LAFC Becomes First $1 Billion MLS Franchise, per Forbes

Valuations for MLS franchises have skyrocketed over the past few seasons.

Five years after taking the pitch for the first time as an expansion team in 2018, LAFC won its first MLS championship in November. Now, they’re the league’s first $1 billion franchise.

That’s what Forbes reported in its latest MLS valuations , noting that the landmark threshold crossed by one of the league’s newest clubs is part of a swell league-wide, with the average valuation of the 29 MLS teams now sitting at $579 million—up 85% since 2019.

LAFC was founded in 2014, joining MLS for a $110 million expansion fee. The team has more than doubled in value since Forbes’ last valuation in ’19. MLS has added 11 teams over the past decade, and is likely to add a 30th team in either Las Vegas or San Diego, per Forbes , with an expansion fee of $500 million.

LAFC’s intercity rivals, the Galaxy, are the league’s second-most valuable team at $925 million. Atlanta United FC comes in at No. 3 at $850 million, followed by New York City FC at $800 million. D.C. United rounds out the top five at $700 million.

Watch soccer with fuboTV. Start your free trial today.