Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
Days after derailing, a train in Ohio is still on fireAFmitrynewsEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
About '50 Train Cars' Derailed in Ohio, Causing Massive Fire and Village Mayor Declared a 'State of Emergency'Zack LoveEast Palestine, OH
Related
27 First News
Theresa Marie “Tessie” Blakely, Conneaut Lake, PA
CONNEAUT LAKE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa Marie “Tessie” Blakely, 56, of Reed Avenue, Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania, died Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Meadville Medical Center in Crawford County. She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on February 13, 1966, a daughter of the late Howard Herman and Mary...
27 First News
Fred E. Cameron, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Fred E. Cameron, 86, of Hermitage passed away with his family at his side on Thursday, February 2, 2023 in UPMC Jameson New Castle, Pennsylvania. Fred was born June 28, 1936 to Florence (Cookson) and Alexander Cameron in Grove City, Pennsylvania. After graduating from high...
27 First News
Ted Gilliland, West Middlesex, PA
WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ted Gilliland, 39 of Pittsburgh, formerly of West Middlesex, passed away Thursday afternoon, February 2, 2023, in Allegheny General Hospital. Ted was born March 2, 1983, in Greenville, the eldest son of David and Carol (Wilson) Gilliland. After graduating from West Middlesex High School...
27 First News
Donna Dzurinda Baldwin, Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Dzurinda Baldwin, 80, of Farrell, passed away Friday evening, February 3, 2023, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh. Donna was born on March 15, 1942, in Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late LeRoy and Marie (McMullen) Pearson. She was a 1960 graduate of...
27 First News
Robert Joseph Groner, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Joseph Groner, 80, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, at UPMC Presbyterian. He was born January 16, 1943, in Snydersburg, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Robert Leo and the late Mildred Anna (Hoover) Groner. He enjoyed watching and going to...
27 First News
Wm. Robert “Bob” Scott, Neshannock Township, PA
NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Wm. Robert “Bob” Scott, 90, of Neshannock Township, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, February 4, 2023, at his home. Mr. Scott was born December 30, 1932, in New Castle, a son of William and Jane (Owoc) Scott. He was a lifelong area...
27 First News
Richard A. Barger, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Rick” Barger, 67, of Sharon, passed away Friday afternoon, February 3, 2023, in AGN Wexford Hospital. Rick was born on July 31, 1955, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Charles and Shirley (Stitt) Barger. He was a 1973 graduate...
27 First News
Betty Meier, Beloit, Ohio
BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty L. (Berger) Meier, 89 of Beloit, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Blossom Nursing and Rehab Center in Salem with family by her side. She was born in Salem, Ohio, on August 3, 1933 to the late Charles and Lucy (Howells) Berger.
27 First News
James Hughes Currier, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. James Hughes Currier, 84, formerly of New Castle, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, in his residence. He was born November 10, 1938. Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
27 First News
Trevor Lee Reed, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Trevor Lee Reed, age 44, of Salem, died on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital due to injuries obtained in an automotive accident. He was born on June 13, 1978, in Steubenville, son of the Tinker and Barbara Snyder Reed.
27 First News
Charlotte T. Moffatt, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte T. Moffatt, 70 of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 Cleveland Clinic. She was born on March 4, 1952 in Johnston, Pennsylvania, the daughter of William and Dorothy Moore Naylor. Charlotte worked at various nursing facilities throughout the area. She loved...
27 First News
Matthew E. Marshall, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Matthew E. Marshall, 62 of New Castle, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, in UPMC Passavant Hospital, Pittsburgh. Mr. Marshall was born June 16, 1960, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late James and Roberta (Patterson) Marshall. Matthew enjoyed the company of family and...
27 First News
Sharon Lynn Marie Wolfe, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a brief illness, on Saturday, February 4, 2023, Sharon Lynn Marie Wolfe, age 62, of Youngstown, Ohio, died in Hospice of the Valley’s, Hospice House with her family by her side. She was born in Huron, Ohio to Mary Jane Wolfe. Sharon is...
27 First News
Barbara A. Savage, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara A. Savage of Warren passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. She was born February 18, 1937, in North Bloomfield, Ohio, the oldest child of Paul and Anne Hrubik. She was a graduate of North Bloomfield High School. She later...
27 First News
Carole Marie Barnett, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole Marie Barnett, 77 of Henderson, formerly of Youngstown, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, January 23, 2023 from a rare neurologic disorder. Carole was born on September 25, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio and was the youngest daughter to the late John and Ann...
27 First News
Julia D. Pazel Cook, Leavittsburg, Ohio
LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julia D. Pazel Cook, age 92, of Leavittsburg passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Hospital in Warren. She was born on September 7, 1930, in North Lima to the late Frank and Elizabeth Pazel. Julia was a homemaker who loved gardening and...
27 First News
Erwin “Jake” Bowmaster, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Erwin Jacob Bowmaster, 84, passed away Friday evening, February 3, 2023, at Masternick Memorial Healthcare Center in New Middletown, Ohio. Erwin, known by his family and friends as “Jake,” was born July 11, 1938 in Lowellville, Ohio, a son of the late William and Catherine...
27 First News
Dezi Cruz, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dezi Cruz, age 45, of Youngstown, Ohio, unexpectedly left us on Monday, January 30, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Born December 31, 1977. He is the beloved son of Sandra (Marty) Avery of Florida and Ismael Cruz of New York. Besides his parents, he...
27 First News
Tyler Estep, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Tyler Estep of Masury, Ohio passed unexpectedly. He was born on January 16, 1995 in Youngstown, Ohio. Tyler will be remembered by his many friends he was able to make so easily. He was a kind and genuine soul, one of a rare few you may be lucky enough to encounter in life. He was incredibly witty and funny. Everyone has a good story about him.
27 First News
Mary Elizabeth Lowe, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Elizabeth Lowe, 81, died peacefully Thursday, February 2, 2023, in the comfort of her home, with her family by her side. Mary Elizabeth was born June 2, 1941, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Lucille Navarro Caesar. She was a 1959...
Comments / 0