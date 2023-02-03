ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Joel Embiid Calls Out NBA After 2023 All-Star Reserves Were Announced

By Madison Williams
 4 days ago

The 76ers star wasn’t happy with his teammate being snubbed.

Shortly after the 2023 NBA All-Star Game reserves were announced on Thursday night, 76ers star Joel Embiid called out the league for the roster snubs.

While Embiid earned his sixth All-Star berth, the center wasn’t happy about one of his Philadelphia teammates not being named to the East’s roster: James Harden . With his name off the roster, Harden ends his 10-year streak of earning All-Star honors.

Embiid doesn’t explicitly say Harden’s snub is the reason he called out the NBA, but many fans guessed it’s why Embiid tweeted.

“Y’all got some explaining to do @NBA,” Embiid wrote.

Through 34 games this season, Harden is averaging 21.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 11 assists per game. The guard did miss 14 games throughout November and the beginning of December with a foot injury, but he’s only missed two games since returning on Dec. 5.

The NBA All-Star Game takes place on Sunday, Feb. 19.

