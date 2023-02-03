Effective: 2023-02-07 08:38:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 7 PM CST. Target Area: Marion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Simpson and Copiah Counties. Pearl River Near Columbia affecting Marion County. Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. For the Lower Pearl River ...including D`lo, Rockport, Monticello, Columbia...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Columbia. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 17.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Pearl River Columbia 17.0 17.4 Tue 8 am CST 17.0 16.7 16.4

MARION COUNTY, MS ・ 4 HOURS AGO