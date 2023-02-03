Lucas Geisler/KMIZ This photo shows an active fire at a mobile home in the 4000 block of Ponderosa Street in Columbia.

Marina Diaz/KMIZ This photo shows an active seen where law enforcement and the Boone County Fire Protection District are while responding to a mobile home fire Thursday in southeast Columbia.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Boone County Fire Protection District responded to a fire at a mobile home park Thursday evening in the 4000 block of Ponderosa Street.

Two mobile homes burned down.

Boone County Fire received a call at 6:49 p.m. at Blue Acres Mobile Home Park. An ABC 17 News reporter said smoke could be seen from Highway 63 and also witnessed active flames while on the scene. Neighbors said the people who lived in the residence got out.

Th is story is developing.

The post Boone County Fire responds to mobile home fire in southeast Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS .