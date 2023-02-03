Read full article on original website
Union County leaders hope new program will help combat ongoing teacher shortage
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County leaders will announce Tuesday their new program called Teach UCPS. The program partners with students and teaching assistants to help them find a path to an associate’s degree with the help of scholarships and low tuition. They say their goal is to...
Young adults in crisis have more resources available in Charlotte's 'On Ramp' program
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Leading on Opportunity identified 45,000 disconnected young adults in Charlotte-Mecklenburg County. That means they don't have a home, are unemployed, or are not in school. Research published in the Journal of Adolescent Health shows that many young adults in these situations have been in jail before.
Iconic A&W Root Beer opening restaurant in Rock Hill
A&W opened inside teh Walmart on Old York Road in Rock Hill. The chain says it has plans to open more locations in the Charlotte area.
Carowinds hiring more than 2,000 employees for its 50th anniversary season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds announced Monday its plan to hire more than 2,400 seasonal associates as it prepares for a very special operating season. The 2023 season marks “50 years of Carolina fun,” a limited-time celebratory event that according to the theme park, will bring fun entertainment, an enhanced food and beverage menu, a special nighttime spectacular, and the opening of Aeronautica Landing with five new themed attractions.
Pineville PD joins county-wide child trauma unit
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is seeking solutions in our community, expanding a county-wide program that started in 1996. The Child Development Community Policing Program is focused on treatment for children and families after a traumatic incident. It's all about linking families to continued resources. The...
Crash causes major delays on I-77 in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash in south Charlotte caused major delays for drivers on Interstate 77. The crash happened in the northbound lanes just before Clanton Road (exit 7). All lanes were open by 8:50 a.m. At one point, traffic was backed up for about two miles on I-77 with drivers trying to get into Uptown from South Carolina and I-485.
Dave's Hot Chicken opening 2nd Charlotte location
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dave's Hot Chicken announced it will soon open its second location in Charlotte, just months after making its debut in the Queen City. The chain, which was started in Los Angeles by a group of friends before taking the West Coast and country by storm in recent years, opened its first Charlotte shop at the corner of The Plaza and Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood last fall.
Another controlled burn in northern Mecklenburg
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A controlled burn is being conducted at Latta Nature Preserve in northern Mecklenburg County Tuesday. Mecklenburg County Natural Resources is conducting the burn in the prairie area of the preserve from 1 p.m. through 4 p.m. Latta Nature Preserve is located in Huntersville near Mountain Island...
Popular Charlotte sandwich shop remains closed after Asian Corner Mall is shuttered
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Le's Sandwiches was started in 2004 by Tuan Nguyen's parents. The couple built a loyal customer base by serving the traditional Vietnamese sandwich, also known as banh mi. Then, last month, the Charlotte Fire Department evacuated the Asian Corner Mall, deeming it unsafe. Documents from CFD...
Iconic A&W Root Beer opening restaurant inside SC Walmart
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A&W Restaurants is coming to the Charlotte area with the iconic brand's first-ever location inside a Walmart store in Rock Hill. A&W, the iconic brand known for its root beer served in frosty mugs, plans to open several new locations in the Carolinas, including the newest inside the Walmart at 4875 Old York Road in Rock Hill. Franchisees Ronald and Nadyne Jennings have signed to open three new locations in the Charlotte market, including the new Rock Hill location.
Thrift Pony store opens in east Charlotte
Today was the grand opening of a new thrift store, Thrift Pony. It's located just off Commonwealth Avenue near Independence Boulevard.
Tax measure passes, paving the way for facility in York County
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Leaders in York County voted for a measure that could bring 400 jobs to Rock Hill. The tax incentive is supposed to pave the way for a $440 million investment from metal manufacturing company Pallidus. Relocating its corporate headquarters from New York to Rock Hill, Pallidus’...
Bojangles brings back its heart-shaped Bo-Berries for Valentine's Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This Valentine's Day you can tell someone special how much they mean to you with three little words: "It's bo time." Bojangles is once again serving up its heart-shaped bo-berry biscuits for the holiday. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just...
Gas line cut in southeast Charlotte, repairs underway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A construction crew accident led to a gas line being cut in southeast Charlotte on Monday. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, a construction crew cut a natural gas line on Pineborough Road near McLaughlin Drive on Monday. Piedmont Natural Gas is at the scene, according...
Remote job openings dwindling as companies bring employees back to the office
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — While many workers had no choice but to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, the tide has turned with many employers demanding in-person hours to raise productivity. This has led to pushback from many remote workers who have no desire to go back into the...
Family opens their first standalone Latino bakery in east Charlotte
A local family has achieved a life-long dream as they opened their first stand alone bakery in east Charlotte.
CATS bus operators vote to approve new contract, strike averted
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bus operators with the Charlotte-Area Transit System (CATS) voted in the majority to approve a new contract Saturday evening. A pair of sources confirmed with WCNC Charlotte that operators within the local SMART Union chapter voted 204-11 in favor of the contract. The approval of this contract comes less than a week after SMART Union and CATS managing company RATP Dev came to a tentative agreement to avoid a potential strike.
Local charter school using furry friends to boost mental health
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mental health issues in kids continue to be an ongoing challenge. One local school is finding new ways to promote change, using furry friends to boost mental health and academics. Aniesha Jackson, a counselor at Charlotte Lab School, wanted to make some changes to her counseling...
Shooting investigation underway at Northlake Mall, police say
CMPD confirmed this is an isolated incident and that there is no active shooter. Northlake Mall has closed for the day following the incident.
Charlotte police searching for suspects in Northlake Mall shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for suspects involved in a shooting that took place at the Northlake Mall on Sunday. On Sunday around 1:48 p.m., officers were called to the mall for a report of shots fired at the mall. Police say a single shot...
