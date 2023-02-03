ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Vallas would keep CPS leadership, emphasize schools as safe havens

By Craig Dellimore
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u781E_0kapr74b00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Mayoral candidate Paul Vallas, who once headed Chicago Public Schools, is outlining his education plans for the city if he is elected.

Vallas said his first order of businesses would be to keep schoolchildren safe by extending the hours and days when school buildings would be open, as safe havens.

As for resources, Vallas said the schools have declining enrollments but are spending more money.

A spokeswoman for the Lori Lightfoot re-election campaign says that under Vallas, school pensions were destabilized and test scores fell or stagnated. Meantime, graduations under Mayor Lightfoot have hit record highs, she said.

Asked if he'd keep current CPS CEO Pedro Martinez and School Board President Miguel del Valle, Vallas replied both have been effective and said he saw no reason to change leaders at CPS.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chalkbeat

If elected Chicago mayor, Paul Vallas wants schools open on nights and weekends

Paul Vallas is reaching back to his tenure as Chicago Public Schools CEO in his bid to become Chicago’s next mayor.The former district leader put out an education platform Thursday that promises to keep school buildings open on nights and weekends, put alternative high schools into empty or underenrolled buildings, and create more charter and magnet schools. He also said he would work to elect school board members in line with...
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy