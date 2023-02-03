ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

mynews13.com

'Rust' armorer seeks exit from Alec Baldwin countersuit

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A judge Wednesday said he will give Alec Baldwin’s attorneys more time to show why the armorer who allegedly failed to check the prop weapon that was handed to the actor before it discharged and killed “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021 should remain a cross-defendant in Baldwin’s countersuit against another party in the case.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynews13.com

Photographer Michael Grecco takes us back to the 'Days of Punk'

LOS ANGELES — Michael Grecco was a fledgling photographer in the 1970s when the punk rock scene emerged in the clubs of Boston and New York, which he documented with his camera. The Los Angeles-based photographer became "embedded" in the punk scene and created intimate portraits of the people...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynews13.com

LADWP warns customers about scammers threatening to turn off service

LOS ANGELES — As utility bills increase along with inflation, prompting many customers to fall behind on payments, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is warning customers to beware of scammers, saying their service will be cut off unless they immediately pay up. LADWP says scammers are...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynews13.com

Knott's Berry Farm kicks off the Peanuts Celebration

BUENA PARK, Calif. — If you’ve ever wanted to know what it feels like to be a part of Charles Schulz’s Peanuts gang, now is your chance. At Knott’s Berry Farm, photo booths show that you’re pulling the football from Charlie Brown, and another where you’re clutching onto Linus’ blanket or receiving a kiss from Snoopy.
BUENA PARK, CA

