MEDINA, Ohio -- You might want to make plans to chill out in Medina over President’s Day weekend. That’s because the 29th annual Elegant Ice Creations Medina Ice Festival will be taking place on and around the square Feb. 17-20, featuring 120 ice sculptures, ice-carving competitions and lots of shopping and dining.
MEDINA, OH
cleveland19.com

6th car crashes into same Cleveland neighborhood yard in 3 months while exiting I-90

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the sixth time in three months, a car exiting I-90 has crashed into a yard on West Boulevard in Cleveland. It was in November when a speeding truck exiting the interstate slammed into a West Boulevard home, destroying the porch and narrowly missing the gas meter. Just minutes before that crash family members were sitting on the porch that was destroyed.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Solon police officer stops break-in at car dealership

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Solon police officer on patrol spotted three break-in suspects at a car dealership Friday evening. According to police, the suspects were spotted around 10:15 p.m. between two of the buildings at the Davis Automotive Group in the 6000 block of Kruse Dr. The three young...
SOLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
100K+
Followers
95K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy