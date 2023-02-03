ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

JUST IN: Sun Gazette newspaper stops publishing, staff hired by new paper

The Sun Gazette newspaper has not published new articles on its website since Friday and may have printed its last edition. Several sources tell ARLnow that the free weekly paper, which has separate editions serving Arlington and parts of Fairfax County, has effectively shuttered, though no notice of a closure was published online.
Arlington sees more than a third of 2022’s carjacking total in first month of 2023

Carjackings appear to be rising again in Arlington and across the D.C. area. An uptick between 2019 and 2020 spurred Arlington County Police Department to focus prevention efforts on robbery, burglary and destruction of property incidents. Increased enforcement in 2021 resulted in fewer carjackings, after ACPD made two significant carjacking arrests, per ACPD’s 2021 annual report.
The blown up Little Free Library in Arlington Forest was mysteriously rebuilt last week

(Updated at 4:55 p.m.) The exploded Little Free Library in Arlington Forest was mysteriously rebuilt last week, much to the delight of the owners. It was a cold, overcast, slightly snowy Wednesday morning last week when Sharon Beth Bronheim left her Arlington Forest home to do a quick errand. As it had since November when an unknown assailant blew up the Little Free Library that was once there. As a temporary measure, a plastic box filled with books sat on the wood platform in front of the house.
Arlington nearly done migrating land development permits online

Nearly all land development permits that Arlington County issues are now online. Following the launch of the online Permit Arlington in 2019 with 18 digitized permits, county staff have since added others. The last batch of land development permits — Certificate of Occupancy applications — are set to launch the week of Feb. 27.
