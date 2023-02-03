ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

Biden wants to bring back the expanded Child Tax Credit, a monthly check to families with children

President Joe Biden called for Congress to renew the expanded Child Tax Credit during his second State of the Union address Tuesday. In a State of the Union address that focused largely on economic and pocketbook issues, President Joe Biden once again called on Congress to revive the expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC), a policy from the first year of his presidency that significantly cut the child poverty level in the U.S.
ABC 15 News

Designated survivor misses each State of the Union address

The annual State of the Union address is attended by nearly every high-ranking government officeholder, including members of Congress, Supreme Court justices and cabinet officials. But at least one member of President Joe Biden’s cabinet will not be in attendance. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will be this year's cabinet member...
ABC 15 News

State art contest could get students money for higher education

The State Treasurer's Office is holding a statewide art contest that will award 14 students $529 for their AZ529 Education Savings Plan. The contest requires Arizona kindergarten through sixth-grade students to draw, paint, or find another creative way to make an art piece representing their dream job. "It's never too...
