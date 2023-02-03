ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Carowinds hiring more than 2,000 employees for its 50th anniversary season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds announced Monday its plan to hire more than 2,400 seasonal associates as it prepares for a very special operating season. The 2023 season marks “50 years of Carolina fun,” a limited-time celebratory event that according to the theme park, will bring fun entertainment, an enhanced food and beverage menu, a special nighttime spectacular, and the opening of Aeronautica Landing with five new themed attractions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Pineville PD joins county-wide child trauma unit

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is seeking solutions in our community, expanding a county-wide program that started in 1996. The Child Development Community Policing Program is focused on treatment for children and families after a traumatic incident. It's all about linking families to continued resources. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Crash causes major delays on I-77 in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash in south Charlotte caused major delays for drivers on Interstate 77. The crash happened in the northbound lanes just before Clanton Road (exit 7). All lanes were open by 8:50 a.m. At one point, traffic was backed up for about two miles on I-77 with drivers trying to get into Uptown from South Carolina and I-485.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Dave's Hot Chicken opening 2nd Charlotte location

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dave's Hot Chicken announced it will soon open its second location in Charlotte, just months after making its debut in the Queen City. The chain, which was started in Los Angeles by a group of friends before taking the West Coast and country by storm in recent years, opened its first Charlotte shop at the corner of The Plaza and Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood last fall.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Another controlled burn in northern Mecklenburg

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A controlled burn is being conducted at Latta Nature Preserve in northern Mecklenburg County Tuesday. Mecklenburg County Natural Resources is conducting the burn in the prairie area of the preserve from 1 p.m. through 4 p.m. Latta Nature Preserve is located in Huntersville near Mountain Island...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Iconic A&W Root Beer opening restaurant inside SC Walmart

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A&W Restaurants is coming to the Charlotte area with the iconic brand's first-ever location inside a Walmart store in Rock Hill. A&W, the iconic brand known for its root beer served in frosty mugs, plans to open several new locations in the Carolinas, including the newest inside the Walmart at 4875 Old York Road in Rock Hill. Franchisees Ronald and Nadyne Jennings have signed to open three new locations in the Charlotte market, including the new Rock Hill location.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Tax measure passes, paving the way for facility in York County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Leaders in York County voted for a measure that could bring 400 jobs to Rock Hill. The tax incentive is supposed to pave the way for a $440 million investment from metal manufacturing company Pallidus. Relocating its corporate headquarters from New York to Rock Hill, Pallidus’...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Gas line cut in southeast Charlotte, repairs underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A construction crew accident led to a gas line being cut in southeast Charlotte on Monday. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, a construction crew cut a natural gas line on Pineborough Road near McLaughlin Drive on Monday. Piedmont Natural Gas is at the scene, according...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CATS bus operators vote to approve new contract, strike averted

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bus operators with the Charlotte-Area Transit System (CATS) voted in the majority to approve a new contract Saturday evening. A pair of sources confirmed with WCNC Charlotte that operators within the local SMART Union chapter voted 204-11 in favor of the contract. The approval of this contract comes less than a week after SMART Union and CATS managing company RATP Dev came to a tentative agreement to avoid a potential strike.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Local charter school using furry friends to boost mental health

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mental health issues in kids continue to be an ongoing challenge. One local school is finding new ways to promote change, using furry friends to boost mental health and academics. Aniesha Jackson, a counselor at Charlotte Lab School, wanted to make some changes to her counseling...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy