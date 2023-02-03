Read full article on original website
Opinion: ‘Blues’ killing Denver homeless, formerly homeless peopleDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver Broncos Lose CoachOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Box truck sideswipes state trooper’s cruiser in Castle RockHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Pregnant inmates could be released from jail or prison under proposed lawJade Talks CrimeColorado State
Many DougCo parents say school choice doesn’t exist for themSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
A Closer Look at Jerry Jones’ $225 Million Super Yacht Bravo Eugenia
Country singer Chris Janson might’ve been onto something when he sang the lyrics, “I know everybody says money can’t buy... The post A Closer Look at Jerry Jones’ $225 Million Super Yacht Bravo Eugenia appeared first on Outsider.
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes: We lost an all-time great receiver in Tyreek Hill, but our coaches adapted
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes credited head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for the way Kansas City’s offense evolved this season. Some thought the Chiefs’ offense would decline after trading Tyreek Hill, but Mahomes said on Monday that he thinks the coaching staff had a good plan all along for keeping the offense humming.
Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton
On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it. Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady explains why he won't start FOX broadcasting job until 2024
Tom Brady is setting his own schedule in retirement, it appears. The 45-year-old quarterback agreed to a 10-year, $375 million contract with FOX Sports in May 2022 to be the network's lead NFL analyst "immediately following his playing career." During an interview Monday with Colin Cowherd on FS1's "The Herd,"...
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend: 5 Things To Know About Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott has been dating his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, since 2020. Natalie works as a content manager for a fitness company. Dak and Natalie are fairly private about their relationship. Dak Prescott started out the 2022 football season with an injury, but now that he’s back on the field, he’s...
Tom Brady's Dad Says He Re-Retired to Avoid Being 'Hit One More Time'
Tom Brady Sr. explained why his son has retired from the NFL after 23 seasons, stating that the physical challenge of playing had become too much.
Cowboys take a massive L with Kellen Moore replacement
The Dallas Cowboys have replaced Kellen Moore in-house, as they promoted offensive analyst Brian Schottenheimer to offensive coordinator. Kellen Moore and the Cowboys parted ways at the end of the season, with the Boise State product taking on a new challenge with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers feature one...
“We would have had more championships and more success if it wasn’t for him being selfish" - Stephen Jackson exposes the most selfish player he played with
Stephen Jackson exposes future Hall of Famer, Tony Parker as the most selfish player he played with.
NBC Sports
Draymond, Kerr unhappy with how Dubs closed out Mavericks
The Warriors came away Saturday night with a much-needed 119-113 win over the Luka Dončić-less Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Despite the victory, various members of the Warriors were displeased by how they pulled out the win over a hobbled Dallas squad in the waning moments of the game.
Montana Thinks 49ers Should Start Garoppolo at QB in 2023
The Hall of Famer was clear in giving his opinion on San Francisco’s quarterback situation.
Why Chiefs Traded Tyreek Hill to Dolphins Instead of Jets
The receiver signed a four-year, $120 million contract with Miami ahead of the 2023 season.
NBC Sports
Russell Willson “fired up” and “excited to get to work” with Sean Payton
The Broncos held their introductory press conference with head coach Sean Payton on Monday. Their quarterback made his feelings known about the days happenings with a tweet. “Excited to get to work. Fired Up! Congrats Coach,” Wilson said, tagging Payton and the Broncos. Colin Cowherd of FOX Sports said...
NBC Sports
Emotional Tom Brady opens up about relationship with Belichick
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick had their differences, but they never overshadowed the immense respect the New England Patriots greats have for one another. For the first post-retirement episode of Brady's "Let's Go!" podcast with co-host Jim Gray, Belichick joined to congratulate his former quarterback on a stellar career. He was effusive in his praise of Brady, calling him "the greatest player" and a "great, great person."
NBC Sports
Simmons explains why trading Kuminga would 'haunt' Warriors
The clock is ticking on the Warriors’ decisions surrounding the future of their roster. Golden State’s mission to defend its 2022 NBA championship hasn’t quite taken off. The team sits just one game above .500 and is in eighth place in a crowded Western Conference 53 games into the season.
NBC Sports
The meaning of Tom Brady lies in his recipe for greatness
Beyond the obvious essentials of accuracy and smarts and competitiveness and quick decision-making, what makes a great quarterback in the modern game? Five things, I think:. Mastery of the thousand little things the position demands, and actual enjoyment in the road to that mastery. Total unselfishness. As Bo Schembechler once...
Dolphins: Five Free Agent Targets
The Miami Dolphins have already started their offseason with the big signing of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who is one of the most respected minds in the league, and that's before the NFL Draft and free agency commence.
Brady Rejects the Las Vegas Raiders, but had their number
The Las Vegas Raiders shave turned their attention from Tom Brady as he announced his retirement, but despite is desire not to play for them, he had their number.
NBC Sports
Patriots select Penn State star in ESPN expert Matt Miller's new mock draft
The New England Patriots are in an interesting spot entering the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. They own the No. 14 overall pick -- their highest since 2008 -- and have a bunch of different roster needs. Offensive tackle and wide receiver are two of the most glaring roster weaknesses, and those two positions have been popular in recent mock drafts, including projections from Pro Football Focus and NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry.
NBC Sports
Eagles owner Jeff Lurie on Jalen Hurts: 'Nothing to prove'
PHOENIX — It’s been obvious for a while now that Jalen Hurts is the Eagles’ long-term solution at quarterback. He’s only the eighth quarterback to lead a team to a Super Bowl before his 25th birthday with the chance Sunday to become only the fourth to win one at that young an age.
NBC Sports
Jeff Stoutland: Jordan Mailata’s growth “just a tremendous story”
Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata didn’t go to college before entering the NFL and his introduction on Sunday Night Football is a nod to the unusual route he’s taken to a starting job in Philadelphia. Mailata introduces himself as being from “Jeff Stoutland University” in reference to the...
