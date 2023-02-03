Read full article on original website
Utah Senator Mitt Romney, speaking after President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address Tuesday night, called one U.S. Congressman's actions during the event "an embarrassment" and stated that he should not have even been in attendance for the annual speech from the president.
President Joe Biden called for Congress to renew the expanded Child Tax Credit during his second State of the Union address Tuesday. In a State of the Union address that focused largely on economic and pocketbook issues, President Joe Biden once again called on Congress to revive the expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC), a policy from the first year of his presidency that significantly cut the child poverty level in the U.S.
The annual State of the Union address is attended by nearly every high-ranking government officeholder, including members of Congress, Supreme Court justices and cabinet officials. But at least one member of President Joe Biden’s cabinet will not be in attendance. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will be this year's cabinet member...
The State Treasurer's Office is holding a statewide art contest that will award 14 students $529 for their AZ529 Education Savings Plan. The contest requires Arizona kindergarten through sixth-grade students to draw, paint, or find another creative way to make an art piece representing their dream job. "It's never too...
