Read full article on original website
Related
Video shows building collapse in Turkey after 7.8 magnitude earthquake
Video shows the moment a building collapsed in Turkey after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the region. More than 1,300 people were killed in Turkey and Syria with thousands more injured after the early morning earthquake struck.Feb. 6, 2023.
Tears as earthquake survivor rescued from rubble in Gaziantep, Turkey
Onlookers wept with relief and anguish after a survivor was pulled from the rubble of a building more than 24 hours after a devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Turkey.Feb. 7, 2023.
Video shows man dragged from debris of earthquake in Malatya, Turkey
Video posted on social media by a Turkish humanitarian organization showed a man being hauled from the ruins of a collapsed building in Malatya, Turkey.Feb. 7, 2023.
Woman found alive at funeral home after being pronounced dead at nursing facility
An 82-year-old woman who was pronounced dead at a nursing home on Long Island, New York, was found breathing at a funeral home hours later. WNBC’s Pei-Sze Cheng reports.Feb. 7, 2023.
Dramatic footage shows moment of powerful aftershock live on Turkish TV
A live television broadcast captured the moment two consecutive aftershocks hit Malatya, Turkey, after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake devastated parts of the country earlier in the day.Feb. 6, 2023.
NBC News
580K+
Followers
67K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0