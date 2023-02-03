ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals' Mixon charged, reportedly for pointing gun at woman

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19NOi7_0kaprEAR00

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been charged in a warrant with a misdemeanor count of aggravated menacing, according to online court records posted Thursday.

WCPO-TV, which obtained a copy of the warrant, reported that Mixon was accused of pointing a gun at a woman and saying, “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police (can't) get me.”

The incident occurred on Jan. 21, the day before the Bengals beat the Buffalo Bills in a divisional-round playoff game, WCPO reported.

Court records did not list an attorney for Mixon.

The 26-year-old Mixon rushed for 814 yards and seven touchdowns this season, his sixth. He also had 60 receptions for 441 yards, both career highs, and two touchdowns.

A second-round draft pick out of Oklahoma in 2017, Mixon has spent his entire career with Cincinnati and rushed for career highs of 1,205 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2021.

In 2014, when he was 18, Mixon punched a female Oklahoma student in the face, an attack captured on surveillance video. He was suspended from the football team for a year and entered an Alford plea, in which a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is sufficient evidence for a conviction. He received a deferred sentence and was ordered to perform community service and undergo counseling.

The incident hurt his standing in the draft, with several teams saying they passed on him because of concerns about his character.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Hamlin appears during Super Bowl event to receive award

Damar Hamlin made a brief appearance in Phoenix during Super Bowl week to receive the NFLPA's Alan Page Community Award. The Buffalo Bills safety received the award at the Phoenix Convention Center on Wednesday, a little over a month after he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati.“One of my favorite quotes: it’s a blessing to be a blessing,” Hamlin said, reading from a brief statement with his parents on stage with him. “With that being said, I plan to never take this position for granted and always have an urgent approach...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Independent

Patrick Mahomes to rely on ‘a bit of adrenaline’ to help him at the Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes admits he will be relying on “a little bit of adrenaline” during Super Bowl 57 as he aims to be as fit as possible despite nursing an ankle injury.Mahomes’ fitness will be key if the Chiefs are to beat the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on Sunday.The 27-year-old suffered a sprain during the divisional rounds and, while he was still able to lead his team past the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game, he is not at 100 per cent heading into his third Super Bowl in four seasons.“I don’t think you’ll...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy