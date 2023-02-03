ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Boone County Fire responds to mobile home fire in southeast Columbia

By Ryan Shiner
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JIqjs_0kapqexQ00
Lucas Geisler/KMIZ
This photo shows an active fire at a mobile home in the 4000 block of Ponderosa Street in Columbia.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iXS84_0kapqexQ00
Marina Diaz/KMIZ
This photo shows an active seen where law enforcement and the Boone County Fire Protection District are while responding to a mobile home fire Thursday in southeast Columbia.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FmwdL_0kapqexQ00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Boone County Fire Protection District responded to a fire at a mobile home park Thursday evening in the 4000 block of Ponderosa Street.

Two mobile homes burned down.

Boone County Fire received a call at 6:49 p.m. at Blue Acres Mobile Home Park. An ABC 17 News reporter said smoke could be seen from Highway 63 and also witnessed active flames while on the scene. Neighbors said the people who lived in the residence got out.

Th is story is developing.

The post Boone County Fire responds to mobile home fire in southeast Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Part of Garth Avenue closed north of I-70 as CFD responds to explosion

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Fire Department is responding to a fire near Garth Avenue north of Interstate 70. CFD said there was an explosion in a wooded area. A resident in the area told ABC 17 News that they heard a loud bang in the area and saw flames near a park near North The post Part of Garth Avenue closed north of I-70 as CFD responds to explosion appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

CFD: Fire near north Garth Avenue started from propane tank

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Fire Department responded to a fire near Garth Avenue north of Interstate 70 on Monday night that started from an explosion at a homeless camp in a wooded area. Boone County Joint Communications said on its social media that Garth Avenue between Blue Ridge Road and Thurman Street closed due The post CFD: Fire near north Garth Avenue started from propane tank appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Child playing with fire starts Audrain County house fire

An Audrain County child sparks a house fire in Mexico. The Mexico Department of Public Safety was called to a home in the 900 block of East Jackson Street on Sunday night, just before 8 p.m. The fire was located on the home’s second story, including two rooms and the...
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Fire crews say family of three is safe after Columbia house fire

COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) The Columbia Fire Department is investigating after a house fire broke out at a home in the 300 block of West Leslie Lane around 1:00 am Monday. The department says there was a family of three in the home when the fire started. Fire officials told ABC 17 News that crews arrived The post Fire crews say family of three is safe after Columbia house fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man charged in relation to Friday evening standoff

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged and appeared in court Monday in relation to a standoff in east Columbia that began Friday evening and went into Saturday morning. James Scott Duncan, 58, is charged with first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and armed-criminal action. He is being held at the Boone County The post Columbia man charged in relation to Friday evening standoff appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

100 acres & structure burn during Randolph County grass fire

An out-of-control grass fire burns 100 acres and destroys one structure in Randolph County. The Westran Fire Protection District reports it was called Saturday afternoon to a grass fire endangering the structure. Firefighters battled high winds that moved the fire quickly to the abandoned structure which caught fire. The structure was a total loss.
kjluradio.com

Elevated fire conditions lead to natural cover fires across mid-Missouri

Fire departments across mid-Missouri are asking you to refrain from outdoor burning. The combination of high winds and low humidity have sparked natural cover fires across the region this weekend. Both the Central Callaway and North Callaway Fire Protection Districts report working several large natural cover fires. The Gravois Fire...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kmmo.com

TWO INJURED IN ACCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 41 IN COOPER COUNTY

A Marshall man and Boonville woman were moderately injured in a two-vehicle accident in Cooper County on Sunday, February 5, 2023. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 67-year-old Carl Hufford of Marshall, passed a slower moving vehicle and struck a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Leighanne Fahrendorf of Boonville. Fahrendorf was turning northbound from a private drive.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One woman shot in Columbia Sunday night

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police confirmed one woman was shot around 5th Street and Lyon Street Sunday night just before 9:30. A police spokesperson said there is no suspect at this time. ABC 17 crews on scene watched police put up crime scene tape and load at least one person into an ambulance. They saw The post One woman shot in Columbia Sunday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Four Callaway County juveniles face possible charges in Audrain County for early morning police chase

Four Callaway County juveniles are turned over to their parents after they’re caught driving recklessly in Audrain County. The Mexico Department of Public Safety reports officers were contacted Sunday night, just before midnight, about a vehicle containing juveniles driving in a dangerous manner through a residential neighborhood on Mexico’s north side. There were reports that the teens might be chasing another juvenile.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Teenager demolishes vehicle in crash north of Macon on Highway 63

An east-central Missouri resident was hurt early Sunday north of Macon. Eighteen-year-old Derrick Shaw of Montgomery City was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries. The accident happened three miles north of Macon as the car was northbound on Highway 63 when the vehicle went off...
MACON, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia woman dies while in custody of the Boone County Jail

An autopsy is underway to determine the cause of death for an inmate at the Boone County Jail. The sheriff’s department reports Kimberly McDonald, 54, of Columbia, arrived at the jail Thursday after being arrested for three outstanding warrants. It was Friday morning when a fellow detainee at the jail attempted to wake McDonald for breakfast and found her unresponsive. The department says no foul play is suspected but the Boone County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine cause of death.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA WOMAN CHARGED AFTER AUTHORITIES RESPOND TO TRESPASSING CALL

A Sedalia woman has been charged with a drug-related felony after the Sedalia Police Department responded to a trespassing call on January 24, 2023. According to the Sedalia Police Department, officers were dispatched to to a store in Sedalia in reference to a report of trespassing. Authorities made contact with the woman who was trespassing, who identified herself as Shyanne Meyer. Meyer reportedly had active failure to appear warrants in Pettis County. The employee of the store did not want Meyer charged for stealing.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

‘Buckle’ Thief Apprehended by Sedalia Police

On Friday at 3:53 p.m., Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Thompson Blvd. The vehicle's occupants were suspects in a theft that had just occurred at The Buckle, 890 Thompson Blvd. A computer check through Joint Communications revealed that the driver, 26-year-old Olivia R. Vega,...
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

CHERRY TREE LANE CLOSED FOR CULVERT REPLACEMENT IN PETTIS COUNTY

A road in Pettis County will be closed for culvert replacement from February 6-14. According to the Pettis County Road and Bridge Department, Cherry Tree Lane will be temporarily closed to a traffic for the project. If you have any questions, you can call the county at 660-826-5000.
kjluradio.com

Authorities ask for help finding missing Gasconade County man

Authorities are asking for your help finding a missing Gasconade County man. The Rosebud Police Department says Ashton Withington, 39, of Rosebud, was last heard from around 6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 3. He may be headed to Kansas City, Indiana, or Texas. Withington is described as a white man,...
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man arrested after barricading himself inside Columbia home

COLUMBIA, MO (KMIZ) A man is in custody after barricading himself inside an east Columbia home for several hours. Christian Tabak, Public Information Specialist with Columbia Police Department says officers were called to the 700 block of Woodridge Drive around 8:40 p.m. Friday to a disturbance of confirmed shots fired. Police blocked off parts of The post Man arrested after barricading himself inside Columbia home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Woman found dead in Boone County Jail

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A woman who was detained in the Boone County Jail was found dead Friday morning. According to a social media post from the office, Kimberly Denise McDonald, of Columbia, was found dead at 8 a.m. She was 54. The office said she was unresponsive in her cell. Another person who was detained The post Woman found dead in Boone County Jail appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man charged with several felonies after allegedly assaulting woman

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man is charged with several felonies after allegedly assaulting a woman on Jan. 10 at the LaQuinta Inn. Jimmy Talton, 30, is charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, armed-criminal action, kidnapping, second-degree domestic assault, second-degree assault, unlawful possession of a gun and second-degree property damage. He is not listed on The post Columbia man charged with several felonies after allegedly assaulting woman appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy