Hollister, CA

Hollister High School student found with shrooms and cannabis products

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 4 days ago
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said a Hollister High School campus supervisor spotted contraband on school property brought in from a student.

Police said the student tried to "ditch" some of the stuff they were carrying and run but was apprehended quickly. The student was found with cannabis, cannabis edibles, and "shrooms."

