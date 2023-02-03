Read full article on original website
Cleveland officers discover man disemboweled in Ohio City
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 32-year-old man is hospitalized following a Friday morning incident in which he was disemboweled. According to police, the incident took place ahead of 2:40 a.m. in the area of West 29th Street and Clinton Avenue in Ohio City. Officers found a man...
Police: Driver runs red light killing woman in crosswalk
A 21-year-old woman died after being hit crossing the road in Cleveland Heights Sunday evening, police said.
Drunken Cleveland driver crashes into Brooklyn business
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- More than a week after a drunken Cleveland woman crashed her 2017 Chrysler Pacifica into a Ridge Road building in Brooklyn, a business owner is picking up the pieces in hopes of rebuilding. The business, which was damaged Jan. 27, is Ortiz Art Drafts & Design LLC.
Woman decapitates statue when storming away from home: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
A warrant for criminal damaging was issued against a 22-year-old Beachwood woman Jan. 31 after she knocked over a statue when leaving the home of her child’s father. The head of the statue broke off from the body as a result. The incident was captured on home surveillance video.
FBI seizes 88 pounds of fentanyl, other drugs in Cleveland, Lake County
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An estimated 88 pounds of suspected fentanyl and other drugs have been seized by a Cleveland FBI task force, enough to kill 20 million people, according to authorities. “The sheer volume of drugs recovered during this seizure is astounding,” FBI Cleveland special agent-in-charge Gregory Nelsen said...
Strongsville police search for suspects in jewelry theft at SouthPark Mall
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the thieves who stole jewelry from inside SouthPark Mall. The crime was noticed just before 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. According to Strongsville police, the thieves broke the security glass at Piercing Pagoda and stole an undetermined amount of jewelry. There...
Lucky Ducky Medina is, in fact, all it’s quacked up to be
MEDINA, Ohio -- If you’re in Medina, don’t be surprised if a toy duck paddles its way across your path. Brandy Kerr is working to bring some joy to people through her Lucky Ducky Medina project, in which she leaves little decorated rubber ducks on vehicles and other places for people to find.
Chill out at the Medina Ice Festival Feb. 17-20
MEDINA, Ohio -- You might want to make plans to chill out in Medina over President’s Day weekend. That’s because the 29th annual Elegant Ice Creations Medina Ice Festival will be taking place on and around the square Feb. 17-20, featuring 120 ice sculptures, ice-carving competitions and lots of shopping and dining.
6th car crashes into same Cleveland neighborhood yard in 3 months while exiting I-90
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the sixth time in three months, a car exiting I-90 has crashed into a yard on West Boulevard in Cleveland. It was in November when a speeding truck exiting the interstate slammed into a West Boulevard home, destroying the porch and narrowly missing the gas meter. Just minutes before that crash family members were sitting on the porch that was destroyed.
Evicted tenants return to trailer: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter
Police were called to a trailer park at 6:02 p.m. regarding two evicted former residents seen on the property. The couple was told they had 10 days to remove their belongings from the trailer or they would face trespassing charges. Drugs: Marks Road. A Valley City woman was cited for...
Archie Garner continues Hough Bakery legacy despite the challenges
BEACHWOOD, Ohio – Archie Garner arrives at his Beachwood bake shop most mornings before dawn. “When I come into the shop in the morning, I am in my own little world,” he says. “It’s one in which I get to do what I love doing. And everything I bake, I sprinkle a lot of love into it.”
Video: Suspected car thieves run wild on Shoreway
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows suspected car thieves going wild on the Shoreway.
Hazmat crew responds to magnesium warehouse fire in Euclid
Several crews battled flames of a warehouse fire in Euclid Monday morning.
Old news is good news in Medina’s McDowell-Phillips House
MEDINA, Ohio -- When the Medina County Historical Society began to restore the McDowell-Phillips House at 205 S. Prospect St. in 2020, members discovered that the attic was a treasure trove of history. They uncovered hundreds of books, pieces of furniture original to the house and family, clothing and artifacts...
No shots exchanged, but ‘Hamilton’ tickets stolen: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Theft, trespassing, suspicion: Rolling Hills Drive. A resident reported Jan. 27 that sometime in November, someone apparently stole tickets to the stage musical “Hamilton” from her mailbox. She had no suspects in mind, but said she had received an empty envelope from Playhouse Square, and upon further review, found it had been ripped open.
80-year-old woman robbed, knocked to ground in Akron's Merriman Valley
An 80-year-old woman living with her husband of 51 years in Akron's Merriman Valley was knocked to the ground and robbed, but surveillance video led police to the purse snatcher, who was arrested.
Concord Casimir, Cleveland's Feline Answer to Punxsutawney Phil, Predicts Spring Weather by Eating Pierogies
The cat calls for flip-flopping weather
Akron store workers rescue woman, lock doors to protect her from man threatening her, police say
AKRON, Ohio — A woman reportedly being followed by a man who was threatening to shoot her found safety inside a small tobacco shop in the North Hill neighborhood when workers locked the doors to prevent the man from getting inside. According to police, officers were called to Bill’s...
Solon police officer stops break-in at car dealership
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Solon police officer on patrol spotted three break-in suspects at a car dealership Friday evening. According to police, the suspects were spotted around 10:15 p.m. between two of the buildings at the Davis Automotive Group in the 6000 block of Kruse Dr. The three young...
Marc’s employee pistol-whipped in robbery
Euclid police detectives are searching for a suspect accused of robbing the Marc’s Supermarket on Lakeshore Blvd. this weekend.
