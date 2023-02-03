Hollister High School student found with shrooms and cannabis products
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said a Hollister High School campus supervisor spotted contraband on school property brought in from a student.
Police said the student tried to "ditch" some of the stuff they were carrying and run but was apprehended quickly. The student was found with cannabis, cannabis edibles, and "shrooms."
