Guilford Technical Community College revs up its automotive program

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — As vehicle manufacturing races into the Triad with mega-projects like the Toyota battery plant expected to arrive in 2025. Company leaders from all over the Triad’s automotive industry have already begun searching for qualified candidates to fill positions.

Community colleges and universities all over have already begun gearing students up early and driving them toward the automotive industry, hoping to fast-track them to successful careers.

Guilford Technical Community College has several programs that put it’s focus on educational and experiential learning opportunities.

GTCC is offering 3 distinct automotive programs: a general program, a collision repair and refinishing technology program, and even a program that focuses exclusively on Ford vehicles.

The college’s goal is to offer a bumper-to-bumper approach to the automotive industry with its students specializing in every aspect of automotive repair and service.

The college’s approach is making waves with business owners.

“All those electric cars that are on the road now need service and the community colleges are responding with some really great programs.” Mary Rice, owner of Toyota of Greensboro

These responses from businesses bring excitement to the university and its automotive programs.

“Hearing their supervisors tell me that they’re happy with the students progress and their success. that’s the that’s the gratification that we get as instructors here.” Jeff Faircloth, department head

If you are interested in any of these programs visit the GTCC website to learn more information about the automotive program.

It’s important to know each program starts at different times of the year so you may have to wait for a time that is convenient for you.

