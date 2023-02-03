Read full article on original website
JUST IN: Sun Gazette newspaper stops publishing, staff hired by new paper
The Sun Gazette newspaper has not published new articles on its website since Friday and may have printed its last edition. Several sources tell ARLnow that the free weekly paper, which has separate editions serving Arlington and parts of Fairfax County, has effectively shuttered, though no notice of a closure was published online.
Arlington sees more than a third of 2022’s carjacking total in first month of 2023
Carjackings appear to be rising again in Arlington and across the D.C. area. An uptick between 2019 and 2020 spurred Arlington County Police Department to focus prevention efforts on robbery, burglary and destruction of property incidents. Increased enforcement in 2021 resulted in fewer carjackings, after ACPD made two significant carjacking arrests, per ACPD’s 2021 annual report.
The blown up Little Free Library in Arlington Forest was mysteriously rebuilt last week
(Updated at 4:55 p.m.) The exploded Little Free Library in Arlington Forest was mysteriously rebuilt last week, much to the delight of the owners. It was a cold, overcast, slightly snowy Wednesday morning last week when Sharon Beth Bronheim left her Arlington Forest home to do a quick errand. As it had since November when an unknown assailant blew up the Little Free Library that was once there. As a temporary measure, a plastic box filled with books sat on the wood platform in front of the house.
After fatal overdose, substance abuse-related dispatches to Arlington schools continue
Police and medics have been dispatched to Wakefield High School at least twice for students experiencing suspected substance abuse-related issues since Tuesday’s fatal overdose. The dispatches seem to point to administrators taking an extra-cautious approach to the medical treatment of students observed to be under the likely influence of...
Police up patrols around Wakefield HS as classes resume but social media threat rumors circulate
Wakefield High School is back open, with heavy hearts and extra vigilance. Last week a student died in the hospital two days after an apparent overdose in a school bathroom. This is the first day of school since his passing. The school was also locked down Thursday and then closed...
Helicopter called in to search for armed robbery suspects on Columbia Pike
A pair of suspects, armed with a knife and a gun, robbed a man along Columbia Pike early Sunday, prompting an aerial search. The robbery was reported just after 2:30 a.m. on the 3700 block of Columbia Pike. “Upon arrival, it was determined the victim was exiting his parked vehicle...
Arlington nearly done migrating land development permits online
Nearly all land development permits that Arlington County issues are now online. Following the launch of the online Permit Arlington in 2019 with 18 digitized permits, county staff have since added others. The last batch of land development permits — Certificate of Occupancy applications — are set to launch the week of Feb. 27.
