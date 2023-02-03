Vallas would keep CPS leadership, emphasize schools as safe havens

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Mayoral candidate Paul Vallas, who once headed Chicago Public Schools, is outlining his education plans for the city if he is elected.

Vallas said his first order of businesses would be to keep schoolchildren safe by extending the hours and days when school buildings would be open, as safe havens.

As for resources, Vallas said the schools have declining enrollments but are spending more money.

A spokeswoman for the Lori Lightfoot re-election campaign says that under Vallas, school pensions were destabilized and test scores fell or stagnated. Meantime, graduations under Mayor Lightfoot have hit record highs, she said.

Asked if he'd keep current CPS CEO Pedro Martinez and School Board President Miguel del Valle, Vallas replied both have been effective and said he saw no reason to change leaders at CPS.

