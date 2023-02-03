Read full article on original website
Parolee convicted for fatal shooting during Rochester robbery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A parolee arrested in Alabama for a fatal shooting in Rochester was convicted of murder, robbery, and more Monday. Prosecutors say Jarrelle Williams, 39, shot Sharell Brown and another person during a robbery on Phelps Avenue in April, 2022. Brown did not survive. The second victim, severely injured, was able to […]
Addison man indicted on rape charge
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Addison man has been indicted for an alleged rape that happened last month, according to a Grand Jury document. Chevis Sargent, 26, was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury in connection to the January 23, 2023 incident. According to the indictment, Sargent allegedly had sex with another person by […]
RPD: Male struck with firearm while getting robbed on Orange St.
The firearm was discharged, but the victim was not hit by a bullet.
Elmira man arrested after slow chase in the Heights
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – One man was arrested in Elmira Heights last week after a low-speed chase, according to police. EHPD said officers conducted a traffic stop around 12:42 p.m. on February 3, adding that the driver had a warrant for a felony burglary charge. According to the police report, the man then fled […]
Ithaca Police looking for assault suspect
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department continues to look for a subject in relation to an alleged assault that occurred around 2:30 Saturday morning. Around 2:30 on Saturday morning, Ithaca Police were called to the parking lot of a business located in the 200 block of South Cayuga Street. According to Ithaca Police, […]
Groton woman arrested with illegal gun, drugs
Last week, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies pulled over a vehicle on Fairview Drive in Cortlandville for a traffic infraction.
Man killed after getting struck by car on Lake Avenue
The area of Lake Avenue has since re-opened after the investigation.
18-year-old fought Police after being arrested with DWI in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A teenager from Lyons was arrested early this morning after leading Police on a chase to his home, driving while intoxicated and fighting police after being arrested. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Zachary J. Shaffer of Jackson School Road in Lyons for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest […]
wesb.com
Scio Man Charged with Felony Forgery in Wellsville/Scio
A Scio man was charged with separate felony forgeries in both Wellsville and Scio Thursday. New York State Police charged 45-year-old Thomas W. McCabe with felony forgery of an official document, felony grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and issuing a bad check after an incident reported on Dec. 6 of last year in Wellsville.
Rush-Henrietta school employee arrested for sending ‘inappropriate’ messages to student
A Rush-Henrietta Central School District substitute employee was arrested in mid-January and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, according to a statement from Rush-Henrietta Interim Superintendent Dr. Pamela Kissel.
WETM
Man grazed in shooting on Cottage Street, RPD investigates
Officers located a man in his 20s suffering from a graze wound in his lower body, which was non-life-threatening.
Woman convicted of attempted rape in relation to U of R incident
32-year-old Courtney Barber, who was arrested in September 2021 for an attempted rape of a 17-year-old on University of Rochester campus, was convicted Thursday of attempted rape, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.
NewsChannel 36
Corning man accused of selling meth
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Corning man was arrested after police say they executed a search warrant at a home on East Second Street. According to the Corning Police Department, 38-year-old Nathan F. Andrews was charged with four counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, and four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.
WHEC TV-10
Deputies: Dave & Busters employee attacked by a group of juveniles
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says an employee of Dave and Busters was attacked by a group of juveniles on Saturday night. Deputies responded to Dave and Busters on Miracle Mile Drive in Henrietta around 9 p.m. after getting reports of a fight. MCSO said...
WETM
Abrams pours in 38, Express win at Binghamton
One year later: Eric Smith released from prison after 27 years
QUEENS, N.Y. (WETM) – One year ago today was the end of a saga nearly 30 years in the making: convicted Steuben County killer Eric Smith was released from prison after 27 years. Early in the morning on February 1, 2022, the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision announced that Eric Smith […]
33-year-old Geneva resident shot on Seneca St.
The Geneva Police Department is asking for information related to a shooting that occurred Sunday morning on Seneca St.
RPD: Man injured in hit-and-run on Jefferson Avenue
The man was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Two arrested in Corning in connection to meth sales investigation
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people from Corning have been arrested in connection to a drug sales investigation, according to police. Corning City Police announced that Nathan Andrews (38) and Kellie Kelley (37) were arrested on February 2 after a Steuben County SWAT team executed a no-knock search warrant on East Second St. According to […]
