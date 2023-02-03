LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A judge Wednesday said he will give Alec Baldwin’s attorneys more time to show why the armorer who allegedly failed to check the prop weapon that was handed to the actor before it discharged and killed “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021 should remain a cross-defendant in Baldwin’s countersuit against another party in the case.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO