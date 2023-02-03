ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Guilford Technical Community College revs up its automotive program

By Elijah Skipper
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MyykN_0kapqzFR00

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — As vehicle manufacturing races into the Triad with mega-projects like the Toyota battery plant expected to arrive in 2025. Company leaders from all over the Triad’s automotive industry have already begun searching for qualified candidates to fill positions.

Community colleges and universities all over have already begun gearing students up early and driving them toward the automotive industry, hoping to fast-track them to successful careers.

Toyota’s future battery plan at Greensboro-Randolph Megasite gets environmental OK with a surprise

Guilford Technical Community College has several programs that put it’s focus on educational and experiential learning opportunities.

GTCC is offering 3 distinct automotive programs: a general program, a collision repair and refinishing technology program, and even a program that focuses exclusively on Ford vehicles.

The college’s goal is to offer a bumper-to-bumper approach to the automotive industry with its students specializing in every aspect of automotive repair and service.

The college’s approach is making waves with business owners.

“All those electric cars that are on the road now need service and the community colleges are responding with some really great programs.”

Mary Rice, owner of Toyota of Greensboro

These responses from businesses bring excitement to the university and its automotive programs.

“Hearing their supervisors tell me that they’re happy with the students progress and their success. that’s the that’s the gratification that we get as instructors here.”

Jeff Faircloth, department head

If you are interested in any of these programs visit the GTCC website to learn more information about the automotive program.

It’s important to know each program starts at different times of the year so you may have to wait for a time that is convenient for you.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

EV charging station manufacturer chooses North Carolina to build chargers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Another piece of the market for electric vehicles will be built in North Carolina. The Economic Investment Committee of the NC Department of Commerce approved incentives Tuesday to lure the newly created Kempower Inc. to build a manufacturing facility for electric-vehicle charging stations in Durham. This follows Toyota’s construction of a […]
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Triad leaders announce new approach to solving homelessness

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — County Commissioner Chairman Skip Alston sat down with FOX8 to talk about a first-of-its-kind treatment center for people facing homelessness in Guilford County. “I don’t want another winter season to come to Guilford County and be under the same conditions we are in,” Alston said. Leaders are finalizing plans to […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
tourcounsel.com

Burlington Outlet Village | Shopping center in North Carolina

Burlington Outlet Village is an outlet shopping center located just off I-85/40 in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Burlington Outlet Village, formerly known as the Burlington Manufacturers Outlet Center (BMOC), was the first factory outlet center to open in North Carolina. The center consists of multiple buildings - the main...
BURLINGTON, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Housekeepers, Union Aim for Systemic Change with Updated Demands

For months, a group of UNC housekeeping staff and graduate workers have been lobbying the university for an increase in pay and benefits. After successfully delivering a petition and starting regular meetings with leadership, the workers union now is setting its sight on enacting change with other decision-makers: the UNC System Board of Governors.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chathamjournal.com

U.S. 421 to be resurfaced in Chatham and Randolph counties

Carthage, NC – A $6.2 million contract awarded recently by the N.C. Department of Transportation will bring improvements to nearly 15 miles of U.S. 421 in Chatham and Randolph counties. The contract includes milling, resurfacing and shoulder reconstruction along both directions of U.S. 421 South between the Chatham County...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Crash involving city bus reported in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A city bus was involved in a crash in Greensboro on Monday night. FOX8 is told the crash happened on Yanceyville Street around 7 p.m. The bus reportedly hit a vehicle and pushed it into a utility pole. Multiple people on the bus have minor injuries. The driver of the car […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Davidson County leaders face rising homeless population

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County leaders and business owners are facing a growing number of homeless people unlike anything the county has seen before. “We went from serving about 180 folks a month with our food and clothing to almost 420 families each month with food and clothing,” said Ashley Phillips, executive director […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Longtime North Carolina state Senator Jerry Tillman dies at 82

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Former North Carolina state Sen. Jerry Tillman, who served in the General Assembly for over 17 years with an emphasis on promoting school choice and tax relief, died Saturday at age 82. Tillman, a Randolph County Republican, died at Camden Health and Rehabilitation in Greensboro from natural causes, Andrew Cumby with […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Former N.C. Senator Jerry Tillman passes away at 82

RALEIGH, N.C. — Former North Carolina Senator Jerry Tillman passed away. Tillman, 82, of Archdale, passed away Saturday, Feb. 4, according to a funeral site. Tillman is a former North Carolina Senator, having represented the state's twenty-ninth and twenty-sixth district from Jan. 1, 2003 until June 30, 2020. Cumby...
ARCHDALE, NC
rhinotimes.com

This Just In: Greensboro Has A Vision Statement

City Councilmember Marikay Abuzuaiter put the kibosh on what was supposed to be the last discussion of the City Council retreat on Thursday, Feb. 2. Rachel Yost, the out-of-state consultant hired to facilitate the two-day retreat, had set aside time for the City Council to develop a “vision statement.”
GREENSBORO, NC
wschronicle.com

Penn chosen to lead WSPD

Winston-Salem native William Penn Jr. has been named Chief of the Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD). Penn was one of four finalists vying for the position following a nationwide recruiting effort. The other finalists were Assistant Chief Jose “Manny” Gomez and Assistant Chief Wilson S. Weaver, both of the WSPD, and Chief Scott C. Booth of the Danville Police Department.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
alamancenews.com

Graham buys new ladder fire truck

Having failed in earlier efforts to find a good used fire truck, Graham’s city council agreed Friday during a special meeting to buy a new state-of-the-art fire truck coming off the assembly line in May. The city will pay $1.9689 million, taking advantage of a $20,000 discount by paying...
GRAHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro police investigate death on St. Croix Place

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating a death in Greensboro Monday. Officers arrived at St. Croix Place around 7:30 a.m. and found a body. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. This story is developing. Stay with WFMY News...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
101K+
Followers
23K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy