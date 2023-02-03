Yampa Valley Electric Association announced on Wednsday, Feb. 8, that the Craig office is going to extend its closure to allow more time to investigate a plumbing issue. Carly Davidson, public relations specialist for YVEA, said that the YVEA and Luminate Broadband office at 3715 U.S. Highway 40 in Craig will be closed until mid-March so that staff and contractors have more time to determine the scope of the issue.

