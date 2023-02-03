Governor Shapiro orders thousands of state employees to work in-person
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a spokesperson with Governor Josh Shapiro’s administration, 2,300 state employees will soon be required to commute to the office and work in person.
A large portion of state employees have been working hybrid since the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed work from home. Now, those same employees will be required to work in person at the office at least three days a week starting March 6, 2023.
Shapiro's spokesperson cited pros and cons of remote and in-person work, but also said that the influx of workers in Harrisburg will be good for local businesses.
Comments / 9