Pulteney, NY

News 8 WROC

Parolee convicted for fatal shooting during Rochester robbery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A parolee arrested in Alabama for a fatal shooting in Rochester was convicted of murder, robbery, and more Monday. Prosecutors say Jarrelle Williams, 39, shot Sharell Brown and another person during a robbery on Phelps Avenue in April, 2022. Brown did not survive. The second victim, severely injured, was able to […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Addison man indicted on rape charge

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Addison man has been indicted for an alleged rape that happened last month, according to a Grand Jury document. Chevis Sargent, 26, was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury in connection to the January 23, 2023 incident. According to the indictment, Sargent allegedly had sex with another person by […]
ADDISON, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested after slow chase in the Heights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – One man was arrested in Elmira Heights last week after a low-speed chase, according to police. EHPD said officers conducted a traffic stop around 12:42 p.m. on February 3, adding that the driver had a warrant for a felony burglary charge. According to the police report, the man then fled […]
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca Police looking for assault suspect

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department continues to look for a subject in relation to an alleged assault that occurred around 2:30 Saturday morning. Around 2:30 on Saturday morning, Ithaca Police were called to the parking lot of a business located in the 200 block of South Cayuga Street. According to Ithaca Police, […]
ITHACA, NY
wesb.com

Scio Man Charged with Felony Forgery in Wellsville/Scio

A Scio man was charged with separate felony forgeries in both Wellsville and Scio Thursday. New York State Police charged 45-year-old Thomas W. McCabe with felony forgery of an official document, felony grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and issuing a bad check after an incident reported on Dec. 6 of last year in Wellsville.
WELLSVILLE, NY
WETM

Pet of the Week: Katour, Chemung County SPCA

CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Corning man accused of selling meth

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Corning man was arrested after police say they executed a search warrant at a home on East Second Street. According to the Corning Police Department, 38-year-old Nathan F. Andrews was charged with four counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, and four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.
CORNING, NY
WHEC TV-10

Deputies: Dave & Busters employee attacked by a group of juveniles

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says an employee of Dave and Busters was attacked by a group of juveniles on Saturday night. Deputies responded to Dave and Busters on Miracle Mile Drive in Henrietta around 9 p.m. after getting reports of a fight. MCSO said...
HENRIETTA, NY
WETM

Abrams pours in 38, Express win at Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, NY
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Two arrested in Corning in connection to meth sales investigation

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people from Corning have been arrested in connection to a drug sales investigation, according to police. Corning City Police announced that Nathan Andrews (38) and Kellie Kelley (37) were arrested on February 2 after a Steuben County SWAT team executed a no-knock search warrant on East Second St. According to […]
CORNING, NY

