Hollister High School student found with shrooms and cannabis products

CASTRO VALLEY -- East Bay authorities on Monday confirmed the arrests of five teen suspects in connection with multiple armed robberies in Castro Valley over the weekend.According to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, during the past weekend, deputies responded to armed robberies reported in three separate areas in Castro Valley: the 4300 block of Omega Avenue, the 19700 block of Center Street, and the 20300 block of Forest Avenue. The Alameda County Sheriff said victims walking in the referenced areas called sheriff's dispatch they were held at gunpoint with the weapon concealed in a jacket. The victims said the suspects...

CASTRO VALLEY, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO