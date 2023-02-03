ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moffat County, CO

Craig Daily Press

Dylan Roberts: The benefit of public-private partnerships

Our mountain and rural communities thrive when we work together. Lacking the resources of the big city, we must all collaborate to solve our most pressing challenges. We’ve been doing this for a long time, and I am confident that this type of problem solving can help us address one of our biggest current challenges — the high cost of living. In order to ensure that our communities are places where all can live, work and thrive, we must pull together the best of our business community, local and state governments, and nonprofit organizations. As your state senator, I am seeking opportunities to expand support for public-private partnerships.
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
Craig Daily Press

Yampa Valley Electric Association Craig office closure extended to mid-March

Yampa Valley Electric Association announced on Wednsday, Feb. 8, that the Craig office is going to extend its closure to allow more time to investigate a plumbing issue. Carly Davidson, public relations specialist for YVEA, said that the YVEA and Luminate Broadband office at 3715 U.S. Highway 40 in Craig will be closed until mid-March so that staff and contractors have more time to determine the scope of the issue.
CRAIG, CO
Craig Daily Press

Craig Yampa Valley Electric Association office closed due to plumbing issues

Due to a plumbing issue the Yampa Valley Electric Association and Luminate Broadband office at 3715 US-40 in Craig will be closed through Friday, Feb. 10. A public relations representative for YVEA said on Friday, Feb. 3 that during the office closures members needing to pay bills can do so by calling 970-879-1160 or by using the payment drop boxes at the Craig YVEA office or City Market in Craig.
CRAIG, CO

